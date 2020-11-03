PATENTS

Single-cell analysis and microfluidics

    Nature Biotechnology volume 38page1257(2020)Cite this article

    Recent patents related to microfluidic devices and methods for single-cell analysis.

    Access options

    Rent or Buy article

    Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.

    from$8.99

    Rent or Buy

    All prices are NET prices.

    Rights and permissions

    Reprints and Permissions

    About this article

    Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

    Cite this article

    Single-cell analysis and microfluidics. Nat Biotechnol 38, 1257 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0729-3

    Download citation

    Search

    Quick links

    Nature Briefing

    Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

    Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing