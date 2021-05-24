The need for global access to biomedical innovations during pandemics

The world is at an unprecedented point in our ability to respond to pandemics. We can perform near-real-time emerging pathogen surveillance. We can rapidly develop biomedical tools to address identified pathogens. But we are missing a third critical component to effectively predict and prevent pandemics, which is ensuring global access to these tools. As the world becomes more interconnected, the human toll and the financial impact of emerging infectious diseases become more significant. The impact of the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic, 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic, and 2014–2016 Ebola outbreak is estimated at $40–55 billion each11. For 2021 alone, the economic impact of COVID-19 may reach $9.2 trillion12. Furthermore, letting viral disease run rampant in one region is a poor epidemiological strategy as this increases the probability of variants emerging and spreading, threatening the gains made with vaccination efforts in other countries. The earlier COVID-19 and future outbreaks and epidemics are contained globally, the more likely catastrophic economic damage can be averted.

The question is how to avoid a repeat of the practical failure of previous global access efforts in anticipation of the next major global health crisis. The key is shifting from an ad hoc, reactive approach to a deliberate, proactive strategy. This shift, I suggest, could occur through the following three actions.

Financially empower low-income countries

A pandemic procurement fund should be established through a combination of traditional voluntary approaches and non-traditional mandated approaches that ensures consistent, permanent financing. In the event of an outbreak, epidemic or pandemic, this fund can immediately act as a pooled procurement negotiating group on behalf of LMICs when resource-wealthy countries begin their own nationally circumscribed negotiations. Beyond immediate-needs procurement, this fund could finance a global stockpile of essential biomedical technologies (like Ebola vaccines) and early manufacturing activities to expand the needed global supply capacity. This approach would overcome previous limitations by facilitating faster initial product availability and thus earlier pathogen containment.

Implement essential operational processes

Pandemic-appropriate regulatory, manufacturing and distribution mechanisms need to be defined and established for LMICs, as any delay in these steps will impede an efficient and effective response13. In an outbreak or pandemic, it is unclear for both new and existing platform technologies what regulatory mechanisms will be needed for each resource-poor country and what accelerated regulatory pathways may be available. Harmonizing regulatory requirements, including a standardized pharmacovigilance system, across many countries would minimize the burden faced by countries and developers and may be possible through initiatives like the African Medicines Agency. To expand the global supply capacity for biologics-based technologies, regional manufacturing hubs could capture either end-to-end manufacturing or specific aspects of production, including source materials and essential components. Ultimately, these could serve as the primary source of supply for resource-poor countries and overcome single-supplier constraints, but would need to be kept active through the production of non-pandemic products. In-country rapid distribution mechanisms should be pilot tested on a regular basis to ensure they execute effectively during the actual time of need14. As with product development efforts for COVID-19 that were conducted in parallel, these product implementation mechanisms also need to be developed in parallel as they are essential but need to be established as soon as possible.

Deliver multiple innovations over time

Widespread use of the first phase of technologies for an outbreak or pandemic may be constrained by implementation obstacles (for example, ultracold storage or intravenous administration), but it is critical that such initial innovations are delivered in resource-poor countries, even if only to a small proportion of the target population. This would allow not only the commencement of an effective in-country response, but also pilot testing of new technologies and the identification and fixing of implementation issues. As reflected in most infectious diseases, vaccines and therapeutics undergo multiple iterations to optimize properties, such as formulation, frequency of dosing, thermostability, and number of doses. Diagnostic technologies also undergo similar product iteration cycles. The rapid rise of new SARS-CoV-2 lineages may already require adaptation of some existing technologies to target a greater proportion of divergent variant strains or regularly emerging strains15; for example, the introduction of pan-coronavirus technologies similar to polyserotype Streptococcus pneumoniae vaccines or annually modified vaccines similar to those for influenza. Indeed, two vaccines that constitute a large proportion of the initial signed, binding supply agreements for COVAX appear to have reduced efficacy against the B.1.351 SARS-CoV-2 variant, originating in South Africa16,17,18. Biomedical innovation access strategies for resource-poor countries should account for iterative product development and the need to implement a wide range of innovations over time.

Influenza gives us an annual reminder of the global nature of infectious diseases, and COVID-19 has confirmed how an outbreak in one country can morph into a pandemic within weeks. We can now likely detect an impending pandemic earlier than ever and develop the necessary biomedical tools faster than previously thought, but achieving true global health security necessitates an aggressive approach to deliver those innovations globally as quickly as possible. Building a global product development ecosystem that addresses access in resource-poor settings is a both a socially just and financially prudent strategy. It will help the world improve its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and be better prepared for the next pandemic.