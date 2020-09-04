CAREER FEATURE

Opening doors for diverse talent in biotechnology with the BIO I-Corps experience

Nature Biotechnology volume 38pages10991102(2020)Cite this article

A new workshop brings together under-represented participants to gain experience working in diverse teams, identifying problems worth solving, and learning evidence-based entrepreneurship approaches.

Acknowledgements

We are very thankful to Tommy Martindale (SDSU), Alex DeNoble (SDSU), Brandy Nagel (Georgia Tech), Roman Lubynsky (MIT), Steve Kelly (MIT), Liisa Bozinovic (Oregon Bioscience Association), Pete Pellerito (BIO), Avery August (ABRCMS), and many mentors and expert speakers for their project support, as well as intellectual and creative contributions, to the BIO I-Corps workshops. We acknowledge the National Science Foundation (Awards #1735714 and #1548011), BIO, the Genentech Foundation, the Ernest E. Just Fellowship Program, UNCF, VentureWell and the Association of University Technology Managers for their generous support of the workshops. We are indebted to and inspired by Anita LaSalle and Chinonye Nnakwe Whitley, who encouraged us to take on this work.

