Long-term wireless streaming of neural recordings for circuit discovery and adaptive stimulation in individuals with Parkinson’s disease

1. Lozano, A. M. et al. Deep brain stimulation: current challenges and future directions. Nat. Rev. Neurol. 15, 148–160 (2019).

2. Voytek, B. & Knight, R. T. Dynamic network communication as a unifying neural basis for cognition, development, aging, and disease. Biol. Psychiatry 77, 1089–1097 (2015).

3. Ritaccio, A. L. et al. Proceedings of the Eighth International Workshop on Advances in Electrocorticography. Epilepsy Behav. 64, 248–252 (2016).

4. Starr, P. A. Totally implantable bidirectional neural prostheses: a flexible platform for innovation in neuromodulation. Front. Neurosci. 12, 619 (2018).

5. Sun, F. T. & Morrell, M. J. The RNS system: responsive cortical stimulation for the treatment of refractory partial epilepsy. Expert Rev. Med. Devices 11, 563–572 (2014).

6. Meidahl, A. C. et al. Adaptive deep brain stimulation for movement disorders: the long road to clinical therapy. Mov. Disord. 32, 810–819 (2017).

7. Rouse, A. G. et al. A chronic generalized bi-directional brain-machine interface. J. Neural Eng. 8, 036018 (2011).

8. Swann, N. C. et al. Chronic multisite brain recordings from a totally implantable bidirectional neural interface: experience in 5 patients with Parkinson’s disease. J. Neurosurg. 128, 605–616 (2018).

9. Stanslaski, S. et al. A chronically implantable neural coprocessor for investigating the treatment of neurological disorders. IEEE Trans. Biomed. Circuits Syst. 12, 1230–1245 (2018).

10. Kremen, V. et al. Integrating brain implants with local and distributed computing devices: a next generation epilepsy management system. IEEE J. Transl. Eng. Health Med. 6, 2500112 (2018).

11. Wozny, T. A. et al. Effects of hippocampal low-frequency stimulation in idiopathic non-human primate epilepsy assessed via a remote-sensing-enabled neurostimulator. Exp. Neurol. 294, 68–77 (2017).

12. Brittain, J. S. & Brown, P. Oscillations and the basal ganglia: motor control and beyond. NeuroImage 85, 637–647 (2014).

13. Swann, N. C. et al. Gamma oscillations in the hyperkinetic state detected with chronic human brain recordings in Parkinson’s disease. J. Neurosci. 36, 6445–6458 (2016).

14. de Hemptinne, C. et al. Exaggerated phase-amplitude coupling in the primary motor cortex in Parkinson disease. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 110, 4780–4785 (2013).

15. Silberstein, P. et al. Cortico-cortical coupling in Parkinson’s disease and its modulation by therapy. Brain 128, 1277–1291 (2005).

16. Little, S. et al. Adaptive deep brain stimulation in advanced Parkinson disease. Ann. Neurol. 74, 449–457 (2013).

17. Little, S. et al. Adaptive deep brain stimulation for Parkinson’s disease demonstrates reduced speech side effects compared to conventional stimulation in the acute setting. J. Neurol. Neurosurg. Psychiatry 87, 1388–1389 (2016).

18. Velisar, A. et al. Dual threshold neural closed loop deep brain stimulation in Parkinson disease patients. Brain Stimul. 12, 868–876 (2019).

19. Swann, N. C. et al. Adaptive deep brain stimulation for Parkinson’s disease using motor cortex sensing. J. Neural Eng. 15, 046006 (2018).

20. Herron, J. A. et al. Chronic electrocorticography for sensing movement intention and closed-loop deep brain stimulation with wearable sensors in an essential tremor patient. J. Neurosurg. 127, 580–587 (2017).

21. Panov, F. et al. Intraoperative electrocorticography for physiological research in movement disorders: principles and experience in 200 cases. J. Neurosurg. 126, 122–131 (2017).

22. Horne, M. K., McGregor, S. & Bergquist, F. An objective fluctuation score for Parkinson’s disease. PLoS ONE 10, e0124522 (2015).

23. Timmermann, L. et al. The cerebral oscillatory network of parkinsonian resting tremor. Brain 126, 199–212 (2003).

24. Qasim, S. E. et al. Electrocorticography reveals beta desynchronization in the basal ganglia-cortical loop during rest tremor in Parkinson’s disease. Neurobiol. Dis. 86, 177–186 (2016).

25. Graat, I. et al. Is deep brain stimulation effective and safe for patients with obsessive compulsive disorder and comorbid bipolar disorder? J. Affect. Disord. 264, 69–75 (2019).

26. Huang, Y., Cheeran, B., Green, A. L., Denison, T. J. & Aziz, T. Z. Applying a sensing-enabled system for ensuring safe anterior cingulate deep brain stimulation for pain. Brain Sci 9, 150 (2019).

27. Frizon, L. A. et al. Deep brain stimulation for pain in the modern era: a systematic review. Neurosurgery 86, 191–202 (2020).

28. Fasano, A. & Helmich, R. C. Tremor habituation to deep brain stimulation: underlying mechanisms and solutions. Mov. Disord. 34, 1761–1773 (2019).

29. Lo, M. C. & Widge, A. S. Closed-loop neuromodulation systems: next-generation treatments for psychiatric illness. Int. Rev. Psychiatry 29, 191–204 (2017).

30. Tinkhauser, G. et al. The modulatory effect of adaptive deep brain stimulation on beta bursts in Parkinson’s disease. Brain 140, 1053–1067 (2017).

31. Kirkby, L. A. et al. An amygdala–hippocampus subnetwork that encodes variation in human mood. Cell 175, 1688–1700 (2018).

32. Molina, R. et al. Report of a patient undergoing chronic responsive deep brain stimulation for Tourette syndrome: proof of concept. J. Neurosurg 129, 308–314 (2018).

33. Quinn, E. J. et al. Beta oscillations in freely moving Parkinson’s subjects are attenuated during deep brain stimulation. Mov. Disord. 30, 1750–1758 (2015).

34. Syrkin-Nikolau, J. et al. Subthalamic neural entropy is a feature of freezing of gait in freely moving people with Parkinson’s disease. Neurobiol. Dis. 108, 288–297 (2017).

35. Neumann, W. J. et al. Long term correlation of subthalamic beta band activity with motor impairment in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Clin. Neurophysiol. 128, 2286–2291 (2017).

36. Molina, R. et al. Neurophysiological correlates of gait in the human basal ganglia and the PPN region in Parkinson’s disease. Front. Hum. Neurosci. 14, 194 (2020).

37. Van Gompel, J. J. et al. Anterior nuclear deep brain stimulation guided by concordant hippocampal recording. Neurosurg. Focus 38, E9 (2015).

38. Vansteensel, M. J. et al. Fully implanted brain–computer interface in a locked-in patient with ALS. N. Engl. J. Med. 375, 2060–2066 (2016).

39. Koeglsperger, T., Mehrkens, J. H. & Botzel, K. Bilateral double beta peaks in a PD patient with STN electrodes. Acta Neurochir. 163, 205–209 (2020).

40. de Hemptinne, C. et al. Therapeutic deep brain stimulation reduces cortical phase-amplitude coupling in Parkinson’s disease. Nat. Neurosci. 18, 779–786 (2015).

41. Cole, S. R. et al. Nonsinusoidal beta oscillations reflect cortical pathophysiology in Parkinson’s disease. J. Neurosci. 37, 4830–4840 (2017).

42. Postuma, R. B. et al. MDS clinical diagnostic criteria for Parkinson’s disease. Mov. Disord. 30, 1591–1601 (2015).

43. Pourfar, M. et al. Assessing the microlesion effect of subthalamic deep brain stimulation surgery with FDG PET. J. Neurosurg. 110, 1278–1282 (2009).

44. Mann, J. M. et al. Brain penetration effects of microelectrodes and DBS leads in STN or GPi. J. Neurol. Neurosurg. Psychiatry 80, 794–797 (2009).

45. Griffiths, R. I. et al. Automated assessment of bradykinesia and dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease. J. Parkinsons Dis. 2, 47–55 (2012).

46. Braybrook, M. et al. An ambulatory tremor score for Parkinson’s disease. J. Parkinsons Dis. 6, 723–731 (2016).

47. Varoquaux, G. et al. Assessing and tuning brain decoders: cross-validation, caveats, and guidelines. NeuroImage 145, 166–179 (2017).

48. Rodriguez, A. & Laio, A. Machine learning. Clustering by fast search and find of density peaks. Science 344, 1492–1496 (2014).