Wearable materials with embedded synthetic biology sensors for biomolecule detection

Fabrication of colorimetric synthetic biology wearable modules

Translucent (Fig. 1a, top) and opaque (Fig. 1a, middle/bottom) layers were made using skin-safe Ecoflex silicone elastomer (Smooth-On), precast overnight and laser-cut on a 75 W Epilog Legend 36EXT, according to the layouts shown in Fig. 1a and Supplementary Fig. 2a. After laser-cutting, the silicone pieces were placed in a warm wash (45 °C) with Tergazyme detergent (Alconox) for 1 h with agitation, followed by three washes in 18-Ω pure water and a final wash in 70% ethanol, before allowing them to air-dry. Layers were aligned and bonded together by depositing freshly made, uncured liquid silicone elastomer and post-curing overnight at 65 °C in a well-ventilated oven to obtain the final assembled prototypes. The final assembled elastomer prototypes were thoroughly sprayed with RNase Away Decontaminant (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and washed with 70% ethanol twice before being stored in petri dishes.

For the support matrices housing the cell-free reactions, clean Whatman No. 4 filter-papers (GE Healthcare Lifesciences) (Fig. 1a, reaction insert) were punched to obtain cellulose discs with dimensions of 8-mm diameter and 0.5-mm thickness. These discs were incubated overnight in 0.01% diethyl pyrocarbonate, washed three times with nuclease-free water, then incubated with 5% BSA (MilliporeSigma) in 50 mM Tris buffer, pH 7.5, for 1 h with gentle agitation. The prepared BSA-blocked discs were frozen at −80 °C and subsequently freeze-dried. These lyophilized BSA-blocked discs were used as a scaffold for the deposition of colorimetric wearable synthetic biology reactions in wFDCF sensors. The saturated reaction discs were finally snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen and freeze-dried for 8–12 h in an SP Scientific Freezemobile lyophilizer (SP Industries).

Freeze-dried reaction discs were then inserted through the wicking ports of the elastomer chambers for assembly. The silicone elastomer chambers in the colorimetric device exhibit three 3 × 5-mm2 curved wicking ports in each of the four wells, which allow inflow routes for fluid entry while delaying evaporation of cell-free reaction (Supplementary Fig. 2a). The device chamber walls were aligned and bonded using uncured elastomer, to prevent flow or lateral diffusion of the reaction after rehydration. The wicking of contaminated fluid through the entry ports is primarily mediated by capillary action. An exposure event leads to rehydration of the reaction disc containing the chosen FDCF system, which marks t = 0 in the validation experiments (Fig.1d–g). A magnified photograph of an activated reaction well containing an Ebola virus DNA toehold wFDCF sensor is shown in Supplementary Fig. 3a, whereas the activation of a fabricated wearable bracelet using the same system is depicted in Supplementary Fig. 3c. All of the colorimetric wFDCF sensors were tested at 30 °C and ambient humidity to simulate surface body temperature.

Preparation of optimized colorimetric wearable synthetic biology reactions

Each colorimetric wFDCF reaction used for lyophilization, assuming a 50-μl rehydration volume, was a 75-μl cell-free NEB PURExpress reaction (New England Biolabs). Thus, each rehydrated reaction is a ×1.5-concentrated cell-free reaction based on the suggested reaction composition indicated by the manufacturer. Each reaction consisted of: 30 μl of PURExpress Component A, 22.5 μl of PURExpress Component B, 0.6 mg ml−1 CPRG (MilliporeSigma), 76 U of RNase Inhibitor (Roche) and a DNA template encoding the desired artificial genetic circuit at 5 ng μl−1. For the TetR transcriptional regulation circuit, FPLC-purified recombinant TetR protein was supplemented in the reaction at a concentration of 120 μg ml−1. During activation of the various wFDCF reactions by rehydration, pure nuclease-free H 2 O was used for the constitutive LacZ circuit, 25 μg ml−1 anhydrotetracycline (aTc) inducer was used for the TetR-regulated circuit, 300 nM of Ebola viral genome trigger was used for the toehold regulated circuit and 1 mM of theophylline was used for the riboswitch-regulated circuit. The theophylline riboswitch reactions also included 2-phenylethyl β-d-thiogalactoside (MilliporeSigma), a β-galactosidase inhibitor, at a final concentration of 250 μM to suppress the background due to leakiness in these genetic circuits. The Ebola RNA genome trigger was acquired by an in vitro transcription reaction utilizing the HiScribe T7 Quick High Yield RNA Synthesis Kit (New England Biolabs), using a DNA template as indicated in Supplementary Table 2. Each wFDCF reaction was applied to a BSA-blocked cellulose disc inserted into a 2-ml microcentrifuge tube. After the reaction was absorbed into the disc, the tubes were submerged in liquid nitrogen to snap-freeze the disc and allowed to lyophilize for 12 h. All of the colorimetric wFDCF sensors were tested at 30 °C and ambient humidity to simulate surface body temperature. The colorimetric wFDCF reactions presented in this work were from distinct sensors, in which each data point is the intensity value of a defined area of the green channel from the color-deconvolution function in ImageJ. The selected area size was kept constant for all sensors. Each dataset plotted in Fig. 1 is the average of three independently measured wells. Statistical significance values for specific time points were calculated using unpaired parametric Student’s t-test (two-sided).

