The making of the Biohub

The pandemic response at the CZI has been broad and deep — everything from supporting the transitioning of the Biohub to a diagnostic testing service to setting up a database for COVID-19-related research within bioRxiv and medRxiv (see Box 1) and community outreach at many levels. The Biohub was on it from day one. According to Quake, they didn’t close for even a day; whereas most labs in the Bay Area were shut down, pandemic-essential work at the Biohub was allowed to go on. In addition to the diagnostic lab, there are efforts to test serological assays, sequence genomes, and produce proteins for assays and vaccines, as well as design vaccines. They even helped launch an engineering project at Stanford led by David Camarillo to design a single-use ventilator, the COVID-19 Rapid Response Ventilator, which is now being manufactured.

The diagnostic lab fell into the lap of Emily Crawford, who had been working with Joe DeRisi as a postdoc before becoming a group leader in the Biohub’s infectious disease initiative three years ago. Her lab was working on integrating next-generation sequencing into the clinical care of infectious diseases, to improve discovery of pathogens in a sequencing milieu where the vast majority of the reads map to human sequences — “to find those needle-in-a-haystack pathogen genes,” she says. More recently, she was working on a rapid, CRISPR–Cas12-based diagnostic for tracking antibiotic resistance, which has some parallels to pandemic tracking: with a quick diagnostic, you can see if and where antibiotic resistance is spreading and hopefully tamp it down. As she was trying to eliminate an amplification step in the process, which would have made Cas12 more adaptable as a rapid diagnostic, COVID-19 came along and all work came to a halt.

Biohub infectious disease team leader Emily Crawford stepped up to lead a team of researchers to convert their labs to a fully functional CLIA lab. Credit: Chan Zuckerberg Biohub

Because of her lab’s relationship with the clinical testing lab at UCSF through various sequencing projects, it was natural that they would come to the Biohub for help with COVID-19 testing. Crawford was put in charge of the COVID-19 task force and quickly (and thankfully) found herself surrounded by eager volunteers, with all manner of expertise needed to create a fully functioning CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) clinical lab — including administrators who took on the task of keeping the supply chain full, no easy lift. With a capacity to run a thousand tests a day — many times what the UCSF clinical lab was able to do at the time — they were able to reach out to the larger community, prisons, nursing homes and eventually public health agencies throughout the state of California. “Some counties do screening of homeless encampments or farm worker communities, who work with uninsured people. We’ve made a conscious effort to promote our testing services in those areas. Since we are able to provide free testing, we want to make sure it goes to communities where they might not have other options,” says Crawford.

As part of the COVID-19 task force, Biohub data analyst Josh Batson and epidemiologist Amy Kistler have set up the COVID Tracker program. This program provides free whole-genome sequence data as part of surveillance in the Bay Area and beyond, listing not just who is infected, but where and how. By analyzing the relationships among cases in a company or community, they can provide critical feedback on whether infection containment efforts are working. When a company has a few cases, for example, looking at the sequences can tell whether the infection was spread at the company or whether the cases were independently brought in from outside. (One mutation, on average, occurs once every two weeks, or roughly every two or three transmissions.) Batson recalls an example in which Humboldt County in northern California had a small number of cases and wanted to know whether they were experiencing community transmission. By comparing the sequences, Batson was able to give them a definitive answer: they weren’t.

Their genome analyses also have shown that the early COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara were tamped down by the lockdown put in place in the five Bay Area counties in early March. A new variant that has spread globally and is now prevalent throughout the United States and Europe was not detected in those early Santa Clara cases, according to Batson. But since June, all the cases in the Bay Area have had the variant, which suggests a second, independent introduction from the East Coast or beyond.

Another big piece of the COVID-19 task force is data sharing: a pipeline has been created so that the data — some 1,100 SARS-CoV-2 genomes to date — are made accessible to the research community as quickly as possible, by uploading the data to several public databases and incorporating them into phylogenetic trees. “The international collaboration on bioinformatics pipelines for SARS-CoV-2 has been a beautiful thing; scientists all over the planet are focused on every minute detail of this genome, and we’re all learning from each other in real time," says Batson.

As a molecular biologist as well as an epidemiologist, Kistler is “living the vision. From a research perspective, this is really a rare opportunity, as the virus emerges in a particular geographical location, to be able to watch it spread and watch it evolve,” she says.

Alex Marson, an immunologist at UCSF and the Gladstone Institutes who has been part of the Biohub’s extramural investigator program since its earliest days, found himself heading up a cast of over 50 researchers, doing quality control on some of the many serological tests that flooded the market in the rush to fill in gaps created by insufficient COVID-19 diagnostics. “Test performance analysis lagged behind the availability of the tests, and I had a huge interest in our lab in contributing and using our knowledge of immunology during the crisis,” he says. The group tested ten lateral flow assays and two enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISAs) with serum obtained from patients at different time intervals from the onset of symptoms. They observed a range of outcomes: some tests performed better at detecting antibodies and some had higher rates of false positives, information that is critical to using the tests in a clinical setting. “It was an outpouring of energy; even that long list [of authors] belies the full extent of the people and the effort that went into it,” says Marson.

Whereas Marson has handed off the serological testing to the National Cancer Institute after some back and forth, for others, there is no end in sight. For Batson and Kistler, their goal is to be a catalyst and disseminate this knowledge on capacity building within public health communities. “Five years from now, we shouldn’t be doing this work, we should be doing the next thing and know that we helped get this going,” says Batson. “We hope that a lot of this capacity will transfer over to public health and there will be reinvestment in public health,” which they all agree was not up to the task of handling a pandemic. Crawford feels driven to continue with what she is doing. “I feel fortunate to have been in a position that it was so clear from the very beginning that my professional skills were exactly what was needed. I don’t have a single ounce of regret about continuing in the vein I am now,” she says.