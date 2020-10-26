A near-infrared genetically encoded calcium indicator for in vivo imaging

While calcium imaging has become a mainstay of modern neuroscience, the spectral properties of current fluorescent calcium indicators limit deep-tissue imaging as well as simultaneous use with other probes. Using two monomeric near-infrared (NIR) fluorescent proteins (FPs), we engineered an NIR Förster resonance energy transfer (FRET)-based genetically encoded calcium indicator (iGECI). iGECI exhibits high levels of brightness and photostability and an increase up to 600% in the fluorescence response to calcium. In dissociated neurons, iGECI detects spontaneous neuronal activity and electrically and optogenetically induced firing. We validated the performance of iGECI up to a depth of almost 400 µm in acute brain slices using one-photon light-sheet imaging. Applying hybrid photoacoustic and fluorescence microscopy, we simultaneously monitored neuronal and hemodynamic activities in the mouse brain through an intact skull, with resolutions of ~3 μm (lateral) and ~25–50 μm (axial). Using two-photon imaging, we detected evoked and spontaneous neuronal activity in the mouse visual cortex, with fluorescence changes of up to 25%. iGECI allows biosensors and optogenetic actuators to be multiplexed without spectral crosstalk.