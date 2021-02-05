Balancing clinical evidence in the context of a pandemic

Increasing adoption of levels of evidence occurred after publications on this topic in 1979 and updates in 1989 (Fig. 1a,b)1,5. However, these first-generation levels of evidence have since been extensively reappraised by expert committees3,4. Notably, in 2009 and 2011, the OCEBM hierarchies for therapeutic studies (Fig. 1c,d)3,4 changed the equation for levels of evidence by moving all-or-none studies to the top tier in 2009 (with all-or-none studies implying that all patients perished before treatment existed but some now survive, or that some patients died before the treatment existed, but none now succumbs). Observational studies with dramatic results were raised to the second tier in 2011, thereby upgrading “dramatic results from uncontrolled studies such as introduction of penicillin” from a very low tier in the 1979 levels-of-evidence pyramid (Fig. 1a)1. Effectively, these changes established the significance of certain types of high-impact observational studies and recognized a paradigm shift in trial design14 driven by a variety of rapidly emerging platform technologies, biological tools and digital technologies, while keeping RCTs at the top of the hierarchy.

The earliest levels-of-evidence hierarchies were conceived more than 40 years ago1, before the advent of modern computer technology. To put this into context, there was no Internet or Google; computers were the size of a large room, used paper punch cards and had only 1 kilobyte of memory. In contrast, a contemporary iPhone may have 4 gigabytes (4 million kilobytes) of random-access memory and 512 gigabytes of storage. Today’s most powerful computers have 160 terabytes of random-access memory (160 billion kilobytes), which was unimaginable in the era when levels of evidence were first developed. This type of digital power provides fertile soil for the growth of new and powerful types of evidence15.

Structured trials have undergone major changes with the advent of adaptive designs that exploit advanced statistical methodology to optimize understanding of response and toxicity with many fewer patients than in classic RCTs. Modernized evidence now also includes that derived from mining clinical trial databases or real-world electronic medical or insurance records, as well as data from downloadable apps (including rapidly developed direct-to-patient apps to collect self-reported information on COVID-19) processed via machine learning (https://covid.joinzoe.com/us; Fig. 2)14.

Fig. 2: Emerging technologies fuel new types of trials and evidence. Advances in powerful genomic sequencing, digital technologies and machine learning have enabled novel trial design. Adaptive trials refer to studies in which data collection and analysis are ongoing throughout the life of the trial, and the number of patients in each arm or other characteristics of the arms are adapted in real time on the basis of that data. n-of-one individualized trial design in this context refers to trials in which each patient receives a different treatment on the basis of that patient’s characteristics; the success of the trial is judged by the effectiveness of the strategy to determine treatments, rather than on the effectiveness of any one type of treatment. Real-world data can now be collected from millions of computerized electronic medical or insurance or other similar records and analyzed. A master observation protocol also collects real-world data, but the data may follow a certain preconceived structure for consistency. Full size image

Adaptive designs augment clinical trial flexibility by continuously reassessing results accumulating in the trial to modify the trial’s course in accordance with prespecified guidelines16. Adaptive designs for exploratory clinical trials deal mostly with dose–response modeling and/or with identifying safe and effective doses. In confirmatory trials, the adaptive lexicon encompasses telescoped or seamless phase 1–3 designs, trials with ongoing sample size re-estimation, biomarker-driven adaptive population enrichment studies (allocating a larger proportion of the participants to treatment groups that are performing well and hence minimizing the number of participants in treatment groups that are doing poorly), and adaptive group sequential design (which permits alteration of sample size and/or endpoints during the course of the trial). Adaptive trials can often allow accurate conclusions to be drawn quickly and with much smaller numbers of patients than are needed for standard RCTs, which is particularly important in the case of COVID-19.

Large-scale, rapid evaluation of real-world data has also become a reality, leading to regulatory approvals. For example, the anti-programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) human IgG4 monoclonal antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) received FDA approval, in part, from a retrospective, pooled analysis and data mining of five single-arm trials in various tumor types showing an objective response rate of ~40%)12. Another example of using real-world data and digital technology for regulatory purposes is the FDA approval of Ibrance (palbociclib), a small-molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases 4 and 6 (CDK4 and CDK6) for men with breast cancer13. The data included information on 2,675 patients that was collected over six years, including analysis from the PALOMA-2 and PALOMA-3 clinical studies, insurance claims, and electronic health records. This was the first oncology approval, to our knowledge, to have been derived largely or in whole from real-world data without a trial13. Going forward, the question is, in health emergencies like COVID-19, can rapid collection and analysis of massive amounts of data find clinically meaningful benefits, without the lengthy process required for a prospective trial?

Recent years have seen the emergence of yet another type of data collection: the master observational trial; for example, the local PREDICT trial at the University of California17, the IMPACT trial at MD Anderson Cancer Center18 or the national Master Registry of Oncology Outcomes Associated With Testing and Treatment (ROOT) trial (NCT04028479). The ROOT study, as an example, plans to prospectively follow patients for data collection and allows analysis of biological as well as clinical information14,19. The ROOT master observational trial differs from real-world data collection in that the former prospectively structures the data, whereas real-world data collection involves the downloading of information from medical records or other databases.

A related development to the above is the use of smart phone apps for self-reporting by patients in the community. This has been exploited for COVID-19, with the launch on March last year of a free smartphone downloadable app for symptom tracking (https://covid.joinzoe.com/us-2) developed by Zoe Global in collaboration with the Massachusetts General Hospital, King’s College London and the University of Nottingham. In a few weeks (from launch until 21 April 2020), an astounding 2,618,862 people (including 2,450,569 from the United Kingdom and 168,293 from the United States) used the app to report COVID-19-relevant symptoms. The app gathers data and tracks, in real time, how the disease progresses by recording self-reported health information on a daily basis: demographics, symptoms, hospitalization, test outcomes and pre-existing medical conditions. The results showed that, among 18,401 individuals who had undergone a SARS-CoV-2 test, the proportion of participants who reported loss of smell and taste was higher in those with a positive test result (4,668 of 7,178 individuals; 65.03%) than in those with a negative test result (2,436 of 11,223 participants; 21.71%) (odds ratio = 6.74; 95% confidence interval = 6.31–7.21)20. The model was able to predict COVID-19 infection without patients having to be tested. Using machine learning, the mobile application will also offer data on geographical hot spots, risk factors, harbinger symptoms and clinical outcomes. It represents a proof of concept for exploiting digital approaches to scale epidemiologic data collection at a remarkable pace21.

Interestingly, in the most recent version of the OCEBM (Fig. 1d), n-of-1 trials, in which there is randomization of treatment in the individual patient, shares the highest and same level of evidence as systematic review of RCTs3. The most common form of n-of-1 trials uses a multiple-crossover design; multiple exposures to reversible treatments are given in a random order, and the patient’s response to each treatment can be compared with each of his or her other responses. These n-of-1 studies have been carried out in chronic fatigue, sleep disturbances, reflux disease and depression, for example, but are rarely to never carried out in oncology22. Indeed, the classic n-of-1 trial typically cannot be applied to aggressive or to acute illnesses because randomizing patients with lethal diseases to multiple treatments, some of which may be ineffective, may result in permanent disability or death.

The classic type of n-of-1 trial described above should be differentiated from a distinct new terminology wherein n-of-1 refers to individualizing therapy in the precision medicine setting23. Using cancer as an example, these types of n-of-1 studies acknowledge that metastatic tumors are genomically complex and distinct from each other, indicating that each patient needs a customized combination therapy solution. Thus, the classic analysis that determines how well a drug regimen works in a group of people is not applicable (because each patient receives a different regimen). For these types of n-of-1 precision studies, the efficacy of the matching strategy is assessed, rather than the efficacy of any drug or combination of drugs. Effective genomic-sequencing-based matching approaches demonstrate improved outcomes for n-of-1 precision medicine studies in patients with lethal malignancies23 and might be translatable to other complicated diseases that require individualized treatment tactics. In this context, COVID-19 may illustrate the need to individualize the clinical approach on the basis of patient age, type and number or comorbidities, and presenting symptoms, as well as host immune response and genetic background predisposition when data on the latter become available.