Evaporation and dilution experiments in wearable synthetic biology devices

Evaporation tests were performed by cutting 10 × 10-cm2 Whatman No. 4 filter paper squares and performing the cleaning and BSA blocking as described above for the discs. Each square was freeze-dried with 100 μl of a 1× PURExpress cell-free reaction with CPRG substrate and a constitutive LacZ plasmid. Various temperature (27–32 °C) and fluid exposure conditions were investigated in combination with different coverage ratios of the rehydrated test squares to assess evaporation reduction. Suitable activity of the rehydrated reactions was assessed by visual inspection of the conversion of the colorimetric substrate from yellow to purple. The port designs were selected empirically due to suitable activation of synthetic biology reactions with reduced evaporation rates (<20% of initial fluid volume in 2 h) at 30–40% relative humidity.

Kinetic enhancement by freeze-dried concentration of cell-free reaction components

Optimization testing of cell-free component concentrations on the kinetics of the reactions was performed by assembling PURExpress systems, according to the manufacturer’s specifications, at various volumes (V initial ) and then lyophilizing the reactions in PCR tubes overnight (Extended Data Fig. 1a). Next, the lyophilized pellets were rehydrated using the same sample volume (V final ), so that the tested fold-concentration was (V initial /V final ). PURExpress concentrations ranging from ×1 to ×2.5 were tested in replicate by incubation of 10-μl reactions at 30 °C for up to 90 min, followed by photographic imaging of the colorimetric changes (Extended Data Fig. 1b) and absorbance measurements at 570 nm (Extended Data Fig. 1c). The time to half-maximal output signal for each base or concentrated reaction (Extended Data Fig. 1d) was calculated by a least square fitting of the acquired data.

Screening of textiles for FDCF synthetic biology reactions

General compatibility of different textiles to FDCF synthetic biology reactions was tested in 103 different fabric materials (for example, silks, cotton, rayon, linen, hemp, bamboo, wool, polyester, polyamide, nylon and combination threads) under activation conditions (Supplementary Table 1 and Supplementary Fig. 4). A detailed list of the textiles used for this substrate screening can be found in Supplementary Table 1. This compatibility of these textiles to FDCF synthetic biology reactions was compared with samples using Whatman No. 4 filter paper (GE Healthcare Lifesciences) and samples in liquid form without any substrate as seen in Supplementary Fig. 5. All tests used a T7RNAP-regulated LacZ circuit for constitutive expression. For this evaluation, fabric samples were identified and cut into 2 × 2-cm2 squares. Visible particles were removed from the fabrics using an adhesive roller. All fabric squares were cut into 1 × 2-cm2 pairs and washed thoroughly within 1.5-ml Eppendorf tubes with 1 ml of dd-H 2 O for 30 min, floating in a sonication bath at 80 °C. The washed samples were left to cool to room temperature and then washed with running dd-H 2 O for 10 s. One of each pair of fabric square types was placed in 1.25 ml of a 5% BSA solution for 12 h. After BSA incubation, the treated fabrics were cleaned with running dd-H 2 O for 10 s. BSA-blocked and unblocked samples were then placed into fresh Eppendorf tubes with holes in the caps to allow for overnight desiccation of the fabrics at 60 °C. Dried BSA-blocked and unblocked fabrics were then cut in triplicate with clean 2-mm-diameter disc biopsy punchers and placed in their respective slots in flat 384-well black polystyrene plates with a clear glass bottoms (Corning, ref. no. 3544) for testing. Cell-free PURExpress in vitro protein synthesis solution (New England Biolabs) was combined with a constitutive LacZ template containing 0.6 mg ml−1 CPRG and spotted (1.8 μl) on each of the fabric wells. Control wells containing 2-mm discs of Whatman No. 4 filter paper were also filled with 1.8-μl constitutive LacZ test reactions, whereas 7 μl was spotted on empty wells as liquid controls. A transparent adhesive PCR cover compatible with freezing was then placed over the plate and pressed with a roller to seal chambers. A small opening was pierced in each well with a 25-gauge × 5/8 (0.5 mm × 16 mm) BD PrecisionGlide Needle (Becton, Dickinson and Company, ref. no. 305122) to allow for sublimation during lyophilization. Prepared plates were wholly immersed into liquid nitrogen for 1 min. A chilled metallic plate (maintained at −80 °C with dry ice) was immediately put in contact with the bottom of the scored plates with the sealed frozen samples. A single 15" × 17" Kimwipe (Kimtech, Kimberly-Clark) was placed on top of the plate humidity openings. Then the 384-well test plate with top Kimwipe and the bottom metallic chiller were wrapped with three layers of aluminium foil. The entire wrapped bundle was then placed inside a sealed glass lyophilization chamber and connected to the freeze-drying machine. Lyophilization was performed for 2 h. Freeze-dried paper samples were rehydrated with dd-H 2 O to the original reaction volume. The colorimetric change was measured after overnight incubation (12 h) at 37 °C using a BioTek NEO HTS plate reader (BioTek Instruments) in kinetic absorbance readout mode (Supplementary Fig. 5). Best observed functionality, as measured by the aggregated score shown in Supplementary Fig. 6, was achieved using a fabric with 85% polyester and 15% polyamide fibers. This substrate was used for all further fluorescence and luminescence experiments, except for the case for a fluorescence Zika DNA toehold sensing reaction (Supplementary Fig. 7), which was also tested on a 100% mercerized cotton thread to validate the possibility of running FDCF reactions at the single-fiber level with this natural material commonly used in wound care.

Fabrication of fluorescence/luminescence synthetic biology wearable textile module

After screening of compatible textiles for FDCF synthetic biology reactions, the best-performing hydrophilic textile substrate (85% polyester/15% polyamide) was used as weft for a textile inter-woven with a warp made of inert flexible POFs and polyester support threads. Such POFs were used for distributed optical interrogation of fluorescent or luminescent synthetic biology reactions within this fabric (three fibers per well). POFs were weaved into this hydrophilic combination fabric using a standard industrial loom (DREAMLUX, Samsara S.r.l.), according to the design presented in Supplementary Fig. 8. Once fabric samples were manufactured, three-strip arrangements of this hydrophilic POF fabric were cut to fit the device and laser-etched (5 mm) to disrupt the cladding in the POFs sections within the reaction zones (Extended Data Fig. 2a–e). Black elastomer layers (top and bottom in Extended Data Fig. 2b) were precast overnight and laser-cut according to the layout shown in Extended Data Fig. 2b,e. The silicone elastomer chambers in this device exhibit two 3 × 5-mm2 curved wicking ports that allow for fluid entry while still delaying evaporation within reaction fabric. Uncured black silicone elastomer was stamp-patterned onto the precast layers as well as into the internal POF fabric strips to be aligned and assembled, preventing air bubble formation between device layers and elastomer wicking in reaction zones. Final assembly of the base three-well sensor ‘patch’ can be seen in Extended Data Fig. 2b,f,g. Devices were then placed under vacuum for 15 min to remove bubbles and were allowed to cure overnight at 65 °C. As with the colorimetric prototypes, the fluorescent POF prototypes were thoroughly sprayed with RNase Away Decontaminant (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and washed with 70% ethanol twice before being stored in petri dishes. Once the assembled device was fully cured, POF fibers were separated into excitation and emission bundles and then covered with blackout adhesive fabric as well as black heat shrink tubing (6 mm) to prevent environmental light leakage. Blackout fabric discs (10 mm) made of a black polyester knit item (no: 322323, MoodFabrics) were soaked in RNase Away Decontaminant for 5 min, and washed thoroughly with 70% ethanol followed by water. The washed blackout fabric was incubated in 0.1% Triton X-100 for 5 min (as a wetting agent to enhance the ability of the textile to absorb water) and then excess solution was removed and the fabric pieces allowed to air-dry. The final blackout fabric discs were placed inside the reaction chamber with tweezers to aid in environmental light-blocking over sensing fibers. Finally, quick-turn stainless steel coupling sockets (no. 5194K42, McMaster-Carr) were added to the ends of the sensor device bundles for connection with the wearable spectrometer. The finalized wFDCF sensor device can be seen in Extended Data Fig. 2f,g.

Hardware/software implementation of wearable POF spectrometer

A custom-made wearable spectrometer with internal processing and wireless connectivity modules was fabricated to provide unsupervised sensing of on-body synthetic biology reactions (Extended Data Fig. 8). The device electronics were based on a Raspberry Pi Zero W v.1.3 architecture (Raspberry Pi Foundation) with connection to a custom shield for battery power, an environmental sensing module, a light-emitting diode (LED) illumination module and a flexible camera for imaging (Extended Data Fig. 8a). The Raspberry Pi Zero W was selected as the microprocessor for this application due to its low cost (<US$15.00), small profile/weight (65 × 30 × 5 mm3/12 g), high performance (1 GHz single-core ARM1176JZF-S CPU, 512 MB RAM, VideoCore IV GPU) and on-board wireless connectivity (802.11 b/g/n LAN, Bluetooth(R) 4.1, Bluetooth Low Energy). Regulated battery power was achieved using a PiZ-UpTime module, which is an uninterruptible power supply shield for Raspberry Pi Zero (Alchemy Power) that uses a rechargeable lithium-ion 14500 battery (battery and power management in Extended Data Fig. 8a) to reliably provide the charge capacity for 48 h of intermittent device operation, continuously collecting data at a frequency of one measurement per minute. In-device sensing of temperature, humidity, atmospheric pressure, altitude, total volatile organic compound and equivalent CO 2 was achieved using an I2C Environmental CCS811/BME280 Qwiic-Breakout (SparkFun Electronics). The POF illumination module was achieved using a Saber Z4 Luxeon Z 20 mm Square Quad Color Mixing Array LED Module with aluminium base (Quadica Developments, Luxeon) connected to a 12-Channel 16-Bit PWM TLC59711 LED Driver with SPI Interface (Adafruit Industries). Four Luxeon Star LEDs were installed in the device with wavelengths 447 nm, 470 nm, 505 nm and 6,500 K white (LEDs and driver in Extended Data Fig. 8a). An 8.6 × 8.6 mm2 Zero Spy Camera with 2" cable (Raspberry Pi Foundation) was connected to the Raspberry Pi Zero W using a flat serial interphase connector to provide POF imaging capabilities to the device. A single 5-mm Infinite aspherical plastic collimator (part no.: 191–66041G, Quarton), with numerical aperture 0.27 and effective focal length 4.96 mm, was placed on top of the camera to allow for magnified POF imaging in proximity to the camera. The wearable spectrometer was covered by a two-part case fabricated using black photoreactive resin and a stereolithography three-dimensional printing method using a Form 2 printer (Formlabs) as seen in Extended Data Fig. 8a. A view of the open device is shown in Extended Data Fig. 8b, while a closed view is shown in Extended Data Fig. 8c. This case included geometrical features to fit and align the camera/lens arrangement and the removable 3-mm-diameter amber acrylic filter for fluorescence readings (slot arrangement in Extended Data Fig. 8d). Also, the case features a slot for the four-LED arrangement and a vent for the environmental sensors, as well as female Luer connection-to-fitting quick-turn stainless steel coupling sockets (no. 5194K42, McMaster-Carr). A top view of the assembled wearable POF spectrometer is shown in Extended Data Fig. 8e, while the integration of this device within a wearable garment with wFDCF sensors is shown in Extended Data Fig. 8f. The final volume of our wearable spectrometer device was approximately 235 cm3 with a total weight of around 173.8 g (6.13 ounces), with a total cost of material and consumable supplies under US$100. Base data-collection software (test version) implemented in Python for control of the Raspberry Pi Zero W within the wearable POF spectrometer is also provided as part of the Supplementary Information.

