Fully implantable and bioresorbable cardiac pacemakers without leads or batteries

This work made use of the NUFAB facility of Northwestern University’s NUANCE Center, which has received support from the Soft and Hybrid Nanotechnology Experimental Resource (NSF no. ECCS-1542205); the MRSEC program (NSF no. DMR-1720139) at the Materials Research Center; the International Institute for Nanotechnology (IIN); the Keck Foundation; and the State of Illinois, through the IIN. This work was also performed in part at The George Washington University Nanofabrication and Imaging Center. We acknowledge support from the Leducq Foundation projects RHYTHM and R01-HL141470 (to I.R.E. and J.A.R.). R.T.Y. acknowledges support from the American Heart Association Predoctoral Fellowship (no. 19PRE34380781). R.A. acknowledges support from the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship (NSF no. 1842165) and the Ford Foundation Predoctoral Fellowship. Z.X. acknowledges the support from the National Natural Science Foundation of China (grant no. 12072057) and Fundamental Research Funds for the Central Universities (grant no. DUT20RC(3)032). B.P.K. and D.J. acknowledge support from a research donation by Mr and Mrs Ronald and JoAnne Willens. We thank NU Comprehensive Transplant Center Microsurgery Core for help with cardiac implantation surgical procedures. We also thank the Washington Regional Transplant Community, heart organ donors and families of the donors; our research would not have been possible without their generous donations and support.