Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-00901-y, published online 29 April 2021.
In the version of this article initially published online, a disclaimer was missing from the Acknowledgements: “The authors received funding from Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Safe Genes program (HR0011-17-2-0042) for this research. The views, opinions and/or findings expressed should not be interpreted as representing the official views or policies of the Department of Defense or the U.S. Government.” The error has been corrected in the print, PDF and HTML versions of the article.
Petri, K., Zhang, W., Ma, J. et al. Author Correction: CRISPR prime editing with ribonucleoprotein complexes in zebrafish and primary human cells. Nat Biotechnol (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-00939-y