Preparation of optimized fluorescence wearable synthetic biology reactions

Constitutive sfGFP expression reactions for wFDCF testing (Fig. 2c) were prepared by combining 50 μl of 1× NEB cell-free PURExpress in vitro protein synthesis solution with 0.5% Roche Protector RNase Inhibitor and 10 ng μl−1 constitutive P T7 -sfGFP plasmid (+) or without as controls (−). Prepared reactions were quickly deposited in-fabric to be snap-frozen and then lyophilized for 4–8 h within the device. Activation of sensors was achieved by rehydration with a fluid splash of dd-H 2 O.

The theophylline riboswitch sensor reactions for wFDCF testing (Fig. 2d) were prepared using 1× NEB cell-free PURExpress supplemented with 10 ng μl−1 theophylline riboswitch sensor E mRNA in dd-H 2 O. The prepared sensor reactions (50 μl per well) were quickly deposited in-fabric, snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen and then lyophilized for 4–8 h within the device. Activation of sensors was achieved by rehydration with a fluid splash of dd-H 2 O spiked with 1 mM theophylline for the positive samples, while 0 mM theophylline was used for controls.

Dimeric Broccoli fluorescent aptamer sensor reactions for wFDCF testing (Fig. 2e) were prepared using 1.5× NEB cell-free PURExpress with 25 ng μl−1 pJL1-F30–2xd-Broccoli aptamer DNA in dd-H 2 O. Prepared sensor reactions (50 μl per well) were quickly deposited in-fabric to be snap-frozen and then lyophilized for 4–8 h within the device. Activation of sensors was achieved by rehydration with a fluid splash of dd-H 2 O spiked with 50 μM DFHBI-1T (Tocris Bioscience) substrate for the positive samples, while 0 μM DFHBI-1T substrate was used for controls.

Zika RNA toehold switch sensor reactions for wFDCF testing (Supplementary Fig. 7) were prepared using 1× NEB cell-free PURExpress with 33 nM Zika DNA toehold sensor 27B in dd-H 2 O. Prepared sensor reactions were quickly deposited in a mercerized cotton thread or paper samples to be snap-frozen and then lyophilized for 4–8 h within a 384-well plate. Activation of sensors was achieved by rehydration with dd-H 2 O spiked with 2 μM freshly made Zika trigger RNA for the positive samples, while 0 μM Zika trigger RNA was used for controls.

For the wearable nerve agent sensor experiments (Fig. 2g), 50-μl reactions consisting of 0.5 U ml−1 AChE (Type V-S from Electrophorus electricus, MilliporeSigma), 0.1 U ml−1 of choline oxidase (recombinant Arthrobacter sp., MilliporeSigma), 0.1 mg ml−1 of freshly prepared horseradish peroxidase (Type VI, MilliporeSigma) and 125 μM of the fluorescent reporter substrate Amplite-IR (AAT Bioquest) in a final buffer of 10 mM HEPES, pH 8.0, 1 mg ml−1 BSA, 1% fish gelatin and 5% trehalose. The reactions were applied to two Whatman No. 4 filter paper 0.8-cm discs, snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen and lyophilized for at least 12 h. To test in the fluorescent wearable prototype, the paper discs containing the freeze-dried reactions were inserted into the wearable devices and rehydrated with 75 μl of 50 μM acetylcholine (MilliporeSigma) with or without the nerve agent paraoxon-ethyl (MilliporeSigma). The fluorescent wearable device for the nerve agent was altered for the detection of NIR fluorescence by replacing the optical components with excitation using a 627-nm red quad-LED array module (Quadica Developments, Luxeon). Additionally, the emission camera was substituted with a NoIR Zero Spy Camera without infrared filter, on top of which we positioned three gel transmission filters (no. 381, no. 382 and no. 383; Rosco Laboratories) to form a dedicated emission filtering stack with <1% cutoff at 660 nm and peak transmittance at 740 nm. All of the fluorescent wFDCF sensors were tested at 30 °C and ambient humidity to simulate surface body temperature. All fluorescent wFDCF data presented in this work were from distinct sensors, in which each data point is the integrated value of color-deconvoluted optical fiber signals from one sensor, using the green channel for fluorescence and the blue channel for luminescence. Any fiber optic signals that were 1 s.d. below the mean of all fibers combined were removed from the analysis. All of the cell-free and enzymatic wFDCF sensor plots are the average of three independent wells with each well containing three separate fiber optic sensors, for a total of nine fiber outputs presented per variable. Statistical significance values for specific time points were calculated using unpaired parametric Student’s t-test (one-sided).

Preparation of optimized luminescence wearable synthetic biology reactions

HIV RNA toehold switch sensor reactions for luminescence wFDCF testing (Fig. 2f and Extended Data Fig. 3a) were prepared in 50-μl batches using 20 μl of NEB cell-free PURExpress Component A, 15 μl of NEB Component B, 2.5 μl of murine RNase inhibitor (New England Biolabs), 6 ng μl−1 HIV toehold sensor template with an nLuc output and 0.5 μl of luciferin substrate (Promega) in dd-H 2 O. Prepared sensor reactions (50 μl per well) were quickly deposited in-fabric to be snap-frozen and then lyophilized for 4–8 h within the device. Activation of sensors was achieved by rehydration with a fluid splash of dd-H 2 O spiked with 10 μM HIV trigger RNA freshly made for the positive samples, while 0 μM HIV trigger RNA was used for controls. The constitutive nLuc control reaction performed in singlicate shown as reference for Extended Data Fig. 3b was performed similarly but substituting the toehold switch with a plasmid with an nLuc operon regulated by a T7 promoter.

B. burgdorferi RNA Lyme disease toehold switch sensor reactions for luminescence wFDCF testing (Extended Data Fig. 3b) were prepared in 50-μl batches using 20 μl of NEB cell-free PURExpress solution A, 15 μl of solution B, 2.5 μl of murine RNase inhibitor, 18 nM B. burgdorferi toehold DNA with luciferase operon and 2.75 μl of luciferin substrate (Promega) in dd-H 2 O. Prepared sensor reactions (50 μl per well) were quickly deposited in-fabric to be snap-frozen and then lyophilized for 4–8 h within the device. Activation of sensors was achieved by rehydration with a fluid splash of dd-H 2 O spiked with 3 μM B. burgdorferi trigger RNA freshly made for the positive samples, while 0 μM trigger RNA was used for controls. These wFDCF sensors were tested at 30 °C and ambient humidity to simulate surface body temperature.

Preparation of optimized CRISPR–Cas12a-based wearable synthetic biology reactions

CRISPR-based sensor reactions for wFDCF testing in Fig. 3b–e,h and Extended Data Figs. 4 and 6 were prepared using 100 nM Cas12a (New England Biolabs) and 100 nM gRNA, 1× NEB buffer 2.1, 0.45 mM dNTPs, 500 nM of each RPA primer, 1× RPA liquid basic mix (TwistDx), 14 mM MgCl 2 and 5 μM FAM-Iowa Black FQ quenched ssDNA fluorescent reporter (Integrated DNA Technologies) in dd-H 2 O. Prepared sensor reactions (50 μl per well) were quickly deposited in-fabric to be snap-frozen and then lyophilized for 4–8 h within the device. Activation of sensors was achieved by rehydration with a fluid splash of dd-H 2 O spiked with 2.7 fM or 100 fM of mecA, spa or ermA DNA trigger depending on the demonstration. In the sensing performed at 2.7 fM mecA trigger, the detection limit is 10,000 copies of DNA per μl. These wFDCF sensors were tested at 30 °C and ambient humidity to simulate surface body temperature. All of the CRISPR-based wFDCF sensor plots are the average of three independent wells. Each well contained three separate fiber optic sensors, for a total of nine fiber outputs presented per variable. Statistical significance values for specific time points were calculated using unpaired parametric Student’s t-test (one-sided).

Preparation of optimized CRISPR–Cas13a-based wearable synthetic biology reactions

CRISPR–Cas13a-based sensor reactions for wFDCF testing (Extended Data Fig. 5) were prepared using 100 nM Cas13a and 100 nM gRNA, 1× NEB buffer 2.1, 0.45 mM dNTP, 14 mM MgCl 2 and 5 μM FAM-Iowa Black FQ quenched RNA fluorescent reporter (Integrated DNA Technologies) in dd-H 2 O. Prepared sensor reactions (50 μl per well) were quickly deposited in-fabric to be snap-frozen and then lyophilized for 4–8 h within the device. Activation of sensors was achieved by rehydration with a fluid splash of dd-H 2 O spiked with 20 nM of MRSA RNA trigger.

Preparation of sample lysis-integrated wearable synthetic biology reactions

For wFDCF with integrated lysis reactions, an RNase-free Whatman filter paper disc (8 mm) was filled with concentrated stock solutions that would yield, upon a 50-μl rehydration volume, 5 mM Tris-HCl (pH 7.5), 1% Triton X-100, 1% NP-40, 0.2% CHAPS, 100 μg ml−1 lysozyme and 5% sucrose. This was freeze-dried for 4 h and inserted into the POF wFDCF device below the blackout layer and above a PVA time delay barrier that was sealed around the edges with Ecoflex elastomer to enable an efficient lysis incubation time. All layers containing the lyophilized RPA-Cas12a synthetic biology sensors below the lysis–PVA delay layers were identical to that used in the mecA RPA-Cas12a devices shown in Fig. 3b–e.

