Analysis of RNA–protein networks with RNP-MaP defines functional hubs on RNA

Nature Biotechnology (2020)Cite this article

Subjects

Abstract

RNA–protein interaction networks govern many biological processes but are difficult to examine comprehensively. We devised ribonucleoprotein networks analyzed by mutational profiling (RNP-MaP), a live-cell chemical probing strategy that maps cooperative interactions among multiple proteins bound to single RNA molecules at nucleotide resolution. RNP-MaP uses a hetero-bifunctional crosslinker to freeze interacting proteins in place on RNA and then maps multiple bound proteins on single RNA strands by read-through reverse transcription and DNA sequencing. RNP-MaP revealed that RNase P and RMRP, two sequence-divergent but structurally related non-coding RNAs, share RNP networks and that network hubs define functional sites in these RNAs. RNP-MaP also identified protein interaction networks conserved between mouse and human XIST long non-coding RNAs and defined protein communities whose binding sites colocalize and form networks in functional regions of XIST. RNP-MaP enables discovery and efficient validation of functional protein interaction networks on long RNAs in living cells.

Access options

Rent or Buy article

Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.

from$8.99

Rent or Buy

All prices are NET prices.

Fig. 1: RNP-MaP strategy for probing RNA–protein interaction networks in cells.
Fig. 2: RNP-MaP defines protein interaction networks in the U1 snRNP.
Fig. 3: RNP-MaP reveals conserved protein interaction networks in RNase P and RMRP RNAs.
Fig. 4: RNP-MaP identifies conserved protein interaction networks in the XIST lncRNA.
Fig. 5: Communities of XIST-binding proteins.
Fig. 6: PTBP1 and MATR3 interactions with E region and functional control of XIST particle formation.

Data availability

Raw and processed sequencing data sets analyzed in this report will be made available upon reasonable request and have been deposited in the Gene Expression Omnibus database (GSE152483).

Code availability

ShapeMapper2, ΔSHAPE, SuperFold and RingMapper software used for analysis are available at http://weeks.chem.unc.edu/software.html and https://github.com/Weeks-UNC. MEME, VARNA, PyMol and Gephi are all third-party, open-source software.

References

  1. 1.

    Gehring, N. H., Wahle, E. & Fischer, U. Deciphering the mRNP code: RNA-bound determinants of post-transcriptional gene regulation. Trends Biochem. Sci. 42, 369–382 (2017).

    CAS  PubMed  Article  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  2. 2.

    Guttman, M. & Rinn, J. L. Modular regulatory principles of large non-coding RNAs. Nature 482, 339–346 (2012).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  3. 3.

    Anger, A. M. et al. Structures of the human and Drosophila 80S ribosome. Nature 497, 80–85 (2013).

    CAS  PubMed  Article  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  4. 4.

    Pomeranz Krummel, D. A., Oubridge, C., Leung, A. K. W., Li, J. & Nagai, K. Crystal structure of human spliceosomal U1 snRNP at 5.5 resolution. Nature 458, 475–480 (2009).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  5. 5.

    Kondo, Y., Oubridge, C., van Roon, A. M. M. & Nagai, K. Crystal structure of human U1 snRNP, a small nuclear ribonucleoprotein particle, reveals the mechanism of 5′ splice site recognition. eLife 4, 1–19 (2015).

    Article  Google Scholar 

  6. 6.

    Wu, J. et al. Cryo-EM structure of the human ribonuclease P holoenzyme. Cell 175, 1393–1404.e11 (2018).

    CAS  PubMed  Article  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  7. 7.

    Ule, J., Hwang, H. W. & Darnell, R. B. The future of cross-linking and immunoprecipitation (CLIP). Cold Spring Harb. Perspect. Biol. 10, a032243 (2018).

    PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  CAS  Google Scholar 

  8. 8.

    Garzia, A., Meyer, C., Morozov, P., Sajek, M. & Tuschl, T. Optimization of PAR-CLIP for transcriptome-wide identification of binding sites of RNA-binding proteins. Methods 118–119, 24–40 (2017).

    PubMed  Article  CAS  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  9. 9.

