Evaluation of SARS-CoV-2 serology assays reveals a range of test performance

Ethical approvals

This study was approved by institutional review boards at the UCSF/ZSFG and MGH.

Study design

The study population included individuals with symptomatic infection and positive SARS-CoV-2 RT–PCR testing of nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swabs who had remnant serum and plasma specimens in clinical laboratories serving the UCSF and ZSFG medical center networks. All samples were obtained from venous blood draws, with serum being collected in either uncoated or serum separator tubes and plasma from lithium heparin tubes depending on other ancillary testing orders. All samples were drawn in an outpatient or hospital setting, professionally couriered to the clinical laboratory and acquisitioned for routine testing within the clinical laboratory within the same day. Samples were stored at 4˚C and aliquoted for freezing at −20 °C within 1 week of the initial blood draw. Serum and plasma were used interchangeably. All but one assay (Epitope ELISA) noted that either specimen type could be used. We included multiple specimens per individual but no more than one sample per time interval (1–5, 6–10, 11–15, 16–20 and >20 d after symptom onset). If an individual had more than one specimen for a given time interval, only the later specimen was included. For specificity, we included 108 pre-COVID-19 plasma specimens from eligible blood donors collected before July 201837. We assessed detection of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in 51 specimens from 2020: 49 with test results for detection of other respiratory viruses (BioFire FilmArray, BioFire Diagnostics) and 31 with negative results by SARS-CoV-2 RT–PCR. For these specimens, the median days from symptom onset was four with a range of 0–107 d, the latter end of the range owing to unresolving respiratory viral infection in the setting of HIV infection.

We based minimum sample size calculations on expected binomial exact 95% confidence limits. A total of 287 samples were included in the final analysis, including 128 from 79 individuals who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 by RT–PCR. Some specimens were exhausted during the analysis and were not included in all tests. Data obtained from serial specimens that did not conform to our study design were excluded.

Clinical data were extracted from electronic health records and entered in a Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act-secure REDCap database hosted by UCSF. Data included demographic information, major comorbidities, patient-reported symptom onset date, symptoms and indicators of severity.

Independent data from testing efforts at MGH, with slight deviations in methods, are included as Supplementary Data (Supplementary Fig. 3). Briefly, 48 heat-inactivated serum/plasma samples from 44 individuals who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 by RT–PCR were included. For specificity, the MGH study included 60 heat-inactivated pre-COVID-19 samples from 30 asymptomatic adults and 30 individuals admitted with febrile and/or respiratory illness with a confirmed pathogen.

Sample preparation

Samples from UCSF and ZSFG were assigned a random well position in one of four 96-well plates. Samples were thawed at 37 °C, and up to 200 µl was transferred to the assigned well without heat inactivation. Samples were then sub-aliquoted (12.5 µl) to replica plates for testing. Replica plates were stored at −20 °C until needed and then thawed for 10 min at room temperature and briefly centrifuged before testing. All sample handling followed UCSF biosafety committee-approved practices.

For the MGH study, samples were heat inactivated at 56 °C for 60 min, aliquoted and stored at 4 °C and −20 °C. Samples stored at 4 °C were used within 7 d. Frozen aliquots were stored until needed with only a single freeze-thaw cycle for any sample. All samples were brought to room temperature and briefly centrifuged before adding the recommended volume to the LFA cartridge.

Immunochromatographic LFAs

Ten LFAs were evaluated (Supplementary Table 1). At the time of testing, cartridges were labeled by randomized sample location (plate and well). The appropriate sample volume was transferred from the plate to the indicated sample port, followed by provided diluent, following manufacturer instructions. The lateral flow cartridges were incubated for the recommended time at room temperature before readings. Each cartridge was assigned an integer score (0 for negative, 1–6 for positive) for test line intensity by two independent readers blinded to specimen status and to each other’s scores (Supplementary Fig. 1). Readers were trained to score intensity from images representative of each value from a previous LFA test performance evaluation37. Test line scoring was performed for research purposes to capture semi-quantitative data about the LFA readout and reproducibility of subjective interpretation, considering that these are the major analytical factors that affect test performance. These tests are prescribed to be interpreted qualitatively, and test performance characteristics in this report are derived from qualitative scoring of any interpreted band color. For some cartridges (DeepBlue, UCP and Bioperfectus), the positive control indicator failed to appear after addition of diluent in a significant fraction of tests. For these tests, two further drops of diluent were added to successfully recover control indicators in all affected tests. These results were included in analyses. During testing, two plates were transposed 180°, and assays were run in the opposite order from the wells documented on cartridges. These data were corrected, and accuracy was confirmed by empty well position and verification of a subset of results.

