Green light for deep brain stimulator incorporating neurofeedback

Nature Biotechnology volume 38pages10141015(2020)Cite this article

A deep brain stimulation device capable of fine-tuning output on the basis of patient neuronal activity has been approved for the first time for use in Parkinson’s and a range of other neurological disorders.

Cite this article

Waltz, E. Green light for deep brain stimulator incorporating neurofeedback. Nat Biotechnol 38, 1014–1015 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0664-3