    Wheeler, E. C., Van Nostrand, E. L. & Yeo, G. W. Advances and challenges in the detection of transcriptome-wide protein–RNA interactions. Wiley Interdiscip. Rev. RNA 9, e1436 (2018).

    Article  CAS  Google Scholar 

  10. 10.

    Freeberg, M. A. et al. Pervasive and dynamic protein binding sites of the mRNA transcriptome in Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Genome Biol. 14, R13 (2013).

    PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  CAS  Google Scholar 

  11. 11.

    Schueler, M. et al. Differential protein occupancy profiling of the mRNA transcriptome. Genome Biol. 15, R15 (2014).

    PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  CAS  Google Scholar 

  12. 12.

    Ramanathan, M., Porter, D. F. & Khavari, P. A. Methods to study RNA–protein interactions. Nat. Methods 16, 225–234 (2019).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  13. 13.

    Mädler, S., Bich, C., Touboul, D. & Zenobi, R. Chemical cross-linking with NHS esters: a systematic study on amino acid reactivities. J. Mass Spectrom. 44, 694–706 (2009).

    PubMed  Article  CAS  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  14. 14.

    Das, J. Aliphatic diazirines as photoaffinity probes for proteins: recent developments. Chem. Rev. 111, 4405–4417 (2011).

    CAS  PubMed  Article  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  15. 15.

    Krüger, D. M., Neubacher, S. & Grossmann, T. N. Protein–RNA interactions: structural characteristics and hotspot amino acids. RNA 24, 1457–1465 (2018).

    PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  CAS  Google Scholar 

  16. 16.

    Smola, M. J., Rice, G. M., Busan, S., Siegfried, N. A. & Weeks, K. M. Selective 2′-hydroxyl acylation analyzed by primer extension and mutational profiling (SHAPE-MaP) for direct, versatile and accurate RNA structure analysis. Nat. Protoc. 10, 1643–1669 (2015).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  17. 17.

    Smola, M. J. et al. SHAPE reveals transcript-wide interactions, complex structural domains, and protein interactions across the Xist lncRNA in living cells. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 113, 10322–10327 (2016).

    CAS  PubMed  Article  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  18. 18.

    Yang, T., Li, X. M., Bao, X., Fung, Y. M. E. & Li, X. D. Photo-lysine captures proteins that bind lysine post-translational modifications. Nat. Chem. Biol. 12, 70–72 (2016).

    CAS  PubMed  Article  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  19. 19.

    Kühn-Hölsken, E. et al. Mapping the binding site of snurportin 1 on native u1 snRNP by cross-linking and mass spectrometry. Nucleic Acids Res. 38, 5581–5593 (2010).

    PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  CAS  Google Scholar 

  20. 20.

    Mustoe, A. M., Lama, N. N., Irving, P. S., Olson, S. W. & Weeks, K. M. RNA base-pairing complexity in living cells visualized by correlated chemical probing. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 116, 24574–24582 (2019).

    CAS  PubMed  Article  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  21. 21.

    So, B. R. et al. A U1 snRNP-specific assembly pathway reveals the SMN complex as a versatile hub for RNP exchange. Nat. Struct. Mol. Biol. 23, 225–230 (2016).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  22. 22.

    Will, C. In vitro reconstitution of mammalian U1 snRNPs active in splicing: the U1-C protein enhances the formation of early (E) spliceosomal complexes. Nucleic Acids Res. 24, 4614–4623 (1996).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  23. 23.

    Esakova, O. & Krasilnikov, A. S. Of proteins and RNA: the RNase P/MRP family. RNA 16, 1725–1747 (2010).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  24. 24.

    Perederina, A., Berezin, I. & Krasilnikov, A. S. In vitro reconstitution and analysis of eukaryotic RNase P RNPs. Nucleic Acids Res. 46, 6857–6868 (2018).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  25. 25.

    Sahakyan, A., Yang, Y. & Plath, K. The role of Xist in X-chromosome dosage compensation. Trends Cell Biol. 28, 999–1013 (2018).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  26. 26.

    Engreitz, J. M. et al. The Xist lncRNA exploits three-dimensional genome architecture to spread across the X chromosome. Science 341, 1237973 (2013).

    PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  CAS  Google Scholar 

  27. 27.

    Wutz, A., Rasmussen, T. P. & Jaenisch, R. Chromosomal silencing and localization are mediated by different domains of Xist RNA. Nat. Genet. 30, 167–174 (2002).

    CAS  PubMed  Article  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  28. 28.

    Colognori, D., Sunwoo, H., Kriz, A. J., Wang, C. Y. & Lee, J. T. Xist deletional analysis reveals an interdependency between Xist RNA and polycomb complexes for spreading along the inactive X. Mol. Cell 74, 101–117 (2019).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  29. 29.

    Ridings-Figueroa, R. et al. The nuclear matrix protein CIZ1 facilitates localization of Xist RNA to the inactive X-chromosome territory. Genes Dev. 31, 876–888 (2017).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  30. 30.

    Sunwoo, H., Colognori, D., Froberg, J. E., Jeon, Y. & Lee, J. T. Repeat E anchors Xist RNA to the inactive X chromosomal compartment through CDKN1A-interacting protein (CIZ1). Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 114, 10654–10659 (2017).

    CAS  PubMed  Article  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  31. 31.

    Lee, H. J. et al. En bloc and segmental deletions of human XIST reveal X chromosome inactivation-involving RNA elements. Nucleic Acids Res. 47, 3875–3887 (2019).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  32. 32.

    Nesterova, T. B. et al. Systematic allelic analysis defines the interplay of key pathways in X chromosome inactivation. Nat. Commun. 10, 3129 (2019).

    PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  CAS  Google Scholar 

  33. 33.

    Brockdorff, N. Local tandem repeat expansion in Xist RNA as a model for the functionalisation of ncRNA. Noncoding RNA 4, 28 (2018).

    CAS  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  34. 34.

    Davis, C. A. et al. The encyclopedia of DNA elements (ENCODE): data portal update. Nucleic Acids Res. 46, D794–D801 (2018).

    CAS  PubMed  Article  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  35. 35.

    Van Nostrand, E. L. et al. A large-scale binding and functional map of human RNA-binding proteins. Nature 583, 711–719 (2020).

    PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  CAS  Google Scholar 

  36. 36.

    Moindrot, B. et al. A pooled shRNA screen identifies Rbm15, Spen, and Wtap as factors required for Xist RNA-mediated silencing. Cell Rep. 12, 562–572 (2015).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  37. 37.

    Ciaudo, C. et al. Nuclear mRNA degradation pathway(s) are implicated in Xist regulation and X chromosome inactivation. PLoS Genet. 2, e94 (2006).

    PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  CAS  Google Scholar 

  38. 38.

    Sakaguchi, T. et al. Control of chromosomal localization of Xist by hnRNP U family molecules. Dev. Cell 39, 11–12 (2016).

    CAS  PubMed  Article  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  39. 39.

    Patil, D. P. et al. M6 A RNA methylation promotes XIST-mediated transcriptional repression. Nature 537, 369–373 (2016).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  40. 40.

    Xiao, R. et al. Pervasive chromatin-RNA binding protein interactions enable RNA-based regulation of transcription. Cell 178, 107–121 (2019).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  41. 41.

    Yap, K. et al. A short tandem repeat-enriched RNA assembles a nuclear compartment to control alternative splicing and promote cell survival. Mol. Cell 72, 525–540 (2018).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  42. 42.

    Rayman, J. B., Karl, K. A. & Kandel, E. R. TIA-1 self-multimerization, phase separation, and recruitment into stress granules are dynamically regulated by Zn 2. Cell Rep. 22, 59–71 (2018).

    CAS  PubMed  Article  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  43. 43.

    Gallego-Iradi, M. C. et al. N-terminal sequences in matrin 3 mediate phase separation into droplet-like structures that recruit TDP43 variants lacking RNA binding elements. Lab. Investig. 99, 1030–1040 (2019).

    CAS  PubMed  Article  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  44. 44.

    Attig, J. et al. Heteromeric RNP assembly at LINEs controls lineage-specific RNA processing. Cell 174, 1067–1081 (2018).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  45. 45.

