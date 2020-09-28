Whither COVID-19 vaccines?

G.A.: Age, genetics and sex all tune vaccine-induced immunity. Emerging data clearly demonstrate significant differences across the sexes with respect to disease pathology, with enhanced disease in age-matched men. Conversely, women tend to make stronger humoral immune responses following vaccination. Yet whether the correlates will differ as well following vaccination is unclear. Phase 3 trials in adults have been designed powered to define the influence of sex as a critical biological risk factor. Moreover, phase 3 trials have been designed to also test for protection in the elderly, a critical vulnerable population. Unfortunately, pregnant woman and infants are always last, together with immunocompromised populations and those [with underlying conditions] on medications, to be integrated into vaccine studies and thus will remain vulnerable for longer periods of time. Protection of this population will be key until safety can be ascertained in these immunologically distinct populations.

But we are in a unique situation with the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development pipeline, where many vaccine strategies are being tested simultaneously, and some platforms may induce better immunogenicity/durability in pregnant women, other may work more robustly in the elderly, and another may be highly potent in infants. This flexibility and range of options is unparalleled and may help us understand platform advantages for SARS-CoV-2 and beyond.

K.B.: The MHRA have specified that phase 3 trials should include volunteers covering all age groups and demographics but that these trials should be enriched with the target populations at the greatest risk of severe illness and mortality from COVID-19. Almost all vaccine developers are not choosing to evaluate their SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in children less than 18 years old in their current large efficacy trials.

In the United Kingdom, the groups that have been prioritized for vaccination, if and when a vaccine is available, include frontline health and social care workers (who are at increased personal risk of exposure to infection and of transmitting that infection to patients in health and social care settings) and those people at increased risk of serious disease and death. This includes all adults over the age of 50 (with the risk increasing with age), 18- to 50-year-olds with underlying comorbidities including chronic heart disease, chronic kidney disease, chronic pulmonary disease, malignancy, diabetes, obesity and dementia, all shielded people (who are at greatest risk of severe illness) and certain Black and minority ethnic groups. (The reasons behind the apparently disproportionate effects on certain ethnic minorities are complex, poorly understood and undergoing further investigation.)

The impact of genetics in determining response to vaccines is not yet known, and I hope the data may come out of the numerous trials worldwide. It is well known that aging negatively impacts the production of B and T cells and dampens the function of mature lymphocytes in secondary lymphoid tissues. As a result, the elderly do not typically respond to immune challenge as robustly as the young, so they need vaccines with adjuvants or other components to rejuvenate the immune system and evoke a strong immune response. Pre-existing exposure may also affect the vaccine response. Safety is the primary driver for vaccination of children. I expect there will ultimately be different vaccines for different population cohorts.

L.C.: Epidemiological data indicate the target populations must be older adults (over 65) and those with comorbidities, such as heart or lung disease, hypertension, diabetes and obesity. Black and Latinx populations are associated with severe infection, especially in the under-65-year-old population. This likely relates to high rates of exposure due to their occupations and living density.

Many protein-based vaccine platforms have reduced immunogenicity in older adults. Given that older adults have increased susceptibility clinically to both SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2, as well as increased severity when facing SARS-CoV-2 in human and experimental challenge, whether disease enhancement with vaccines is seen in older adults is at present unknown. Early data from the RNA phase 1/2 [vaccine trial] indicate good responses to this vaccine in those over 65 years of age. We await further data to see whether this is associated with good efficacy.

J.M.: Too little information has been disclosed on these aspects so far for me (or anyone?) to know what to say here. And that’s far from ideal as the questions are important ones. In the end, these vaccines do need testing in higher risk populations, including but not limited to older people. Vaccine immunogenicity is known to diminish with age, in general terms, and it’s hard to see why that would be any different for COVID-19 vaccines. Recent data, published by Pfizer/BioNTech and in a Moderna, indicate that antibody responses are a few-fold weaker in people over 55 than in younger volunteers, but not to an extent that’s a serious concern.

R.R.: One of the limitations of the trials may be whether we obtain data from a population that is genetically sufficiently different. However, trials can only be performed in those areas where there are enough cases. Hopefully, we will be able to establish correlates of protection that can be useful to extend the information also to other populations and to different ages, including children.

In the context of a pandemic, what standards should regulatory agencies use to assess a COVID-19 vaccine?

G.A.: Both efficacy and immunogenicity endpoints should be synchronized across all vaccine platforms. For many platforms that will be tested under the COVID-19 Prevention trials network, standardized tests will be used to quantify disease severity and vaccine immunogenicity. Additionally, efficacy will be evaluated by centralized statisticians with tremendous experience in vaccine efficacy analysis.

However, for most platforms, minimized disease severity will be used as a primary end point. Unquestionably, reducing severity will profoundly improve our capacity to manage this infection at a global level; however, multiple endpoints should be evaluated, including infection (seroconversion), viral RNA levels, and even secondary pathology such as cardiac complications. Unfortunately, the trials are not powered to encompass all these end points; however, post hoc analyses of these additional end points may provide additional insights across the platforms that may be vital for the downselection and evaluation of vaccines able to drive the most robust disease-modulating effects.

K.B.: The standards for a SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are no different from any other vaccine: this is outlined in the European Union guidelines. The time to regulatory approval may be shortened, but standards will not be compromised.

Seroconversion alone is not sufficient where the correlate of protection has not been established by prior work, such as from other COVID-19 vaccines. Once this has been established with a degree of certainty, which means having convincing efficacy and safety data from several vaccines, then approaches such as immune-bridging may be justified, alongside a safety database of subjects enriched in the target populations to be vaccinated. In the United Kingdom, the target groups for COVID-19 vaccination is specified by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and includes the elderly, adults with comorbidities, ethnic minorities and frontline workers, representing over 50% of the UK adult population.

The primary objective is typically to evaluate the rate of virologically confirmed (by PCR) COVID-19 symptomatic disease cases, regardless of severity, with the primary end point being the first COVID-19 disease episode occurring more than 14 days after the first dose. Other definitions for the primary endpoint may also be acceptable. Disease severity, including asymptomatic disease, is a key secondary endpoint. T-cell responses, while gaining interest, are not currently critical for approval as there are currently insufficient data to explain the implications of cellular responses, although emerging data classifying patients by TCR sequence suggest they may turn out to be as important as measuring antibody levels.

J.M.: If the COVID-19 vaccines are going to be widely used (and they will be of limited value if they are not), then the public must have strong confidence that they are both safe and effective. That means the approval process has to be both thorough and transparent and, above all, free of political interference. Multiple opinion polls now clearly show that vaccine uptake by the public would diminish significantly if there were a repeat of the hydroxychloroquine EUA [Emergency Use Authorization], in which election politics dominated a transparent and trusted scientific process. A vaccine that’s not trusted is a vaccine that’s not used. And a vaccine that’s not used is a vaccine that’s not effective.

R.R.: I believe it is imperative to demonstrate efficacy for severe disease and also for infection of the upper respiratory tract. It will be very important to use this information to establish correlates of protection. Indeed, it will not be possible to perform efficacy trials for all vaccines in development, and correlates of protection will be the only road for licensing several vaccines.