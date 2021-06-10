US 10,989,716 Methods of diagnosing acute rejection of a cardiac allograft in a subject using genomic expression profiling, proteomic expression profiling, or both on panels of nucleic acid markers and proteomic markers. The University of British Columbia (Vancouver, BC, Canada) McManus B, Ng R, Tebbutt S, Wilson-McManus J, Hollander Z, Lam K, Chen V, Dai D, Shannon C, Ignaszewski A, Balshaw R, McMaster R, Keown P 4/27/2021

US 10,948,497 A proteomic expression platform to identify age-related sepsis risk. A semiquantitative plasma proteomics workflow was applied that incorporated tandem immunoaffinity depletion, iTRAQ labeling, strong cation exchange fractionation, and nanoflow liquid chromatography coupled to high resolution mass spectrometry to determine a protein profile that exhibits statistically significant differences in expression levels among patients with severe sepsis as a function of age. The University of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, PA, USA) Kellum JA, Cao Z, Angus D, Yende SP, Robinson RAS 3/16/2021

US 10,900,977 Methods of determining whether a subject has an increased risk of suffering from memory impairment, comprising analyzing at least one plasma sample from the subject to determine a value of the subject’s proteomic profile and comparing the value of the subject’s proteomic profile with the value of a normal proteomic profile. A difference in the value of the subject’s proteomic profile from normal values indicates that the subject has an increased risk of suffering from memory impairment compared to an individual with normal values. Georgetown University (Washington, DC, USA), University of Rochester (Rochester, NY, USA) Federoff HJ, Fiandaca MS, Cheema AK, Mapstone ME, Zhong X 1/26/2021

US 10,895,574 Methods and materials for use in clinical and research applications directed to cancers. Products include binding arrays; for example, hybridization or other specific binding arrays such as genomic or proteomic microarrays. University of South Carolina (Columbia, SC, USA) Ramsdell AF 1/19/2021

US 10,725,040 A proteomic approach for identification of specific bacterial protein profiles that may be used in the development of methods for the diagnosis of bacterial chronic sinusitis. The invention provides for methods of determining the presence of pathogenic bacteria in the upper respiratory tract of a subject using protein profiles of the pathogenic bacteria. Also, methods of diagnosing a bacterial infection of the upper respiratory tract of a subject using protein profiles of a pathogenic bacterium. In addition, the invention provides for devices, immunoassays and kits for identifying pathogenic bacteria in the upper respiratory tract. Nationwide Children’s Hospital (Columbus, OH, USA), The Ohio State University (Columbus, OH, USA) Das S, Bakaletz LO 7/28/2020

US 10,671,632 An automated pipeline that receives a list of accession codes corresponding to transcriptomic, proteomic, genomic or metabolomic data. The accession codes are submitted in parallel, launching a specific cloud computer to carry out a customized, fully automated transcriptome assembly (or proteome assembly or genome assembly or metabolome assembly) and analysis by the automated pipeline. CB Therapeutics (Carlsbad, CA, USA) Yacoub TJ 6/2/2020