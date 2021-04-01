Modular, efficient and constant-memory single-cell RNA-seq preprocessing

A diverse set of 20 datasets was compiled for the purpose of benchmarking preprocessing workflows. Datasets produced and distributed by 10x Genomics were downloaded from the 10x Genomics data downloads page: https://support.10xgenomics.com/single-cell-gene-expression/datasets. Six v3 chemistry datasets and two v2 chemistry datasets were downloaded and processed (Supplementary Table 3). Another 12 datasets were obtained from either the SRA or the European Nucleotide Archive; all were produced with 10x Genomics v2 chemistry. For six of the datasets (SRR6956073, SRR6998058, SRR7299563, SRR8206317, SRR8327928 and SRR8524760), the BAM files were downloaded and the Cell Ranger utility bamtofastq was run to produce FASTQ files for preprocessing from Cell Ranger–structured BAM files. FASTQ files were downloaded directly for the datasets E-MTAB-7320, SRR8257100, SRR8513910, SRR8599150 (available at https://github.com/bustools/getting_started/releases/download/getting_started/SRR8599150_S1_L001_R1_001.fastq.gz and https://github.com/bustools/getting_started/releases/download/getting_started/SRR8599150_S1_L001_R2_001.fastq.gz), SRR8611943 and SRR8639063.

Details of all datasets and their accession numbers can be found in Supplementary Table 3. All genome annotations and reference transcriptomes can be found at https://doi.org/10.22002/D1.1876.