Garment-level integration of colorimetric synthetic biology sensors

After fabrication of a colorimetric synthetic biology wearable module, a bracelet ‘garment’ was achieved simply by gluing the module into an elastic band to be placed on the forearm of a mannequin (Supplementary Fig. 3c).

Garment-level integration of fluorescence/luminescence synthetic biology sensors

After fabrication of at least 12 fluorescence/luminescence synthetic biology wearable modules, a commercially available long-sleeve neoprene wetsuit-type jacket (EYCE Dive & Sail) was modified to integrate an array of wFDCF sensors by sewing these modules in predefined high-splash-frequency regions (Figs. 2a and 4a and Extended Data Fig. 8f). Reaction modules were covered at the edges with a blackout fabric border with textile adhesive. POF bundles of these modules were sewn internally and directed to a single multi-bundle arrangement for interrogation via our portable spectrometer device (located in a back pocket within the jacket). The base neoprene fabric used for this jacket was of 3-mm thickness and treated with a superhydrophobic coating to prevent fluid absorption in places other than the reaction zones. The fabricated wFDCF jacket prototype was specified to fit a medium-sized male torso (36" chest by 31" waist). In-garment sensors were tested on a mannequin at room temperature.

Construction and preparation of SARS-CoV-2 A-version diagnostic face mask

The SARS-CoV-2 in-mask diagnostic consists of the sensor assembly containing the lyophilized reactions which was then inserted into an N95-equivalent face mask (Fig. 4a for a schematic of the sensor; Fig. 4b and Supplementary Fig. 14 for fully assembled face masks). First, capillary wicking material (porous Porex HRM (high-release media) fiber media (no. 36776, Porex Filtration Group), thickness = 0.5 mm, density = 0.07 g cc−1, porosity = 92%) was laser-cut into a shape allowing for an elliptical region approximately 50 × 25 mm2 that serves as the sample collection area, accumulating viral particles from a patient’s respiration, vocalization and/or reflexive tussis. The laser-cut wicking material is then adhered to a white PET double-adhesive backing material (3M Microfluidic Diagnostic Tape, no. 9965 (3M)). One end of the wicking material is adhered to a sterile sealed blister-pack containing nuclease-free water. The μPAD device is created by wax printing hydrophobic patterns onto Whatman Grade 1 chromatographic filter paper (Thermo Fisher Scientific) using a Xerox Phaser 8560 solid ink printer. The printed μPAD sheets were then wax reflowed by hot pressing for 15 s at 125 °C using a Cricut EasyPress (Cricut), and then left untouched to cool at room temperature. After wax reflow, the reaction zones have an aperture diameter of 5 mm, while the intervening PVA time delays have an aperture diameter of 3 mm. The PVA time delays were placed onto the time-delay zones first, by pipetting 4 μl of 10%, ~67,000 average molecular weight PVA (MilliporeSigma) per delay layer, and allowing it to dry at room temperature overnight. The lysis buffer, RT-RPA reaction and the Cas12a SHERLOCK reactions as described below were then added to the respective lysis zones.

The lysis reaction added to each sensor lysis zone was 15 μl of 10 mM Tris-HCl (pH 7.5), 1% Triton X-100, 1% NP-40, 0.2% CHAPS, 100 μg ml−1 lysozyme and 5% sucrose. The RT-RPA reaction added to the isothermal amplification zone was 15 μl of a single lyophilized TwistAmp RPA pellet (TwistDx) that was rehydrated to 50 μl using a rehydration reaction of 29.6 μl of Twist Rehydration Buffer and 9.6 μl of a primer mix (Supplementary Table 2; RT-RPA-F4, RT-RPA-R4 and RT-RPA-R3 primers in the mix are at a ratio of 10 μM/10 μM/20 μM). Roche Protector RNase Inhibitor, TAKARA PrimeScript Reverse Transcriptase and Ambion RNase H were all added at 1 μl each. Nuclease-free water was added at 4.4 μl. Immediately before pipetting onto the reaction zone, 2.5 μl of 280 mM MgOAc was added to the RT-RPA reaction and thoroughly mixed. For the Cas12a SHERLOCK reaction, 15 μl of the following reaction was pipetted onto the SHERLOCK reaction zone: 12.3 μl of nuclease-free water, 1.5 μl of NEB Buffer 2.1, 0.3 μl of 0.5 M DTT, 0.075 μl of 100 μM NEB EnGen Lba Cas12a and 0.26 μl of 40 μM coronavirus S-gene gRNA. Immediately before pipetting onto the reaction zone, 1 pmol of the 6-FAM/TTATTATT/Biotin oligo (FB probe, from Integrated DNA Technologies) was added to the Cas12a reaction and thoroughly mixed. Sequences for all primers, RNA targets and the gRNA are presented in Supplementary Table 2.

