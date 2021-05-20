Skip to main content

Publisher Correction: Human heart-forming organoids recapitulate early heart and foregut development

Nature Biotechnology (2021)Cite this article

The Original Article was published on 08 February 2021

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-00815-9, published online 8 February 2021.

This paper was originally published under standard Springer Nature license (© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature America, Inc.). It is now available as an open-access paper under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license, © The Author(s), in accordance with the Nature Transformative Agreement for Germany. The error has been corrected in the print, HTML and PDF versions of the article.

  1. Henning Kempf

    Present address: Stem Cell Discovery, Novo Nordisk A/S, Måløv, Denmark

  1. Leibniz Research Laboratories for Biotechnology and Artificial Organs (LEBAO), Department of Cardiothoracic, Transplantation and Vascular Surgery (HTTG), REBIRTH–Research Center for Translational Regenerative Medicine, Hannover Medical School, Hannover, Germany

    Lika Drakhlis, Santoshi Biswanath, Clara-Milena Farr, Victoria Lupanow, Jana Teske, Katharina Ritzenhoff, Annika Franke, Felix Manstein, Emiliano Bolesani, Henning Kempf, Ulrich Martin & Robert Zweigerdt

  2. Department of Women’s Health, Research Institute for Women’s Health, Eberhard Karls University Tübingen, Tübingen, Germany

    Simone Liebscher & Katja Schenke-Layland

  3. The Natural and Medical Sciences Institute (NMI) at the University of Tübingen, Reutlingen, Germany

    Katja Schenke-Layland

  4. Department of Medicine/Cardiology, Cardiovascular Research Laboratories, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA, USA

    Katja Schenke-Layland

  5. Cluster of Excellence iFIT (EXC 2180) ‘Image-Guided and Functionally Instructed Tumor Therapies’, Eberhard Karls University Tübingen, Tübingen, Germany

    Katja Schenke-Layland

  6. Research Core Unit Electron Microscopy, Hannover Medical School, Hannover, Germany

    Jan Hegermann

  7. Institute of Functional and Applied Anatomy, Hannover Medical School, Hannover, Germany

    Jan Hegermann

  8. Industrial and Biomedical Optics Department, Laser Zentrum Hannover, Hannover, Germany

    Lena Nolte & Heiko Meyer

  9. Institute for Neurophysiology, Hannover Medical School, Hannover, Germany

    Jeanne de la Roche, Stefan Thiemann & Christian Wahl-Schott

  10. Biomedical Research in Endstage and Obstructive Lung Disease (BREATH), Member of the German Center for Lung Research (DZL), Hannover Medical School, Hannover, Germany

    Ulrich Martin

  1. Lika Drakhlis
  2. Santoshi Biswanath
  3. Clara-Milena Farr
  4. Victoria Lupanow
  5. Jana Teske
  6. Katharina Ritzenhoff
  7. Annika Franke
  8. Felix Manstein
  9. Emiliano Bolesani
  10. Henning Kempf
  11. Simone Liebscher
  12. Katja Schenke-Layland
  13. Jan Hegermann
  14. Lena Nolte
  15. Heiko Meyer
  16. Jeanne de la Roche
  17. Stefan Thiemann
  18. Christian Wahl-Schott
  19. Ulrich Martin
  20. Robert Zweigerdt
Correspondence to Lika Drakhlis or Robert Zweigerdt.