ELISAs

Epitope Diagnostics assays were carried out according to manufacturer instructions with minor deviations, including the mixed use of plasma and serum specimens (instead of serum only), use of frozen specimens (versus same day), blanking all specimens and controls instead of using raw OD450 values and performing samples in singlicate for three of four 96-well plates (instead of duplicate). Plate 4 was run in duplicate owing to availability of samples and assay wells. For IgM detection, 100 µl of control samples or 10 µl of patient serum and 100 µl of sample diluent were added to indicated wells. Plates were incubated for 30 min at 37 °C and manually washed five times in provided Wash Buffer. Each well received 100 µl of horseradish peroxidase (HRP)-labeled COVID-19 antigen, was incubated for 30 min at 37 °C and was manually washed five times in provided Wash Buffer. Each well then received 100 µl of colorimetric substrate, was incubated for 20 min and then received 100 µl of Stop Solution. The OD450 was measured using a Synergy H1 Microplate Reader (BioTek Instruments) within 10 min of adding Stop Solution. Positive cutoff for IgM detection was calculated as described in the Epitope Diagnostics protocol: IgM positive cutoff = 1.1 × ((average of negative control readings) + 0.10). Values less than or equal to the positive cutoff were interpreted as negative. For IgG detection, 1 µl of serum was diluted 1:100 in Sample Diluent and loaded into designated wells. Plates were incubated for 30 min at room temperature and manually washed five times in provided Wash Buffer. Each well received 100 µl of provided HRP-labeled COVID-19 Tracer Antibody; plates were incubated for 30 min at room temperature and manually washed five times in provided Wash Buffer. Then, each well received 100 µl of Substrate, was incubated for 20 min and then received 100 µl of Stop Solution. The absorbance at OD450 was measured using a Synergy H1 Microplate Reader (BioTek Instruments) within 10 min of adding Stop Solution. Positive cutoffs for IgG detection were calculated as described in the Epitope Diagnostics protocol: IgG positive cutoff = 1.1 × ((average of negative control readings) + 0.18). Values less than or equal to the positive cutoff were interpreted as negative.

An in-house receptor binding domain (RBD)-based ELISA was performed with minor deviations from a published protocol (Amanat et al.26, Krammer Lab, Mount Sinai School of Medicine). SARS-CoV-2 RBD protein was produced using the published construct (NR-52306, BEI Resources) by Aashish Manglik (UCSF). Next, 96-well plates (3855, Thermo Fisher Scientific) were coated with 2 µg ml−1 RBD protein and stored at 4 °C for up to 5 d before use. Specimen aliquots (12 µl) were diluted 1:5 in 1× phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) (10010-023, Gibco), mixed and heat inactivated at 56 °C for 1 h. RBD-treated plates were washed three times with PBS-Tween (PBST, BP337-500, Fisher Bioreagents) using a 405 TS Microplate Washer (BioTek Instruments) and blocked with PBST-Milk (3% wt/vol, AB10109-01000, AmericanBio) for 1 h at 20 °C. Samples were further diluted 1:10 (1:50 final) in PBST-Milk (1% wt/vol), and 100 µl was transferred to the blocked ELISA plates in duplicate plates. Samples were incubated for 2 h at 20 °C and washed three times with PBST. The peroxidase AffiniPure Goat Anti-human IgG (F(ab′) 20 -specific) secondary antibody (109-035-097, lot 146576, Jackson ImmunoResearch) used in this study binds the IgG light chain and has some reactivity for other isotypes (IgM and IgA). This secondary antibody was diluted 1:750 in PBST-Milk (1% wt/vol), 50 µl was added to each sample well and samples were incubated for 1 h at 20 °C. Plates were subsequently washed three times with PBST. We dispensed 100 µl of 1× SigmaFast OPD Solution (P9187, Sigma-Aldrich) to each sample well and incubated plates for 10 min at room temperature. We added 50 µl of 3M HCl (A144-212, Fisher Chemical) to stop the reaction and immediately read the optical density at 490 nm (OD490) using a Synergy H1 Microplate Reader (BioTek Instruments). OD490 values were corrected for each plate by subtracting the mean value of each plate’s blank wells. To determine a cutoff for positive values, we calculated the mean value of negative wells for each plate, plus three standard deviations.

Data analysis

For LFA testing, the second reader’s scores were used for performance calculations, and the first reader’s scores were used to calculate inter-reader agreement statistics. Percent seropositivity among RT–PCR-confirmed cases was calculated by time interval from symptom onset. Specificity was based on results in pre-COVID-2019 samples. Binomial exact 95% CIs were calculated for all estimates. Analyses were conducted in R (3.6.3) and SAS (9.4).

Reporting Summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Research Reporting Summary linked to this article.