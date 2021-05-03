Detection of low-frequency DNA variants by targeted sequencing of the Watson and Crick strands

Competing interests

B.V., K.W.K. and N.P. are founders of Thrive and Personal Genome Diagnostics and own equity in Exact Sciences and Personal Genome Diagnostics. K.W.K. and N.P. are consultants to Thrive. K.W.K. and B.V. are consultants to Sysmex and Eisai, and K.W.K., B.V. and N.P. are advisors to CAGE Pharma. B.V. is also a consultant to Catalio, and K.W.K., B.V. and N.P. are consultants to Neophore. C.D. is a consultant to Thrive and is compensated with income and equity. The companies named above, as well as other companies, have licensed previously described technologies related to the work described in this paper from Johns Hopkins University. J.D.C., C.D., B.V., K.W.K., C.T. and N.P. are inventors on some of these technologies. Licenses to these technologies are or will be associated with equity or royalty payments to the inventors as well as to Johns Hopkins University. Additional patent applications on the work described in this paper are being filed by Johns Hopkins University. The terms of all these arrangements are being managed by Johns Hopkins University in accordance with its conflict of interest policies. The remaining authors declare no competing interests.