All reactions were pipetted onto the reaction zones and the wax-printed sheet is then dipped into liquid nitrogen to freeze all of the embedded reactions, and then immediately wrapped in foil and placed on a lyophilizer. After lyophilization for 4–24 h, the wax arrays are removed from the lyophilizer. Cutting of the arrays into individual μPAD strips can be performed before or after the lyophilization process. Each strip is folded using sterilized tweezers into an overlapping accordion arrangement (as shown in Fig. 4b), overlapping the reaction zones and time delays to form a μPAD device. The output end of the laser-cut Porex sample collection section was carefully inserted on top of the lysis zone, while the input end of a Milenia HybriDetect-1 Universal Lateral Flow Assay (TwistDx) was inserted on top of the last PVA time delay. The entire μPAD section was carefully sandwiched and taped together to compress all of the layers. The entire blister-pack water reservoir–Porex sample collection area–μPAD–LFA test strip is secured using the double-sided backing to the inside of an N95-equivalent mask, positioning the sample collection area in the region directly in front of the mouth and nose. The LFA test strip is routed to the outside of the mask through a small slit in the mask and the indicator has been oriented to hide the results from external viewing, to ensure patient confidentiality. To access the results, the test strip must be bent over to view the results (Supplementary Fig. 14g). Lastly, a button is affixed to the outside of the mask directly over the water blister reservoir. The button contains a small spike embedded in a compressible foam double-sided adhesive material. When pressed down, the button pierces the foil on the blister, allowing the nuclease-free water to flow through the same collection zone, the μPAD reaction zones and time delays, and finally into the LFA indicator strip. The modular design of the sensor components allows elements such as the water reservoir, μPAD or LFA strip to be adjusted for different orientations or placement on the inside or outside of the mask. Only the sample collection pad module has strict orientation and positional requirements.

Bench-top testing of A-version SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic face-mask sensors

For Fig. 4d,f, each data point consisted of a face-mask sensor in which a defined amount of synthetic SARS-CoV-2 RNA fragment containing the specific gRNA-targeting region of the SARS-CoV-2 spike gene was generated by in vitro transcription using the HiScribe T7 Quick High Yield RNA Synthesis Kit (NEB) using synthetic DNA templates with a T7 promoter (Integrated DNA Technologies and Twist Bioscience). Corresponding homologous regions to the spike gene for the commonly circulating HCoV strains 229E, HKU1, NL63 and OC43 were determined by sequence homology alignment of the respective spike genes (Supplementary Fig. 14a) and the RNA targets were generated using the same method described above. All SARS-CoV-2 face-mask sensors were tested at room temperature at ambient humidity. After activation and LFA output formation (~20–30 min), the LFA strips were digitized using the scanner function on a Ricoh MP C3504 on default contrast settings. This ensured equal brightness and contrast across all strips in comparison with photography. Each test (T) and control (C) output line from each strip was quantified in ImageJ from the 32-bit converted raw scanned images without any adjustments to brightness or contrast.

Fabrication of B-version face-mask sensors

The following optimizations to the A-version sensors were implemented, resulting in the improved B-version. Wax-printed μPAD templates were prepared as described above for the A-version sensors with the following changes (Supplementary Fig. 15a,b). To prevent failure from flow leakage between different layers of the folded μPAD, unwaxed borders were rendered hydrophobic by drawing over the area with a Super PAP Pen (ThermoFisher) and allowed to air-dry for at least 1 h. The sample collection pads for the B-version sensors were laser-cut from sheets of Porex high-release media no. 36776 with the dominant fiber direction along the long axis of the pad to allow faster flow of the hydration front. The pad geometry was adjusted to enhance water flow by moving the reservoir puncture point to the distal end of the water blister, increasing the pad area in contact with the water reservoir, and reducing the sample collection region. Approximately 2 mm of the outer border of the sample pad was rastered during laser-cutting to heat-seal the Porex material to the PET backing material, preventing delamination. Before assembly, approximately 1 cm of the backing material was peeled away and cut off from the end of the sample pad region that is to be in contact with the reservoir.

Before the addition of the reagents to the μPAD, each reaction zone area was blocked with 5 ml of 1% BSA + 0.02% Triton X-100 and allowed to air-dry for 12 h to prevent nonspecific adsorption of the biochemical reaction components to the filter paper matrix. PVA at a concentration of 18% (w/v) at a volume of ~5 μl was applied to each time delay zone and allowed to air-dry for 24 h. The lysis buffer for the B-version sensors was reformulated to 10 mM Tris-HCl (pH 7.5), 5% sucrose, 0.02% NP-40 and 2% CHAPS. The amount of nonionic surfactants in the lysis buffer was reduced to prevent observed degradation of the wax barrier, an observation we had made during design and testing of the A-version μPADs. The CHAPS concentration was increased as it was not found to degrade the wax and this zwitterionic detergent has previously been shown to be effective in lysing coronavirus particles39. A volume of 10 μl of this lysis buffer was added to the μPAD lysis zone. The RT-RPA and Cas12a SHERLOCK reaction compositions, volumes and lyophilization parameters were unchanged. During final assembly of the B-version sensor, both the sample pad::μPAD and the μPAD::LFA contact regions were fully sealed using precut sterile aluminium PCR foil seals (no. 60941-076, VWR) to improve contact transfer and prevent any fluidic short-circuiting that may occur from undesired droplet contact to the folded μPAD edges. To facilitate unimpeded sample flow, venting holes were introduced into the water-containing blister mold to prevent vacuum buildup inside the blister during flow. Three venting holes were punched into the blister surface using an 18-gauge needle and then sealed with a 6-mm adhesive disc of a single-sided rayon breathable hydrophobic porous film (no. 60941-086, VWR). This allows venting of vacuum while preventing leakage and contamination of the nuclease-free water. For all B-version face-mask-integrated sensors, the water reservoir module was positioned on the exterior of the mask to minimize unwanted contact pressure on the blister-pack during wearing of the mask. The sensor activation mechanism is the same as the A-version sensors. To integrate the sensors into the face masks, 1-cm slits were cut into KN-95 masks through which the sensor ends were threaded and subsequently sealed using adhesive.

Breathing simulator apparatus assembly

Our face-mask sensor testing platform (Fig. 4h and Supplementary Fig. 16) consisted of four modules that performed the following functions: spontaneous breath generation, aerosol production, heating control, and physiologic airway and head simulation. For the breath generation, we employed the TestChest Lung Simulator (Organis), a highly accurate artificial lung that uses an actuated dual bellows design to replicate lung mechanics such as lung vial capacity and tidal volume. The TestChest was connected through ventilator tubing to all other downstream modules for simulated spontaneous breathing. Directly downstream of the TestChest, we placed an in-line Aerogen Solo nebulizer (Aerogen). The Aerogen Solo is a medical-grade vibrating-mesh nebulizer for the administration of lung inhalation therapeutics. Previous studies have demonstrated that the nebulizer generates aerosol droplets that are similar in diameter to those that occur naturally from human lung emissions50. Furthermore, previous work has used the Aerogen system to deliver therapeutic RNA in an animal model51, showing that it can be used to produce transmissible RNA-laden aerosols. The tubing is next wrapped in a temperature-regulated heat pad (Zoo Med Laboratories) that maintains the output temperature at 35 °C. The tubing is connected to a lung input tube in a high-fidelity airway manikin (7-SIGMA Simulation Systems) that faithfully replicates pulmonary and nasopharyngeal structures as well as head movement ranges. The other simulated lung and the simulated esophagus are clamped shut to direct breath output only through the oral cavity.

On-simulator testing of face-mask-integrated B-version sensors

For all simulator-based testing, a SARS-CoV-2 B-version sensor-containing face mask was fitted onto the 7-SIGMA airway manikin and the TestChest was set to the ‘Normal Stable’ setting, which generates a spontaneous breathing rate of 12 breaths per minute. The entire breathing simulator assembly was then checked for leaks. Temperature regulation was set to maintain an outflow temperature of 35 °C. A 5-ml solution of SARS-CoV-2 F5R11 vRNA IVT target was then pipetted into the Aerogen Solo reservoir and the controller unit activated. The simulated breath was allowed to collect in the face mask and sensor for a period of 30 min, then the sensor was activated on the manikin for processing while maintaining the breathing and heating. The LFA outputs for all sensors were scanned using a Ricoh MP C3504 printer system using default settings.

The total amount of aerosolized vRNA collected after 30 min on each mask sensor for a given concentration of vRNA IVT target solution was estimated by RT–qPCR analysis of a 6-mm filter paper disc affixed to the sample pad area. After the 30 min of the breathing simulation, the disc was removed and frozen immediately in nuclease-free microcentrifuge tubes at −80 °C for later analysis. Replicate disc collections were then repeated using the same procedure. For analysis, the discs were thawed and resuspended in 100 μl of nuclease-free water supplemented with Protector RNase Inhibitor (Roche). RNA was extracted by repeated vortexing for 20-s burst intervals with resting on ice. This extracted sample was used as template in RT–qPCR reactions to obtain the total accumulated target RNA copy number on the 6-mm sampling disc. The mean collection values (in copies per mm2) are then multiplied by the exposed surface area of the sample collection pad (2,513 mm2) to estimate the total aerosolized vRNA target collected on the sensor. For a stock solution of 16.7 fM vRNA IVT target, the estimated total collected copies per sensor is 2.3 × 106 copies. For a stock solution of 1.67 pM vRNA IVT target, the estimated total collected copies per sensor is 5 × 107 copies. These values are reported in Fig. 4i,j. The scatter plots for each target concentration show the T/C ratio from five independently fabricated and measured sensors.

Sensor and reporter sequences

Supplementary Tables 2 and 3 contain the DNA and RNA sequences of sensors and reporters used in this study. The plasmid construct used for the Zika 27B toehold sensor has been previously described elsewhere52. The Lyme disease and HIV toehold sensors with an nLuc output were cloned into the pBW121 plasmid backbone (Addgene plasmid no. 68779). All other plasmid constructs utilized the pJL1 backbone that has been previously described12,14. The F30 dimeric Broccoli fluorescent aptamer was subcloned into pJL1 from pET28c-F30-2xd-Broccoli, which was a gift from Samie Jaffrey (Addgene plasmid no. 66843; http://n2t.net/addgene:66843; RRID: Addgene_66843). The sequence for the pJL1-sfGFP plasmid can be found on Addgene (plasmid no. 69496).

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Research Reporting Summary linked to this article.