Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0666-1, published online 4 September 2020.
The version of this article initially published said that initial phase 1 data from the domvanalimab trial are anticipated at the next SITC meeting in November. Instead, initial efficacy data from the domvanalimab trials are anticipated early next year. The error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the article.
Rights and permissions
About this article
Cite this article
Dolgin, E. Publisher Correction: Antibody engineers seek optimal drug targeting TIGIT checkpoint. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0714-x
Published: