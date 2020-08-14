Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0621-1, published online 5 August 2020.
In the version of this article initially published, a sentence read, “The many non-responders puzzle Roberts, now at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, because those patients’ tumors, too, lack INI1 mutations and have hyperactive EZH2.” The patients’ tumors lack INI1, not INI1 mutations. The error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the article.
Rights and permissions
About this article
Cite this article
Garber, K. Publisher Correction: Histone-writer cancer drugs enter center stage. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0672-3
Published: