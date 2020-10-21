COVID-19 antibodies on trial

Dennis Burton: For prophylaxis of viral infection, vaccines have been the gold standard. The justification for mAb prophylaxis is when there is no universally effective vaccine and a clear target population (as was the case with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Synagis, an mAb approved in 1998). Even if there is a vaccine, mAbs might still be required if, for example, an aged population or immunocompromised individuals do not respond to it. For antiviral therapy, expectations have been relatively low, but the discovery of potent broadly neutralizing antibodies to highly antigenically variable viruses like HIV and influenza and the demonstrated efficacy of even a single mAb against established Ebola virus infection in humans are changing all that. Also, note that many viral infections do not represent large markets, are not attractive to commercial concerns and may need government or philanthropic support for the development of mAbs.

Dennis Burton, Scripps Research Institute.

Linda J. Saif: It takes a major investment of time and funding to develop and test functional human antiviral mAbs. Compared with therapeutic mAbs for other indications, the bar of finding molecules effective at neutralizing virus is a high one. For example, in COVID-19, the screening of memory B cells from recovered cases finds many mAbs that bind to SARS-CoV-2 S protein and its receptor-binding domain (RBD), but neutralizing mAbs are of lower frequency. Once neutralizing mAbs have been found, they need to be further characterized in vitro for stability, epitope specificity and binding, and cross-competition, and in structural/functional studies. Next, those with the highest neutralizing potency in vitro are tested therapeutically and prophylactically in dose–response studies in SARS-CoV-2-challenged animal models. Finally, only a few highly potent and efficacious mAbs are selected to advance to human clinical trials.

Linda J. Saif, The Ohio State University. Credit: Ken Chamberlain

George Georgiou: The success rate in the development and clinical use of anti-infective antibodies in general has been modest. The reasons for that are complex, but if one were to make a generalization, then the principal factors would be because of a combination of moderate efficacy and cost/reimbursement considerations. For example, even for Synagis, which has been commercially and clinically successful for prophylaxis to RSV infection in high-risk infants, efficacy in preventing hospitalizations is of the order of 60%. In influenza, multiple broadly neutralizing antibodies have entered clinical development, but so far the reported efficacy has been rather underwhelming. Nonetheless, progress in the field of antibody discovery technologies, better understanding the mode of action of anti-infective antibodies and much more cost-efficient manufacturing technologies suggest that a new generation of more effective and relatively affordable mAb therapeutics for viral diseases is increasingly likely.

Jake Glanville: Antiviral antibody therapies don’t get enough credit. In addition to RSV (Synagis) and Ebola (REGN-EB3 and others), several other success cases of antiviral antibodies should be mentioned: rabies (HYPERRab), HIV (Trogazo), anthrax (raxibacumab), hepatitis C (bavituximab) and a dizzying portfolio of military research into mAbs for rare but exceedingly deadly viruses. Antibody therapies in the form of polyclonal convalescent sera have been used for over a century, including for 1918 Spanish flu, smallpox (vaccinia immunoglobulin), measles, Bolivian hemorrhagic fever, Argentine hemorrhagic fever, Ebola and Lassa hemorrhagic fevers, cytomegalovirus, hepatitis B virus, vaccinia virus, varicella zoster virus, RSV and West Nile virus.

That said, it is certainly the case that the mAb therapy drug sector is dominated by oncology and immune targets. A likely reason for this is that these are high-value sectors where antibodies have proven very effective and can command a premium in a limited number of patients. Monoclonal therapies don’t scale particularly well due to historical reliance on Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cell manufacturing, and therefore high-value (tens of thousands of dollars per infusion per patient), high-impact markets are preferred. This manufacturing and pricing model is not well aligned with infectious disease, where very large numbers of doses may be required and are expected/need to be relatively affordable due to community expectations around costs of antivirals and antibiotics.

Tillman Gerngross: mAb prophylaxis is generally considered for viruses that have proven refractory to vaccine development (for example, HIV and RSV) or for populations that do not mount strong immune responses to vaccination (for example, infants, elderly and immunocompromised individuals). As an example, the RSV mAb Synagis has been successfully used for the prevention of severe RSV disease for decades in infants at high risk. For therapy, mAbs have historically shown limited success, but this is changing with the discovery of antibodies with remarkable neutralization breadth and potency. Over the past few years, potent neutralizing antibodies to Ebola and HIV have shown therapeutic efficacy in humans.

Tillman Gerngross, Dartmouth College. Credit: Genevieve de Manio

Unfortunately, one of the reasons why there have been very few successful antiviral mAbs programs compared with mAbs in other therapeutic areas (for example, cancer and autoimmunity) is because many viral diseases are episodic, acute and primarily impact people in developing countries, making them commercially unattractive for biotech and pharma companies. Governments and non-profit agencies will need to invest in the development of mAbs for viral diseases to change this paradigm.