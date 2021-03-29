Monitoring deep-tissue oxygenation with a millimeter-scale ultrasonic implant

Fabrication of the O 2 -sensing film

Film fabrication included two steps. First, a luminescent dye, tris-(bathophenanthroline) ruthenium (II) perchlorate (Ru(dpp) 3 (ClO 4 ) 2 ) (75213-31-9, GFS Chemicals), was immobilized on the surface of silica particles (LiChrosorb Si 100 (10 µm); 7631-86-9, Sigma-Aldrich) at a ~1:10 dye:particle ratio by weight. Briefly, 200 mg of Ru(dpp) 3 (ClO 4 ) 2 complex was dissolved in 10 ml of ethanol (ACS reagent ≥99.5%; 459844, Sigma-Aldrich). Silica gel was prepared by adding 2 g of silica particles to 40 ml of aqueous sodium hydroxide solution (0.01N; 1310-73-2, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and magnetically stirring the mixture at 1,000 r.p.m. for 30 min. Next, the dye-containing ethanol solution was poured into the silica gel solution and stirred at 1,000 r.p.m. for 30 min. The dye-containing silica particles were filtered out of the solution through a filter with a pore size of 0.45 µm (165-0045, Thermo Fisher Scientific), washed once in ethanol and three times in deionized water. All of the supernatant was removed, and the dye-loaded silica particles were dried at 70 °C overnight.

Second, the dye-loaded silica particles were incorporated into PDMS to avoid problems related to dye leaching in aqueous media. Note that PDMS was selected as the polymer matrix due to its excellent O 2 permeability, biocompatibility, optical transparency and high solubility for the fillers, preventing agglomeration50. Dried silica particles (2 g) were thoroughly mixed with 20 g of PDMS prepolymer part A and 2 g of PDMS curing agent part B (Sylgard 184, Dow Corning). A ~100-µm-thick film was prepared by spinning a small amount of this mixture at 500 r.p.m. on a microscope slide and curing it at 60 °C under vacuum (<10 torr) in the dark for ~7 d to remove the solvent and air bubbles. The cured film was kept in the dark at room temperature for at least 24 h before use and was stored in the dark at room temperature. Note that the amount of silica particles in PDMS and the film thickness were adjusted to maintain a reasonable trade-off between luminescence intensity and O 2 response time23,51

Design, fabrication and assembly of the wireless sensor

The sensor (implant) was built on a 100-µm-thick polyimide, flexible PCB with electroless nickel/immersion gold coating (Rigiflex Technology). A 750-µm-thick PZT sheet with silver electrodes was diced using a dicing saw with a 300-µm-thick ceramic-cutting blade. A PZT cube (750 µm3) was first attached to a PCB using two-part conductive silver epoxy with a 1:1 mix ratio (8331, MG Chemicals), and the board was cured at 65 °C for 15 min, well below the PZT Curie temperature and melting temperature of polyimide. The PZT top electrode was wire bonded to the PCB using a wedge bonder (747677E, West Bond) to create an electrical connection between the PZT and IC. The board was encapsulated with ~10-μm-thick parylene-C using chemical vapor deposition (Specialty Coating Systems) to insulate the piezocrystal from the environment due to its biological inertness and resistance to moisture52. For the IC and its wire bonds, the PCB’s open metal pads were carefully exposed by scoring the parylene around the pads using a sharp probe tip and removing the parylene layer. The IC was attached to the PCB using the same silver epoxy, cured at 65 °C for 15 min and wire bonded to the PCB. Next, a ~250-µm-thick optical filter (Edmund Optics) was attached to the top of the IC using medical-grade UV-curable epoxy (OG142, Epotek). The same UV-curable epoxy was also used to assemble other sensor components, including a 650 × 350 × 200 µm3 µLED (APG0603PBC, Kingbright) and its 3D-printed holder (Protolabs), and to protect and insulate the wire bonds of the chip and µLED. After assembly, the O 2 -sensing film was slipped through the gap between the µLED holder and the optical filter. The small residual space between the µLED holder and the film was filled with PDMS (Sylgard 184, Dow Corning). PDMS parts A and B were mixed in a 10:1 ratio, degassed, poured between the space and cured at room temperature for 48 h. Finally, the O 2 -sensing region on the sensor surface was coated with a ~180-µm-thick layer of biocompatible black silicone. The black silicone consisted of two-part, low-viscosity silicone elastomer (MED4-4220, NuSil Technology) and black, single-component masterbatch (Med-4900-2, NuSil Technology); the two silicone parts were first mixed in a 1:1 weight ratio, and the masterbatch (4% by weight) was added, thoroughly mixed, degassed for <~5 min, applied and cured at room temperature for 48 h.

Here, PZT was selected as a piezoelectric material due to its high electromechanical coupling coefficient and high mechanical quality factor, providing high power harvesting efficiency. A lead-free biocompatible barium titanate (BaTiO 3 ) ceramic with a slightly lower electromechanical coupling coefficient can be used in place of PZT53.

The detection volume of the O 2 sensor was estimated from the material volume where O 2 molecules diffuse through to the O 2 -sensing film under the µLED. The implant volume was measured by suspending the implant without test leads with a thin, rigid wire below the water surface in a container placed on an electronic balance with 0.1-mg measurement accuracy. The implant volume was calculated from the weight difference of a water-filled container before and after submersion of the implant in water; the weight difference, equal to the buoyant force, was divided by the water density to determine the actual implant volume. Measurements were performed using two implants; each implant volume was measured five times to determine reproducibility. The obtained data were presented as the mean ± 2 s.d.

Optical characterization

The absorption spectrum of the O 2 -sensing film and the transmission spectrum of the optical filter were measured with a spectrophotometer (Jenway 6300). The emission spectra of the film and µLED were measured using a CCD spectrometer (Thorlabs, CCS200/M) operating at a 1-s integration time and enabled with electric dark correction. The film samples were excited at 450 nm by a laser diode (Osram, PL450B) driven with a Keithley 2400 source meter, and its emission was scanned in the range of 515–800 nm. The µLED optical output power was measured using an optical power meter (Thorlabs, PM100D) equipped with an Si photodiode detector (Thorlabs, S121C). The current–voltage curve of the µLED was measured with a Keithley 2400 source meter. Photodiode responsivity was characterized using a halogen lamp coupled to a monochromator, a reference photodiode (Thorlabs, FD11A) and an Agilent B2912A source meter. The same photodiode (FD11A) was also used to measure the µLED output light intensity.

Photobleaching and leaching tests

Dye photobleaching was evaluated using a fully packaged sensor continuously operated in room air (21% O 2 ) at room temperature. After the bleaching test, the same sensor was continuously operated in 1× PBS without calcium and magnesium (Corning, Mediatech) at 37 ± 0.1 °C in an oven (TestEquity Model 107) to assess dye leaching and further photobleaching. In the tests, the sensor was driven by differential 2-MHz AC signals from a Keysight 33500B function generator, which are ac-coupled to the IC’s rectifier inputs. The transimpedance amplifier (TIA) output (Supplementary Fig. 3) was connected to a buffer (LTC6268, Linear Technology). The buffer output was continuously measured using a 16-bit digitizer (NI myDAQ; National Instruments) with 200-kHz sampling rate. A custom Labview program (Labview 2018, National Instruments) was developed to detect and record the peak-to-peak amplitude of the buffer output that is directly proportional to the Ru-dye luminesce intensity.

Design of the external transceiver

The external transceiver consisted of TX and RX paths. The TX path included a high-voltage pulser with an integrated TX/RX switch (MAX14808, Maxim Integrated) and a digital controller module (NI PXIe-6363, National Instruments). During the TX mode, the high-voltage pulser converted a low-voltage signal from the digital controller module to a high-voltage signal to drive an external transducer. The RX path included an ultralow noise amplifier (AD8432, Analog Devices) to receive and amplify the backscatter signal from the external transducer, a gain amplifier to further amplify the signal to a level within the input range of the analog–digital converter (ADC) and a digitizer with an antialiasing filter and a 14-bit high-speed ADC (NI PXIe-5122, National Instruments) to filter and digitize the signal after receiving and amplification. In addition to the switch integrated into the pulser, an additional switch (ADG619, Analog Devices) was used to minimize the electrical coupling between the TX and RX paths. TX and RX paths were synchronized using the clock integrated into the backplane of the PXI chassis (NI PXIe-1062Q, National Instruments). The digital controller, digitizer and NI PXIe-8360 modules were inserted in the chassis, in which the NI PXIe-8360 module was used to connect the chassis to a computer for communication with the other modules and data transfer.

A custom Labview program was developed to control the modules and to process the backscatter data in real time. A (TX and RX) communication protocol was encoded in the program. During data processing, the backscatter data digitized by a 14-bit ADC with a 20-MHz sampling rate were resampled by a factor of five and then interpolated with a sinc function. The sinc interpolation was followed by peak detection to extract the envelope of the backscatter signal and linear interpolation to increase the number of data points, improving the accuracy in determining an optimal threshold that minimizes BER. An optimal threshold (that is, the half value of the sum of modulated and unmodulated backscatter signal amplitudes) was determined by taking the mean of the data points from the time intervals where the steady-state backscatter signal was amplitude modulated and unmodulated. The threshold was used to convert the digitized data into digital format (bits, ‘0’ or ‘1’). The bits were scanned to find a preamble and a postamble and hence to extract O 2 data bits. The binary-coded data were converted to numeric data, which were sent to a computer through a serial link for data storage and further analysis.

In vitro and ex vivo characterization

An in vitro characterization of the system (Fig. 4 and Supplementary Figs. 7 and 8) was performed in a custom-built water tank (Supplementary Fig. 9) using a 25.4-mm diameter, 2.25-MHz single-element ultrasonic transducer with a 47.8-mm focal depth (V304-SU-F1.88IN-PTF, Olympus). During measurements, the transducer face was covered with a thin latex sheet by filling the empty space between the transducer face and the latex sheet with castor oil (acting as a coupling medium) to protect the transducer-matching layer from possible damage due to long-term contact with water. A hydrophone (HGL-0400, Onda) was used to calibrate the output pressure and characterize the acoustic beam patterns of the external transducer (see Supplementary Fig. 10 for the beam patterns of the transducers used in this study). An Allan deviation analysis54 was used to quantify the system noise performance (Fig. 4).

During measurements, the water tank was placed on a stirring hotplate (Thermo Scientific Cimarec) to keep the water temperature constant at 37 ± 0.1 °C and to stir the water to increase the speed of transition from a low to high O 2 level in distilled water and vice versa. The water O 2 concentration was monitored using a commercial O 2 probe with a 300-µm core diameter (NEOFOX-KIT-PROBE; BIFBORO-300-2; Ocean Optics) and was varied by controlling the ratio of O 2 and N 2 , which were supplied to the water tank through two pipes via two identical gas flow controllers (FMA-A2407, Omega) connected to O 2 and N 2 gas cylinders. A custom Matlab program controlled the flow controllers through a digital–analog converter (NI myDAQ, National instruments).

Ethylene oxide sterilization with an exposure time of 4 h at 37 ± 3 °C and an aeration time of 24 h at 37 ± 3 °C was performed by a commercial vendor (Blue Line Sterilization Services).

To assess the functionality of the wireless O 2 sensors over time in an environment that mimics (to first order) in vivo biofouling, sensors were incubated with 1× PBS without calcium and magnesium (Corning, Mediatech) and pooled human serum (off the clot) (Innovative Research) for 10 d at 37 ± 0.1 °C in an oven (TestEquity Model 107). Two antibiotics, penicillin (100 U ml–1) and streptomycin (100 μg ml–1) (Gibco by Life Technologies, 15-140-122; Thermo Fisher Scientific), were added to human serum to inhibit bacterial growth. The test in serum was performed by placing the sensor in a container, and antibiotic-supplemented serum was replaced every 24 h to ensure sterile conditions during the study. During testing, the sensors were operated at a 350-Hz sampling rate and differential 2-MHz AC signals were produced by a Keysight 33500B function generator, which are ac-coupled to the IC’s rectifier inputs. One of the rectifier inputs was connected to a high-input impedance buffer amplifier (LTC6268, Linear Technology). The buffer output, O 2 data, was recorded by a 14-bit digitizer (NI PXIe-5122, National Instruments) synchronized to the function generator and a custom Labview program.

Measurements for system uplink performance assessment at a 10-cm depth in distilled water and in a fresh ex vivo porcine specimen were performed with a custom, spherically focused 2-MHz, 25.4-mm diameter ultrasonic transducer with an 88.1-mm focal length (Sensor Networks; Fig. 6 and Supplementary Fig. 11a). An additional measurement for system uplink performance assessment at a 5-cm depth in a fresh ex vivo porcine specimen was performed using a 25.4-mm diameter, 2.25-MHz single-element ultrasonic transducer with a 47.8-mm focal depth (V304-SU-F1.88IN-PTF, Olympus; Supplementary Figs. 11b and 12). During measurement, a porcine tissue sample was positioned between the wireless sensor and the external transducer, with coupling enabled by US gel (Aquasonic Clear; Parker Labs). Air bubbles in the US gel were removed via centrifugation at 2,800 r.p.m. for 10 min. To remove possible air bubbles entrapped between the sensor and the tissue, the sensor was positioned on a tissue sample in a container filled with distilled water. An US absorber was placed under the tissue sample to avoid US reflection from the container bottom interface.

Backscatter modulation depth

Backscatter relative difference (BRD) is defined as the ratio of the amplitude difference between the modulated and unmodulated backscatter signals to the amplitude of the unmodulated backscatter signal. The MD percentage was calculated by multiplying the BRD by 100. BRD plots were obtained by collecting data samples from time points where the steady-state backscatter signal was amplitude modulated and unmodulated during O 2 measurement.

In vivo measurements

The Committee on Animal Research of the University of California, San Francisco, approved all protocols and procedures. All animal research conforms to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) guidelines as outlined in the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals.

Lambs (2–12 weeks of age) were given ketamine (10–15 mg kg–1, intramuscularly), and an appropriately sized catheter was placed percutaneously into a peripheral vein. The lambs were given intravenous (IV) boluses of fentanyl citrate and diazepam for sedation and anesthetized with continuous IV infusions of fentanyl citrate, ketamine hydrochloride and diazepam. Heart rate and blood pressure were continuously monitored, and doses were adjusted with any changes in these parameters. Catheters were placed in an artery and vein of each hind limb. This procedure was done either before or after endotracheal intubation when a surgical plane of anesthesia was present. Lambs were intubated with a 4.5–7.5-mm OD cuffed endotracheal tube and mechanically ventilated with a pediatric time-cycled, pressure-limited ventilator. Vecuronium bromide was given intermittently (IV bolus) for muscle relaxation and redosed for movement. Ventilation with 21% O 2 was adjusted to maintain a systemic arterial pCO 2 between 35 and 45 torr. To ensure that lambs were adequately anesthetized during paralysis, heart rate, systemic arterial pressure, temperature and response to stimuli were continuously monitored. In addition, arterial blood gas readings were performed every 30–120 min to determine pCO 2 , pO 2 and pH parameters.

Following instrumentation, animals were allowed to recover to steady state until they required no further adjustment to sedatives and exhibited stable hemodynamic parameters. This time was designated as the normoxic baseline, and blood gas analysis was performed to confirm physiologic parameters.

To facilitate O 2 sensor placement, a two-way skin flap of an appropriate size was created over the lateral thigh. The uppermost layers of skin were carefully dissected away from the subcutaneous space to ensure tissue integrity and were then reflected away from the site. Exposure of the posterior fascial compartment was then visualized and dissected away to reveal the biceps femoris muscle. Because of muscle depth, the lateral aspect of the biceps femoris was carefully dissected to create a tunnel into the underlying fascial plane. The wireless O 2 sensor was then seated under the biceps femoris via the created tunnel, and the skin was closed in a simple continuous fashion. The wireless O 2 sensor had five flexible leads used only for electrical testing and debugging before in vivo measurements, and, as seen in Fig. 5, they were not accessible from the outside except two leads (ground and V DC–DC ) in the in vivo measurements, which were used to check the sensor functionality after implantation and were completely disconnected during measurements. A wired O 2 probe (NEOFOX-KIT-PROBE; BIFBORO-300-2; Ocean Optics) was placed nearby to confirm tissue pO 2 measurements. Tissue pO 2 measurements were compared to paO 2 obtained by blood gas analysis as well as with SpO 2 obtained via a GE Dash 3000 patient monitor and GE Masimo finger probe placed on the ear.

At the end of the protocol, all lambs were euthanized with a lethal injection of sodium pentobarbital (150 mg kg–1) followed by bilateral thoracotomy, as described in the National Institutes of Health Guidelines for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals.

In vivo experiments were performed using a 12.7-mm diameter, 2.25-MHz ultrasonic transducer with a 21.6-mm focal depth (V306-SU-F0.88IN-PTF; Olympus), which demonstrated similar beam patterns with the 25.4-mm diameter transducer used in the in vitro experiments (Supplementary Fig. 10). The transducer output pressure and acoustic intensity were characterized in distilled water using a hydrophone (HGL-0400; Onda) after its face was covered with castor oil and a thin latex sheet to protect its matching layer from possible damage due to long-term direct contact with US gel. The external transducer was attached to a custom five-axis micromanipulator built using single-axis linear stages (DT-100 X; SD Instruments), a tilting stage (MM-2A; Newport) and a 0.5-mm acrylic sheet. The micromanipulator stage, used for alignment of the external transducer to the implanted sensor, was placed on top of the skin layer on a 7-mm-thick acoustic standoff pad (DIY ultrasound phantom gel; Humimic Medical) with US gel (Aquasonic Clear; Parker Labs) applied to the skin surface and the external transducer for acoustic coupling. The US backscatter amplitude (Supplementary Fig. 13) was used for fine alignment of the implant and the external transducer.

Tissue pO 2 measurements were performed with the wireless system operated at a sampling rate of 350 samples per second. In the in vivo measurements (Fig. 5 and Supplementary Fig. 11c–e), the maximum distance from the external transducer to the wireless O 2 sensor, operated with an acoustic field that had a derated I SPTA of 454 mW cm–2 and a mechanical index of 0.08 (both below the FDA regulatory limits of 720 mW cm–2 and 0.19, respectively), was ~26 mm, with ~19 mm consisting of tissue (including skin, fat and muscle). The distance between the implanted sensor and the external transducer was estimated from the 2ToF (that is, the time delay between the received backscatter signal from the sensor piezo and the signal that drove the external transducer). The data from the wireless O 2 sensor and the wired O 2 probe, shown in Fig. 5, were averaged every 5 s. Two identical wireless O 2 sensors were used in the in vivo measurements; the first sensor O 2 responses in water and animal A are shown in Figs. 4e and 5e, respectively, and the second sensor O 2 responses in water and animal B are shown in Supplementary Fig. 14 and Fig. 5f. All images were captured by a smartphone camera.

Reporting Summary

