Author Correction: A male-biased sex-distorter gene drive for the human malaria vector Anopheles gambiae

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0508-1, published online 11 May 2020.

In the version of this article initially published online, a plot from a different dataset was substituted for the left panel of Fig. 2b subsequent to peer review. The conclusions of the study are unaffected. The error has been corrected in the print, PDF and HTML versions of the article.

Fig. 2: Original and corrected.
Left panel, Fig. 2b.

  1. These authors contributed equally: Alekos Simoni, Andrew M. Hammond.

Affiliations

  1. Department of Life Sciences, Imperial College London, London, UK

    Alekos Simoni, Andrew M. Hammond, Andrea K. Beaghton, Roberto Galizi, Chrysanthi Taxiarchi, Kyros Kyrou, Dario Meacci, Matthew Gribble, Giulia Morselli, Tony Nolan & Andrea Crisanti

  2. Polo d’Innovazione Genomica, Genetica e Biologia, Terni, Italy

    Alekos Simoni

  3. W. Harry Feinstone Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA

    Andrew M. Hammond

  4. Centre for Applied Entomology and Parasitology, School of Life Sciences, Keele University, Keele, UK

    Roberto Galizi

  5. Department of Life Sciences, Imperial College London, Silwood Park, Ascot, UK

    Austin Burt

  6. Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, Liverpool, UK

    Tony Nolan

  7. Department of Molecular Medicine, University of Padova, Padova, Italy

    Andrea Crisanti

  1. Alekos Simoni
  2. Andrew M. Hammond
  3. Andrea K. Beaghton
  4. Roberto Galizi
  5. Chrysanthi Taxiarchi
  6. Kyros Kyrou
  7. Dario Meacci
  8. Matthew Gribble
  9. Giulia Morselli
  10. Austin Burt
  11. Tony Nolan
  12. Andrea Crisanti
Correspondence to Andrea Crisanti.

Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons license, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons license, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons license and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.

Simoni, A., Hammond, A.M., Beaghton, A.K. et al. Author Correction: A male-biased sex-distorter gene drive for the human malaria vector Anopheles gambiae. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0658-1