    Long, J. C. & Caceres, J. F. The SR protein family of splicing factors: master regulators of gene expression. Biochem. J. 417, 15–27 (2009).

    CAS  PubMed  Article  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  46. 46.

    De, I. et al. The RNA helicase Aquarius exhibits structural adaptations mediating its recruitment to spliceosomes. Nat. Struct. Mol. Biol. 22, 138–144 (2015).

    CAS  PubMed  Article  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  47. 47.

    Rigo, F. et al. Synthetic oligonucleotides recruit ILF2/3 to RNA transcripts to modulate splicing. Nat. Chem. Biol. 8, 555–561 (2012).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  48. 48.

    Sugimoto, N. et al. Cdt1-binding protein GRWD1 is a novel histone-binding protein that facilitates MCM loading through its influence on chromatin architecture. Nucleic Acids Res. 43, 5898–5911 (2015).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  49. 49.

    Hein, M. Y. et al. A human interactome in three quantitative dimensions organized by stoichiometries and abundances. Cell 163, 712–723 (2015).

    CAS  PubMed  Article  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  50. 50.

    Dominguez, D. et al. Sequence, structure, and context preferences of human RNA binding proteins. Mol. Cell 70, 854–867 (2018).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  51. 51.

    Xue, Y. et al. Genome-wide analysis of PTB–RNA interactions reveals a strategy used by the general splicing repressor to modulate exon inclusion or skipping. Mol. Cell 36, 996–1006 (2009).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  52. 52.

    Uemura, Y. et al. Matrin3 binds directly to intronic pyrimidine-rich sequences and controls alternative splicing. Genes Cells 22, 785–798 (2017).

    CAS  PubMed  Article  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  53. 53.

    Meyer, C. et al. The TIA1 RNA-binding protein family regulates EIF2AK2-mediated stress response and cell cycle progression. Mol. Cell 69, 622–635 (2018).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  54. 54.

    Cerase, A. et al. Phase separation drives X-chromosome inactivation: a hypothesis. Nat. Struct. Mol. Biol. 26, 331–334 (2019).

    CAS  PubMed  Article  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  55. 55.

    Pandya-Jones, A. et al. A protein assembly mediates Xist localization and silencing. Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-2703-0 (2020).

  56. 56.

    Uszczynska-Ratajczak, B., Lagarde, J., Frankish, A., Guigó, R. & Johnson, R. Towards a complete map of the human long non-coding RNA transcriptome. Nat. Rev. Genet. 19, 535–548 (2018).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  57. 57.

    Van Nostrand, E. L. et al. Robust transcriptome-wide discovery of RNA-binding protein binding sites with enhanced CLIP (eCLIP). Nat. Methods 13, 508–514 (2016).

    PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  CAS  Google Scholar 

  58. 58.

    Bastian, M., Heymann, S. & Jacomy, M. Gephi: an open source software for exploring and manipulating networks visualization and exploration of large graphs. Int. AAAI Conf. Weblogs Soc. Media https://doi.org/10.13140/2.1.1341.1520 (2009).

  59. 59.

    Blondel, V. D., Guillaume, J. L., Lambiotte, R. & Lefebvre, E. Fast unfolding of communities in large networks. J. Stat. Mech. Theory Exp. P10008 (2008).

  60. 60.

    Bailey, T. L. & Elkan, C. Fitting a mixture model by expectation maximization to discover motifs in biopolymers. In Proc. Second International Conference on Intelligent Systems for Molecular Biololgy 2, 28–36 (1994).

    CAS  Google Scholar 

  61. 61.

    Busan, S., Weidmann, C. A., Sengupta, A. & Weeks, K. M. Guidelines for SHAPE reagent choice and detection strategy for RNA structure probing studies. Biochemistry 58, 2655–2664 (2019).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  62. 62.

    Sengupta, A., Rice, G. M. & Weeks, K. M. Single-molecule correlated chemical probing reveals large-scale structural communication in the ribosome and the mechanism of the antibiotic spectinomycin in living cells. PLoS Biol. 17, e3000393 (2019).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  63. 63.

