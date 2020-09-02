Characterizing allele- and haplotype-specific copy numbers in single cells with CHISEL

Single-cell barcoding technologies enable genome sequencing of thousands of individual cells in parallel, but with extremely low sequencing coverage (<0.05×) per cell. While the total copy number of large multi-megabase segments can be derived from such data, important allele-specific mutations—such as copy-neutral loss of heterozygosity (LOH) in cancer—are missed. We introduce copy-number haplotype inference in single cells using evolutionary links (CHISEL), a method to infer allele- and haplotype-specific copy numbers in single cells and subpopulations of cells by aggregating sparse signal across hundreds or thousands of individual cells. We applied CHISEL to ten single-cell sequencing datasets of ~2,000 cells from two patients with breast cancer. We identified extensive allele-specific copy-number aberrations (CNAs) in these samples, including copy-neutral LOHs, whole-genome duplications (WGDs) and mirrored-subclonal CNAs. These allele-specific CNAs affect genomic regions containing well-known breast-cancer genes. We also refined the reconstruction of tumor evolution, timing allele-specific CNAs before and after WGDs, identifying low-frequency subpopulations distinguished by unique CNAs and uncovering evidence of convergent evolution.

Fig. 1: The CHISEL algorithm.
Fig. 2: CHISEL reliably identifies allele-specific copy numbers.
Fig. 3: CHISEL reveals haplotype-specific CNAs and WGDs that shape tumor evolution.
Fig. 4: Reconstruction of tumor heterogeneity and evolution across multiple tumor sections.

The sequencing data from 10x Genomics Chromium Single Cell CNV Solution for patient S0 are available at https://support.10xgenomics.com/single-cell-dna/datasets. Raw read counts and phased SNP counts for patient S0 are available at https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.3817605 and for patient S1 at https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.3817536. The DOP-PCR sequencing data of 89 breast tumor cells are available from the NCBI Sequence Read Archive under accession SRA: SRP114962. All the processed data for all datasets of patients S0 and S1 and for the DOP-PCR data, as well as all the results of CHISEL, are available on GitHub at https://github.com/raphael-group/chisel-data.

CHISEL is available on GitHub at https://github.com/raphael-group/chisel and on Code Ocean at https://doi.org/10.24433/CO.6796686.v1.

Acknowledgements

We thank L. Hepler and K. Ganapathy from 10x Genomics for providing additional data for our study, for providing access to the published data of the total copy-number analysis, and for the useful feedback. This work is supported by a US National Institutes of Health (NIH) grants R01HG007069 and U24CA211000, US National Science Foundation (NSF) CAREER Award (CCF-1053753) and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative DAF grants 2018-182608 (B.J.R.). Additional support was provided by NIH grant (Rutgers) 2P30CA072720-20, the O’Brien Family Fund for Health Research and the Wilke Family Fund for Innovation (B.J.R.).

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Department of Computer Science, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ, USA

    Simone Zaccaria & Benjamin J. Raphael

  2. Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, New Brunswick, NJ, USA

    Benjamin J. Raphael

  1. Simone Zaccaria
Contributions

S.Z. and B.J.R. conceived the project, developed the theory and algorithms and wrote the paper. S.Z. implemented the algorithms and performed the analyses.

Correspondence to Benjamin J. Raphael.

Competing interests

B.J.R. is a cofounder of, and consultant to, Medley Genomics.

Publisher’s note Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Supplementary Information

Supplementary Information

Supplementary Figs. 1–28, Results 1–4 and Methods 1–12.

Reporting Summary

Zaccaria, S., Raphael, B.J. Characterizing allele- and haplotype-specific copy numbers in single cells with CHISEL. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0661-6

