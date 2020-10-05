Advancing healthcare technology education and innovation in academia

Since forming in 2013, Sling Health has trained over 1,000 students nationally at 15 different universities to become better problem identifiers and solvers in healthcare. Team members span a wide variety of disciplines (Fig. 3b), enabling students to teach each other throughout their projects. Many students do not otherwise have the resources or opportunities to engage with entrepreneurship alone. Sling Health represents the first entrepreneurial experience for 70% of participants. Sixty-three percent of members report that Sling Health influenced their career plans and choices, while 94% of members state the program offered medical technology exposure relevant to their professional goals. Membership to date has skewed toward male, white and Asian participants (Fig. 3c,d). Sling Health is aligning partnerships across academia and industry to address this participant disparity and build a more diverse, equitable and inclusive program for student participants, mentors and advisors. This growth area promises to strengthen our teams and enable a more diverse participant base to engage in medical entrepreneurship through Sling Health.

By engaging students early in their careers, Sling Health enables education and entrepreneurial involvement in a relatively low-risk atmosphere where it will not jeopardize a student’s career path but will empower them to interface with medical technology development for life. Given that roughly 15 to 25% of trainees are medical students or residents (depending on chapter location), Sling Heath is actively training a generation of physicians to critically assess the status quo and address gaps with medical technology in order to advance patient care.

As it is a student-run nonprofit organization, Sling Health’s local and national leadership boards also provide opportunities for trainees to interface with many developing medical technologies at once and enhance their entrepreneurial and managerial skills. In addition to trainees, many mentors anecdotally note that working with Sling Health improves their awareness of medical innovation and entrepreneurship. Sling Health’s engagement of practicing physicians in particular connects doctors with clinical problems and knowledge to motivated students with the skills and time to develop new solutions. A small portion of members opt to pursue their Sling Health startups full time after the program, as most pursue further education or enter the workforce in a variety of roles. Regardless of career plans, the program provides experiential training for all members to communicate effectively across disciplines, assess clinical and market needs, analyze technical opportunities and limitations, iterate on prototypes and develop commercial implementation strategies to move ideas closer to helping patients.

Despite a plethora of minds interested in medical technology, the disconnect between disciplines and schools at large academic centers stifles innovation. Sling Health’s platform serves as a bridge between the different silos of resources that exist at any given university and integrates these resources to drive student learning and medical innovation. Student-run and faculty-guided chapters allow the organization to adapt to the unique circumstances and needs of the academic center. The sheer number of clinicians and students at these centers forming teams, developing prototypes and forming startups through Sling Health demonstrates that the program is addressing these needs.

By empowering Sling Health participants to perform clinical need-finding via direct patient and clinician interaction, Sling Health produces a grassroots pool of clinical problems that stem directly from the patient. This democratization of clinical problem sourcing identifies problems that are both primary concerns for patients and entrepreneurially viable. The success of the Sling Health model has started to become visible in patient care as startups formed through the program continue to develop. Sling Health student teams have developed over 30 pending patents, over 25 startups and over $18 million in investment in alumni companies, with clinical trials reaching over 80,000 patients. Sling Health’s integration into academic centers enables teams to design and run clinical trials locally while our national model facilitates multi-university connections for growth. More and more prototypes and medical technologies are being developed each year by an untapped pool of students and doctors. This growing ecosystem offers the opportunity to spark new medical technologies and change healthcare both through the program directly and indirectly throughout Sling Health trainees’ careers.

Sling Health’s cost-effective, experiential training platform supports medical technology development across several clinical problem and solution domains, including digital health and health information technology, medical devices, diagnostic screening and global health technologies. Examples of projects supported in each domain include the following:

Digital health

After noticing stark inadequacy achieving hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) goals for patients with diabetes mellitus in low-resource settings, a Sling Health team developed and launched a digital health intervention using automated text messages6 that led to an average 1.17% point reduction in HbA1c over four months in patients with baseline HbA1c > 8% in a randomized, controlled trial7. This startup company has now implemented this intervention with thousands of patients and developed disease-specific automated interventions for over 20 diseases.

Medical devices

Sling Health has supported a wide range of medical devices, from improved endoscopic equipment to mobility support devices to laparoscopic sutures with memory material that simplify tying.

Diagnostic screening

After recognizing the difficulty getting patients to comply with colonoscopy screening for colorectal cancers and high-risk adenomas, a team developed a higher sensitivity, cost-effective stool screening platform based on stool-derived eukaryotic RNA8.

Global health

A team with family in Nigeria observed high death rates from neglected tropical infectious diseases such as schistosomiasis, so they developed a point-of-care DNA amplification device with a culturally tested user interface to achieve early diagnosis of the infection and enable faster treatment.

These sectors align with Sling Health’s diversity of trainee expertise levels and focused initial prototype funds ranging from roughly $500 to $2,500, with further support available nationally. The program is unable to support drug development projects as they require more specialized education, resources and increased funds to study and pilot.

As evidenced here, this experiential, interdisciplinary approach balances the dual missions of training the next generation of medical innovators and advancing technologies with the potential to improve patients’ treatments and lives. We have a responsibility to provide trainees insight into the medical technology development process and the ability to engage that process thoughtfully to advance care for our patients. Sling Health aims to carefully balance private entrepreneurial interest, which is foreign to most medical training but necessary for implementing new medical technologies, with professional and technical development, service to patients, teaching and leadership through careful curricular decisions and mentor and speaker selection, guided by local advisory boards. Overall, by training students in medical technology research, development and strategies for commercial, regulatory and clinical implementation, Sling Health helps members experience and understand the motivations, needs and interplay among the many aspects of the medical technology ecosystem. This type of training is fundamental for participants to accelerate the translation of research into better patient care, especially during these challenging times with COVID-19 requiring new levels of ingenuity and problem-solving in healthcare.

Sling Health is actively expanding educational programming, partnerships with healthcare organizations and national infrastructure in order to enhance support for student innovators and tailor services to evolving needs. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sling Health is leveraging its experience and network to provide an accelerated one-month virtual boot camp, enabling over 100 students and mentors nationally and internationally to address new healthcare problems arising from the pandemic. The program is also building mechanisms to increase crosstalk between chapters for mentors and team talent sourcing, as well as provide support for teams that have progressed into early company stages. Sling Health plans to strategically grow connections between more universities and entrepreneurial ecosystems to further facilitate medical technology development. Overall, this experience navigating multiple university, entrepreneurial and legal systems to create a student-driven, collaborative initiative can serve as a guideline to efficiently develop similar systems elsewhere, affecting medical education, innovation and commercialization.