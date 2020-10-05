DATA PAGE

Top 20 translational researchers of 2019

Nature Biotechnology volume 38pages11211122(2020)Cite this article

Access options

Rent or Buy article

Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.

from$8.99

Rent or Buy

All prices are NET prices.

Fig. 1: Regions of top translational researchers.
Fig. 2: Focus area of 50 most-cited patents, 2015–2019.

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Business Editor, Nature Biotechnology

    Brady Huggett

  2. KP2 LLC, Oakland, CA, USA

    Kathryn Paisner

Authors
  1. Brady Huggett
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  2. Kathryn Paisner
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Kathryn Paisner.

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Huggett, B., Paisner, K. Top 20 translational researchers of 2019. Nat Biotechnol 38, 1121–1122 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0680-3

Download citation

Search

Quick links

Nature Briefing

Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter for a daily update on COVID-19 science.

Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing