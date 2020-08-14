Publisher Correction: Histone-writer cancer drugs enter center stage

Nature Biotechnology (2020)Cite this article

Download PDF

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0621-1, published online 5 August 2020.

In the version of this article initially published, a sentence read, “The many non-responders puzzle Roberts, now at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, because those patients’ tumors, too, lack INI1 mutations and have hyperactive EZH2.” The patients’ tumors lack INI1, not INI1 mutations. The error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the article.

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Ann Arbor, MI, USA

    Ken Garber

Authors
  1. Ken Garber
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Ken Garber.

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Garber, K. Publisher Correction: Histone-writer cancer drugs enter center stage. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0672-3

Download citation