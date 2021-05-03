Field trial demonstrating phytoremediation of the military explosive RDX by XplA/XplB-expressing switchgrass

(a) Biomass of the WT (wild type) and individual (TG) transgenic N lines on uncontaminated and RDX-treated plots (n = 45(WT), n = 15(TG) plants). Statistical significance was performed using one-way analysis of variance followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. On No RDX plots, line N5 mean biomass was significantly (P < 0.004) lower than N2. (b) Comparison of biomass from individual plots (n = 15 plants). A Kruskal-Wallis H test showed the distributions of biomass values for the No RDX plots were statistically significantly different (P = 0.002). Pairwise comparisons were performed using Dunn’s (1964) procedure with a Bonferroni correction for multiple comparisons, and presenting adjusted, two-sided P values. This post hoc analysis revealed that the plant biomass from TG plot 12 was statistically significantly different from TG plots 21 and 26 (P = 0.013). (c) Total biomass for each of the treatment types WT and transgenic (TG) plants (n = 3 plots). For figures a, b and c, the top and bottom box lines show the first and third quartiles, the line in the middle of each box is the median. The whiskers show the maximum and minimum values, with the exceptions of outliers (circles) and extremes (asterisks). Outliers are at least 1.5 box lengths from the median, and extremes are at least 3 box lengths from the median.