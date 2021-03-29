Alternative hosts as the missing link for equitable therapeutic protein production

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of timely, parallel transitions for multiple lead candidates to first-in-human studies (phase 1) and beyond. The success rate for biopharmaceuticals is generally 20% (ref. 4) and may be even lower when treating a novel, minimally characterized pathogen. To compress the timeline to current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) production of an IND-enabling lot, Kelley1 suggested modifying the steps required for creation and preparation of the master cell banks (MCBs). These modifications increase technical risks, but are aimed at minimizing the number of days and iterations for cultivation to generate final clones and cell banks.

Alternative hosts can reduce or eliminate the above added technical risks. We define alternative hosts as cell lines or microorganisms used for protein expression not used routinely at present in the manufacturing of commercial recombinant biopharmaceuticals marketed in the United States or the European Union. Examples of such alternative hosts include yeasts (Komagataella phaffii (known formerly as Pichia pastoris), Hansenula polymorpha or Kluyveromyces lactis), filamentous fungi (Trichoderma reesei, Aspergillus oryzae or Myceliophthora thermophila) and protozoa (Leishmania tarentolae or Tetrahymena thermophila). Depending on the class, these hosts have one or more intrinsic features that reduce the technological risks presented by compressed timelines for development and manufacturing. These features include fast growth rates, invulnerability to adventitious agents, reduced numbers of secreted host cell proteins, compatibility with low-cost processing steps, and robustness against harsh process conditions, among others5,6.

Extensive screening of hundreds to thousands of transfected clones of CHO cells is common in the identification of optimal MCB lines to account for their clonal variation and inherent genetic instability.7 Methods for targeted integration of genetic constructs may reduce the number of clones screened to avoid suboptimal lines, but this technical risk can be minimized further for many alternative hosts. Yeasts, for example, have a remarkably stable genome and genes are integrated precisely when creating clones8; as such, clones are engineered, not selected. In our experience, the variation in productivity or quality among five to ten selected clones for a given expressed protein is minimal. The implication of this deterministic editing is that initial strains are created for purpose and are ready to transition to master cell banking within 2–3 weeks of receiving DNA. This direct selection of the intended clone also minimizes the potential risks of variation in quality attributes that may arise when using pools of transfectants to generate first quantities of a drug substance before changing to a final selected clone for later stages in production.

Some alternative hosts can also further compress the time required for key activities in cGMP production to enable an IND. These include the establishment of the MCB, the cultivation of cells to inoculate a production-scale bioreactor, and the production cycle itself. The growth rate of the cells themselves sets the cadence of these activities. CHO cells double every 14–36 hours depending on the stage of growth and conditions5. Alternative hosts such as yeast, filamentous fungi and protozoa grow nearly tenfold faster than CHO cells, with doubling rates typically ranging from 1.5 to 4 hours5,9. This inherent difference makes it possible to grow the volumes of cells needed to establish a MCB four- to sixfold faster than for CHO cells. Furthermore, generating the volume of CHO cells needed for the seed train and production at ~2,000 liters requires ~23 doubling times, or about 22 days. The accumulation of comparable biomass using an alternative host requires only ~3 days with an assumed doubling time of 3 h. These steps are on the critical timeline for any new candidate, and thus gains here can reduce the time to the release of an IND-ready lot of the candidate.

In a pandemic resulting from a novel pathogen, maximizing the number of candidates transitioning to phase 1 clinical studies will depend on the most efficient production cycles available within existing facilities. Failed or missed production cycles present a tangible opportunity cost to society when other candidate therapeutics and vaccines await the same fixed manufacturing capacity. Alternative hosts can offer an advantage here as well. The typical fermentation time for yeasts or filamentous fungi in fed-batch operations is 7–10 days, compared with 14–21 days for CHO cells. Assuming similar efficiencies in a protein-A-based process for recovery, this difference in time means that an alternative host can achieve a comparable volumetric productivity of a mAb with ~50% of the titer of a CHO-based process. Titers of ~1.5 g L–1 have been demonstrated with K. phaffii, and up to 20 g L–1 reported for certain fungi; even though these processes are still underdeveloped compared with CHO-based protocols10,11, these titers compare favorably with those observed for mAbs produced in CHO cells, from early stages of transient expression and current commercial processes (1–5 g L–1) to highly intensified processes achieved with focused development (10–15 g L–1). Thus, it is feasible to achieve comparable production with less total time in a facility. When combined, the gains possible from clonal selection through production with an alternative host could reduce the operational timeline from sequence to IND to only 12–15 weeks (Fig. 1). Consequently, diversification of global manufacturing of mAbs to include ones produced with alternative hosts could better minimize risks by both reducing timelines and further distributing risk for timely clinical transitions of lead candidates.