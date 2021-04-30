Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

Author Correction: Comprehensive profiling of circular RNAs with nanopore sequencing and CIRI-long

Nature Biotechnology (2021)Cite this article

Subjects

The Original Article was published on 11 March 2021

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-00842-6, published online 11 March 2021.

In the version of this article initially published online, an additional PCR step was missing at the beginning of the last paragraph in the “Nanopore library preparation” section of the Methods: To obtain sufficient cDNA products for sequencing, PCR amplification was performed using 2 μL of cDNA with NEBNext LongAmp Taq DNA Polymerase and SMARTer primers under the following conditions: 95 °C for 30 s; 19 or 20 cycles of 95 °C for 15 s, 62 °C for 15 s, and 65 °C for 120 s; 65 °C for 6 min and hold at 4 °C. Also, the following has been added at the end of this section: Steps for library construction are detailed in the CIRI-long manual pages at https://ciri-cookbook.readthedocs.io/en/latest/CIRI-long_sequencing.html. The error has been corrected in the print, PDF and HTML versions of the article.

Author information

Author notes

  1. These authors contributed equally: Jinyang Zhang, Lingling Hou, Zhenqiang Zuo.

Affiliations

  1. Beijing Institutes of Life Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China

    Jinyang Zhang, Lingling Hou, Zhenqiang Zuo, Peifeng Ji & Fangqing Zhao

  2. University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China

    Jinyang Zhang & Fangqing Zhao

  3. Key Laboratory of RNA Biology, Institute of Biophysics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China

    Xiaorong Zhang & Yuanchao Xue

  4. Center for Excellence in Animal Evolution and Genetics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Kunming, China

    Fangqing Zhao

  5. Key Laboratory of Systems Biology, Hangzhou Institute for Advanced Study, University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Hangzhou, China

    Fangqing Zhao

Authors
  1. Jinyang Zhang
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  2. Lingling Hou
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  3. Zhenqiang Zuo
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  4. Peifeng Ji
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  5. Xiaorong Zhang
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  6. Yuanchao Xue
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  7. Fangqing Zhao
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Fangqing Zhao.

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Zhang, J., Hou, L., Zuo, Z. et al. Author Correction: Comprehensive profiling of circular RNAs with nanopore sequencing and CIRI-long. Nat Biotechnol (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-00934-3

Download citation

Search

Advanced search

Quick links

Nature Briefing

Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing