Slivers of the spectrum

With an estimated million pediatric and adolescent patients between the ages of 5 and 17 in the United States alone, even a segmented autism market is attractive, particularly if it serves a range of subtypes. But getting a firm diagnosis is challenging because many neurodevelopmental disorders, such as intellectual disability, epilepsy and speech disorders, have overlapping or similar symptoms. Genetic testing holds the key to proper diagnosis, even before therapies can be considered.

But creating diagnostics itself is challenging, as the past few years has seen a surge in gene discovery. Amanda Lindy, director of neurogenetics at GeneDx, a diagnostics developer that was spun out of the US National Institutes of Health in 2001, says that they scour the literature for new variants, as well as conducting their own discovery with patients coming to them seeking a diagnosis.

And as the population of patients diagnosed with ASD has grown substantially in recent years, so too have the number and kind of diagnostics that are available. Stephen Scherer, a medical geneticist at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, has done a systematic analysis of marketed ASD diagnostics and finds that they are all over the map, with respect to both the number and identity of the variants being queried. In a 2018 survey of commercial ASD tests, the number of variants tested by a product ranged from 26 to 2,562. Current genetic testing usually starts out with microarrays, which capture 7% (mainly copy-number variants), and if nothing comes up, continues with exome sequencing, which turns up another 7% of non-overlapping variants, generally smaller changes such as point mutations or small deletions, according to Scherer. “The two technologies are mostly complementary,” he says. Although some companies report exomes, many actually sequence the whole genome, as it is more efficient and quicker to get the data, he says.

Ambry Genetics offers broad testing for neurological diseases with a panel of about 200 genes that they say covers over 60% of patients identified as having a genetic cause for a neurodevelopmental disorder, including developmental delay, intellectual disability and/or ASDs. But they also offer more focused diagnostics; for ASD, they test for a few dozen genes. “There is definite interest to make more specific panels,” says Kelly Radtke, manager of rare disease scientists at Ambry. Smaller panels focus on genes thought to be causative of, rather than just associated with, ASD. For the autism panel, “We included genes that were seen only in patients that had isolated neurological signs such as delayed development or behavioral disorders, but not multisystemic genetic syndromes that have many additional, often very identifiable, symptoms,” says Radtke.

But there are reasons to cover many genes. As tests don’t come cheap, and not all payers are on board with paying for extensive assessments, expanding the number of variants covered in one test increases the chances of finding something. “The companies couldn’t justify the cost for a small panel that might capture only a percent or two of autism. Thus, they throw everything in, for more than just autism—which is why some panels have a thousand, or more, variants—but also variants for neuronal development delays and autism-associated genes that are shared with some Mendelian diseases,” says Scherer.

GeneDx’s Autism/ID Xpanded panel, for example, includes over 2,300 genes, ~400 of which have known pathogenic variants (as opposed to just associations). “We’ve analyzed over 10,000 patients using that gene list. The number of patients we test via this panel increases daily, as does the number of genes from which we’ve reported pathogenic variants,” says Lindy. Although gene lists quickly become outdated—it’s been said that the day an ASD gene sequencing panel is made, it is already out of date—“phenotypically driven exome-based panels are faster and easier to update, making them the least out-of-date panels on the market,” she says.

And with greater attention to ASD, parents and caregivers are increasingly looking to genetic testing for answers. Testing for autism has skyrocketed, says Lindy. “[Our] test orders for the Autism Xpanded panel have grown exponentially, not linearly, compared with other types of testing.”

Ultimately, the goal is to find genes associated with features specific to autism, with particular attributes such as social behavior, anxiety or intellectual disability. Scherer is skeptical that a single gene could cause something like social behavior. “But we won’t know until we look,” he says. And there is reason for optimism. Lindy says that with some ASD-associated phenotypes, it has been possible to find genes that cause a large proportion of cases. With epilepsy, for example, they found that 24.8% of positive cases (probands with a causative variant) had a pathogenic variant in the SCN1A gene and 13.2% had a one in the KCNQ2 gene8.