Refreshing the biologic pipeline 2020

Regulatory systems around the world now strongly incentivize drug development for rare diseases. However, although orphan exclusivities can offer financial incentives for drug developers, low patient numbers pose their own conundrum — namely, whether it is ethical or practical to recruit patients with severe inherited disease without recourse to other treatments into a placebo arm of a trial.

The FDA and other regulators have shown sympathy for this position, allowing the control arms of clinical studies to be based on historical data on disease progression. One of the trials underpinning Evrysdi’s approval examined how the drug slowed the loss of babies’ abilities to sit or breathe unaided, compared with the course of untreated SMA.

At the far end of the rare disease spectrum is Hutchinson–Gilford progeria syndrome, a form of premature aging that affects only 1 in 18 million people. Symptoms show up in the first few months of life, and affected individuals die by their early teens, often from a stroke or a heart attack. In November, the FDA approved the first treatment, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ Zokinvy (lonafarnib), an oral small-molecule farnesyltransferase inhibitor, on the basis of data that showed the drug extended the lifespan of treated patients by an average of 2.5 years compared with untreated ones.

Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) affects around 1 in 3,000 people. Yet the approval in April of Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca’s Koselugo (selumetinib) for treating plexiform neurofibromas in NF1 also drew upon natural history data. AstraZeneca’s data showed that the median reduction in the volume of painful, disfiguring tumors in nerve sheaths was 28% in children treated with selumetinib1 compared with a volume increase of at least 20% in age-matched controls from the US National Cancer Institute’s natural history study of NF1.

One of the effects of orphan drugs legislation is that multiple drugs are approved for the same rare indication within a short period of time. Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) is an autoimmune disease that affects the optic nerves and spinal cord in around 1–2 per 100,000 white people and around 5–10 per 100,000 Black people worldwide. It had no approved treatments before 2019. Now it has three, all mAb therapies. The first was Alexion’s Soliris (eculizumab), a humanized monoclonal IgG2/4κ mAb against complement protein C5 approved for NMOSD in 2019. The second arrived in June 2020 as the AstraZeneca autoimmunity and inflammation spin-off Viela Bio brought its first product to market: Uplizna (inebilizumab-cdon), a CD19-directed humanized afucosylated IgG1 mAb. The third, Enspryng (satralizumab-mwge), a humanized IgG2 mAb against the human interleukin-6 receptor developed by Hoffmann-La Roche, followed swiftly, with FDA approval in August. Competition between the three products in this indication is likely to be intense, with only an estimated 4,000–8,000 people with NMOSD in the United States. Other products might join the throng soon: Alexion’s longer acting (once every eight weeks) Soliris follow-up Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5-targeting IgG2/4κ mAb containing an Fc engineered for reduced neonatal Fc receptor binding, is in a phase 3 study (NCT04201262).

Similar product competition is seen in gene therapy for rare diseases, says Difei Yang, a senior biotech analyst at Mizuho Securities USA. She estimates, for example, that Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) gene therapies from both Sarepta Therapeutics and Pfizer are likely be ready for Biologics License Application (BLA) submission within 6–12 months of each other. This alignment erodes any first-to-market advantage, something that is particularly relevant in the one-shot world of gene therapy. “Competition eventually leads to better and more choices for patients and physicians,” says Yang, “And can be expected to put a lid on the high price tag of novel therapies.”

Viltepso (viltolarsen) became the third approved exon-skipping drug for DMD when Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare gave it the nod in March, nearly five months in advance of FDA’s approval in August. Viltepso is a phosphorodiamidate morpholino antisense oligonucleotide that binds exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA. It was developed by Nippon Shinyaku (Kyoto, Japan) and covers the same patient subgroup as Vyondys 53 (golodirsen) from Sarepta: the 8% of patients with confirmed dystrophin mutations susceptible to exon 53 skipping.

All four approvals so far in this class (including that for Viltepso) have accepted increased dystrophin production as a surrogate marker for efficacy but have required sponsors to demonstrate clinical benefit in postmarketing studies. Viltepso raises dystrophin levels to a greater extent (around five times more) than Vyondys 53. A reckoning for exon-skipping drugs in DMD may be approaching. It is four years since the approval of Sarepta’s Exondys 51 (eteplirsen) in 2016, and the company has a third compound, casimersen, due before the FDA in February.

As yet, none of these data have been published, but it all may become moot in the light of potential progress in DMD gene therapies and also next-generation exon skippers. Paul Matteis, a biotechnology analyst at Stifel, says that although the delivery of microdystrophin through gene therapy is “unlikely to be curative,” it could still be “a huge win for patients and a big revenue generator.” Matteis says that mechanistic synergies mean that the future of DMD could lie in combinations of microdystrophin gene therapy and next-generation exon skippers. Sarepta will have results of a placebo-controlled trial on DMD gene therapy in 2021.