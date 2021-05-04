Full-length circular RNAs are sequenced at high throughput using nanopores.
Access options
Subscribe to Journal
Get full journal access for 1 year
$59.00
only $4.92 per issue
All prices are NET prices.
VAT will be added later in the checkout.
Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout.
Rent or Buy article
Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.
from$8.99
All prices are NET prices.
References
- 1.
Wu, W., Ji, P. & Zhao, F. Genome Biol. 21, 101 (2020).
- 2.
Zheng, Y., Ji, P., Chen, S., Hou, L. & Zhao, F. Genome Med. 11, 2 (2019).
- 3.
Zhang, J. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-00842-6 (2021).
- 4.
Xin, R. et al. Nat. Commun. 12, 266 (2021).
- 5.
Chen, L. L. Nat. Rev. Mol. Cell Biol. 21, 475–490 (2020).
- 6.
Logsdon, G. A., Vollger, M. R. & Eichler, E. E. Nat. Rev. Genet. 21, 597–614 (2020).
- 7.
Gao, Y. et al. Nat. Commun. 7, 12060 (2016).
- 8.
Zhao, Q. et al. Cell 183, 76–93.e22 (2020).
- 9.
Legnini, I. et al. Mol. Cell 66, 22–37.e9 (2017).
- 10.
Liu, C.-X. et al. Cell 177, 865–880.e21 (2019).
Ethics declarations
Competing interests
The authors declare no competing interests.
Rights and permissions
About this article
Cite this article
Zhang, Z., Han, L. Circular RNAs sequenced at last. Nat Biotechnol (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-00916-5
Published: