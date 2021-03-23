Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0712-z, published online 26 October 2020.
In the version of this article initially published online, the accompanying Nature Research Reporting Summary was for a different paper. The error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the article.
Aw, J.G.A., Lim, S.W., Wang, J.X. et al. Publisher Correction: Determination of isoform-specific RNA structure with nanopore long reads. Nat Biotechnol (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-00889-5
