The RNA Atlas expands the catalog of human non-coding RNAs

Author notes

These authors contributed equally: Lucia Lorenzi, Hua-Sheng Chiu.

Affiliations

Center for Medical Genetics, Ghent University, Ghent, Belgium Lucia Lorenzi, Francisco Avila Cobos, Pieter-Jan Volders, Robrecht Cannoodt, Justine Nuytens, Katrien Vanderheyden, Jasper Anckaert, Steve Lefever, Eric J. de Bony, Wim Trypsteen, Fien Gysens, Marieke Vromman, Katleen De Preter, Jo Vandesompele & Pieter Mestdagh Cancer Research Institute Ghent (CRIG), Ghent, Belgium Lucia Lorenzi, Francisco Avila Cobos, Pieter-Jan Volders, Robrecht Cannoodt, Justine Nuytens, Katrien Vanderheyden, Jasper Anckaert, Steve Lefever, Eric J. de Bony, Wim Trypsteen, Fien Gysens, Marieke Vromman, Tim De Meyer, Katleen De Preter, Jo Vandesompele, Pavel Sumazin & Pieter Mestdagh Texas Children’s Cancer Center, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston TX, USA Hua-Sheng Chiu Illumina, Inc., San Diego CA, USA Stephen Gross, Scott Kuersten & Gary P. Schroth VIB-UGent Center for Medical Biotechnology, VIB, Ghent, Belgium Pieter-Jan Volders & Yvan Saeys Data Mining and Modelling for Biomedicine Group, VIB Center for Inflammation Research, Ghent, Belgium Robrecht Cannoodt & Yvan Saeys Department of Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, and Statistics, Ghent University, Ghent, Belgium Robrecht Cannoodt Data Intuitive, Lebbeke, Belgium Robrecht Cannoodt Australian e-Health Research Centre, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, New South Wales, Sydney NSW, Australia Aidan P. Tay Department of Biomedical Sciences, Macquarie University, New South Wales, Sydney NSW, Australia Aidan P. Tay Department of Data Analysis and Mathematical Modelling, Ghent University, Ghent, Belgium Tine Goovaerts & Tim De Meyer Interdisciplinary Nanoscience Centre (iNANO), Department of Molecular Biology and Genetics, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark Thomas Birkballe Hansen & Jørgen Kjems Biogazelle, Zwijnaarde, Belgium Nele Nijs Department of Diagnostic Sciences, Ghent University, Ghent, Belgium Tom Taghon Department of Respiratory Medicine, Ghent University, Ghent, Belgium Karim Vermaelen & Ken R. Bracke Systems Biology Initiative, School of Biotechnology and Biomolecular Sciences, UNSW Sydney, Sydney NSW, Australia Nandan P. Deshpande & Marc R. Wilkins Adult Cancer Program, Lowy Cancer Research Centre, UNSW Sydney, Sydney NSW, Australia Govardhan Anande & Ashwin Unnikrishnan Prince of Wales Clinical School, UNSW Sydney, Sydney NSW, Australia Govardhan Anande & Ashwin Unnikrishnan Institute of Bioinformatics and Systems Biology, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, Hsinchu, Taiwan Ting-Wen Chen Department of Oncogenomics, Amsterdam UMC, University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands Jan Koster

Contributions

P.M., J.V. and P.S. conceived the idea and designed and supervised the project. L.L. and H.-S.C. contributed to the implementation and design of most bioinformatic analyses. L.L performed most of the raw sequencing data processing, transcriptome assembly and filtering, polyadenylation classification and most of the presented analyses for quality assessment and characterization of the generated transcriptome. H.-S.C., T.-W.C. and P.S. performed the analyses related to prediction and validation of regulatory interactions mediated by ncRNAs. F.A.C. and K.D.P. performed the analyses to select the RNA Atlas genes and contributed to quality validation of the transcriptome. S.G., S.K. and G.P.S. generated and sequenced the polyA and total RNA libraries. P.-J.V. performed the evaluation of coding potential, analyses of mass spectrometry data, alignment of candidate protein sequences to other animal proteins via BLASTp and analysis of conservation with chimpanzee. R.C. and Y. S. contributed to the analyses of RNA biotype expression and sample ontology associations. J.N. performed the polyA-minus sequencing and the qPCR experiments. K. Vanderheyden and J.N. generated and sequenced the small RNA libraries. J.A. implemented the identification of miRNAs and sequence motif analysis. S.L. designed the primers for the qPCR experiments and contributed to the graphic design of schematic figures. A.P.T. performed the analysis of overlap between ONT reads in public datasets and RNA Atlas-only single-exon genes. E.J.B., W.T. and F.G. performed the experiments of CRISPRi-mediated transcriptional silencing of lncRNA MALAT1. M.V. generated the integrated circRNA reference dataset used for comparisons with RNA Atlas circRNAs. T.G. and T.D.M. performed the imprinting analyses. T.B.H. and J. Kjems implemented the circRNA identification workflow. N.N. developed the polyA-minus sequencing protocol. T.T., K. Vermaelen and K.R.B. provided immune system-related cell lines and cell types. N.P.D., G.A., M.R.W. and A.U. performed analyses and annotation of circRNAs and contributed to the analysis of ONT reads in public datasets. J. Koster developed dedicated tools to analyze RNA Atlas data and results and implemented them in a dedicated RNA Atlas datascope in the online portal R2. P.M. led the writing of the manuscript in collaboration with L.L., H.-S.C. and P.S. L.L., H.-S.C., G.P.S., J.V., P.S. and P.M. contributed to the conceptualization, interpretation and discussion of results. All authors commented on the manuscript and contributed to the presentation of the data and results. The authors acknowledge the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) at The University of Texas at Austin for providing HPC resources that have contributed to the research results reported within this paper.

Corresponding authors

Correspondence to Pavel Sumazin or Pieter Mestdagh.