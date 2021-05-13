Skip to main content

Author Correction: CRISPR prime editing with ribonucleoprotein complexes in zebrafish and primary human cells

The Original Article was published on 29 April 2021

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-00901-y, published online 29 April 2021.

In the version of this article initially published online, a disclaimer was missing from the Acknowledgements: “The authors received funding from Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Safe Genes program (HR0011-17-2-0042) for this research. The views, opinions and/or findings expressed should not be interpreted as representing the official views or policies of the Department of Defense or the U.S. Government.” The error has been corrected in the print, PDF and HTML versions of the article.

Author information

Author notes

  1. These authors contributed equally: Karl Petri, Weiting Zhang, Junyan Ma, Andrea Schmidts.

  2. These authors jointly supervised this work: J. Keith Joung, Jing-Ruey Joanna Yeh.

Affiliations

  1. Molecular Pathology Unit and Center for Cancer Research, Massachusetts General Hospital, Charlestown, MA, USA

    Karl Petri, Hyunho Lee, Joy E. Horng, Daniel Y. Kim, Ibrahim C. Kurt, Kendell Clement, Jonathan Y. Hsu, Luca Pinello & J. Keith Joung

  2. Department of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA

    Karl Petri, Hyunho Lee, Joy E. Horng, Daniel Y. Kim, Ibrahim C. Kurt, Kendell Clement, Jonathan Y. Hsu, Luca Pinello & J. Keith Joung

  3. Cardiovascular Research Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, Charlestown, MA, USA

    Weiting Zhang, Junyan Ma & Jing-Ruey Joanna Yeh

  4. Department of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA

    Weiting Zhang, Junyan Ma, Andrea Schmidts, Marcela V. Maus & Jing-Ruey Joanna Yeh

  5. Medical College, Dalian University, Dalian, China

    Junyan Ma

  6. Cellular Immunotherapy Program, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, Charlestown, MA, USA

    Andrea Schmidts & Marcela V. Maus

Authors
  Weiting Zhang
  Junyan Ma
  Andrea Schmidts
  Hyunho Lee
  Joy E. Horng
  Daniel Y. Kim
  Ibrahim C. Kurt
  Kendell Clement
  Jonathan Y. Hsu
  Luca Pinello
  Marcela V. Maus
  J. Keith Joung
  Jing-Ruey Joanna Yeh
  14. Jing-Ruey Joanna Yeh
Corresponding authors

Correspondence to J. Keith Joung or Jing-Ruey Joanna Yeh.

Cite this article

Petri, K., Zhang, W., Ma, J. et al. Author Correction: CRISPR prime editing with ribonucleoprotein complexes in zebrafish and primary human cells. Nat Biotechnol (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-00939-y

