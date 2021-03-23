Skip to main content

Publisher Correction: Determination of isoform-specific RNA structure with nanopore long reads

Nature Biotechnology (2021)Cite this article

Subjects

The Original Article was published on 26 October 2020

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0712-z, published online 26 October 2020.

In the version of this article initially published online, the accompanying Nature Research Reporting Summary was for a different paper. The error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the article.

Author information

Author notes

  1. These authors contributed equally: Jong Ghut Ashley Aw, Shaun W. Lim, Jia Xu Wang.

Affiliations

  1. Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology, Genome Institute of Singapore, A*STAR, Singapore, Singapore

    Jong Ghut Ashley Aw, Shaun W. Lim, Jia Xu Wang, Finnlay R. P. Lambert, Wen Ting Tan, Yu Zhang, Pornchai Kaewsapsak, Meng How Tan & Yue Wan

  2. Division of Biomedical Sciences, Warwick Medical School, University of Warwick, Coventry, UK

    Finnlay R. P. Lambert

  3. Computational and Systems Biology, Genome Institute of Singapore, A*STAR, Singapore, Singapore

    Yang Shen, Chenhao Li & Niranjan Nagarajan

  4. Genome Technologies Platform, Genome Institute of Singapore, A*STAR, Singapore, Singapore

    Sarah B. Ng

  5. Skin Research Institute of Singapore, A*STAR, Immunos, Singapore

    Leah A. Vardy

  6. School of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, Singapore

    Meng How Tan

  7. Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore

    Niranjan Nagarajan & Yue Wan

  8. School of Biological Sciences, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, Singapore

    Yue Wan

Corresponding authors

Correspondence to Niranjan Nagarajan or Yue Wan.

Aw, J.G.A., Lim, S.W., Wang, J.X. et al. Publisher Correction: Determination of isoform-specific RNA structure with nanopore long reads. Nat Biotechnol (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-00889-5