    Busan, S. & Weeks, K. M. Accurate detection of chemical modifications in RNA by mutational profiling (MaP) with ShapeMapper 2. RNA 24, 143–148 (2018).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  64. 64.

    Reuter, J. S. & Mathews, D. H. RNAstructure: software for RNA secondary structure prediction and analysis. BMC Bioinformatics 11, 129 (2010).

  65. 65.

    Smola, M. J., Calabrese, J. M. & Weeks, K. M. Detection of RNA–protein interactions in living cells with SHAPE. Biochemistry 54, 6867–6875 (2015).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  66. 66.

    R Development Core Team. R: A Language and Environment for Statistical Computing (R Foundation for Statistical Computing, 2011).

  67. 67.

    DeLano, W. Pymol: an open-source molecular graphics tool. CCP4 Newsletter On Protein Crystallography 40, 82–92 (2002).

  68. 68.

    Darty, K., Denise, A. & Ponty, Y. VARNA: interactive drawing and editing of the RNA secondary structure. Bioinformatics 25, 1974–1975 (2009).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  69. 69.

    Edgar, R. C. MUSCLE: multiple sequence alignment with high accuracy and high throughput. Nucleic Acids Res. 32, 1792–1797 (2004).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

  70. 70.

    Altschul, S. F., Gish, W., Miller, W., Myers, E. W. & Lipman, D. J. Basic local alignment search tool. J. Mol. Biol. 215, 403–410 (1990).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  71. 71.

    Grant, C. E., Bailey, T. L. & Noble, W. S. FIMO: scanning for occurrences of a given motif. Bioinformatics 27, 1017–1018 (2011).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Article  Google Scholar 

Download references

Acknowledgements

The work was supported by grants from the National Science Foundation (MCB-1121024) and the National Institutes of Health (R35 GM122532) to K.M.W. C.A.W. is a postdoctoral fellow at the American Cancer Society (ACS 130845-RSG-17-114-01-RMC). J.M.C. was supported by National Institutes of Health grant R01 GM121806. Xist and XIST antisense probes were provided by the M. Guttman laboratory (CalTech), and we thank M. Blanco (CalTech) for his initial support in their application. XIST eCLIP data from published works were provided by the G.W. Yeo laboratory (UCSD), and we thank G.W. Yeo (UCSD), M. Corley (UCSD) and D. Sprague (UNC) for support in formatting these data for integration into this work and for helpful comments on the project.

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Department of Chemistry, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC, USA

    Chase A. Weidmann, Anthony M. Mustoe, Parth B. Jariwala & Kevin M. Weeks

  2. Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC, USA

    Chase A. Weidmann & J. Mauro Calabrese

  3. Department of Pharmacology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC, USA

    J. Mauro Calabrese

Authors
  1. Chase A. Weidmann
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  2. Anthony M. Mustoe
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  3. Parth B. Jariwala
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  4. J. Mauro Calabrese
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  5. Kevin M. Weeks
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

Contributions

C.A.W. and P.B.J. conducted experiments. C.A.W., A.M.M. and K.M.W. analyzed data. C.A.W., J.M.C. and K.M.W. designed and interpreted experiments. The manuscript was written by C.A.W. and K.M.W. with input from all authors.

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Kevin M. Weeks.

Ethics declarations

Competing interests

A.M.M. is an advisor to and K.M.W. is an advisor to and holds equity in Ribometrix, to which mutational profiling technologies have been licensed.

Additional information

Publisher’s note Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Supplementary information

Supplementary Information

Supplementary Figs. 1–10 and legends for Supplementary Data 1 and 2 and Supplementary Tables 1–3.

Reporting Summary

Supplementary Data 1

RNaseP-RMRP structural alignment

Supplementary Data 2

eCLIP sites used for analysis

Supplementary Table 1

MI linking eCLIP

Supplementary Table 2

Significantly excluded eCLIP pairs

Supplementary Table 3

Reporter and primer sequences

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Weidmann, C.A., Mustoe, A.M., Jariwala, P.B. et al. Analysis of RNA–protein networks with RNP-MaP defines functional hubs on RNA. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0709-7

Download citation

Search

Quick links

Nature Briefing

Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing