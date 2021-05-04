Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

SEQUENCING

Circular RNAs sequenced at last

Nature Biotechnology (2021)Cite this article

Subjects

Full-length circular RNAs are sequenced at high throughput using nanopores.

Access options

Rent or Buy article

Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.

from$8.99

Rent or Buy

All prices are NET prices.

Fig. 1: Characterization of circRNAs through nanopore sequencing.

References

  1. 1.

    Wu, W., Ji, P. & Zhao, F. Genome Biol. 21, 101 (2020).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  2. 2.

    Zheng, Y., Ji, P., Chen, S., Hou, L. & Zhao, F. Genome Med. 11, 2 (2019).

    Article  Google Scholar 

  3. 3.

    Zhang, J. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-00842-6 (2021).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  4. 4.

    Xin, R. et al. Nat. Commun. 12, 266 (2021).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  5. 5.

    Chen, L. L. Nat. Rev. Mol. Cell Biol. 21, 475–490 (2020).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  6. 6.

    Logsdon, G. A., Vollger, M. R. & Eichler, E. E. Nat. Rev. Genet. 21, 597–614 (2020).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  7. 7.

    Gao, Y. et al. Nat. Commun. 7, 12060 (2016).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  8. 8.

    Zhao, Q. et al. Cell 183, 76–93.e22 (2020).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  9. 9.

    Legnini, I. et al. Mol. Cell 66, 22–37.e9 (2017).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  10. 10.

    Liu, C.-X. et al. Cell 177, 865–880.e21 (2019).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

Download references

Author information

Affiliations

  1. MOE Key Laboratory of Metabolism and Molecular Medicine, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fudan University, Shanghai, China

    Zhao Zhang

  2. Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston McGovern Medical School, Houston, TX, USA

    Zhao Zhang & Leng Han

  3. Center for Epigenetics and Disease Prevention, Institute of Biosciences and Technology, Texas A&M University, Houston, TX, USA

    Leng Han

Authors
  1. Zhao Zhang
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  2. Leng Han
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Leng Han.

Ethics declarations

Competing interests

The authors declare no competing interests.

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Zhang, Z., Han, L. Circular RNAs sequenced at last. Nat Biotechnol (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-00916-5

Download citation

Search

Advanced search

Quick links

Nature Briefing

Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing