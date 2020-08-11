A singular view of COVID-19

There’s no such thing as good timing for a pandemic, but the research community was undeniably well-positioned in early 2020 to grapple with this crisis. Commercial platforms for profiling the transcriptomic activity of large numbers of individual cells, such as the Chromium system from 10x Genomics, have become increasingly commonplace. Ben Hindson, cofounder and CSO of 10x, notes that his company has counted more than 1,000 papers using the company’s technology to perform transcriptomic profiling at ever-growing throughput. “With our current products, you can do about 80,000 cells per run,” says Hindson, “and we’ve released some datasets at the million-cell scale.”

These technologies have already proven transformative for immunology. “Previously, we were limited to the use of flow cytometry, and could only measure at most six to eight different parameters,” says Shuye Zhang of Fudan University in Shanghai. “With single-cell RNA-seq, you can measure tens of thousands of markers in thousands of cells, which gives very high resolution of the immune landscape.” And although there are relatively few demonstrations of these technologies in infectious disease research, a handful of researchers had begun using them to hunt for genomic footprints of viruses in tissue specimens. “We’ve been working for several years to try to understand what cells are actually infected by a virus in vivo versus being a bystander,” says Ido Amit of the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel, whose team recently demonstrated the feasibility of using single-cell RNA-seq to perform such profiling with viruses like influenza.

Initiatives like the Human Cell Atlas have also created a foundation of technical expertise that could be repurposed for COVID-19 research. “My lab has developed different experimental frameworks to analyze quite a large range of tissues, including the brain, lung, the entire GI tract, liver, kidney and muscles,” says Alexandra-Chloe Villani at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, who is one of the coordinators of the immune cell component of the Human Cell Atlas. Their workflows are sufficiently sensitive to capture rare cell types representing as little as 0.1% of a sample, and such sensitivity is often essential if one aims to home in on specific cell subsets that drive disease pathology. One of Villani’s postdocs called attention to SARS-CoV-2 in early winter, and by February she and her collaborators had already begun collecting specimens from patients with COVID-19.

And as luck would have it, the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) recently funded a series of rapid countermeasure development projects through its Pandemic Prevention Platform (P3) initiative, several of which relied on single-cell screening. “The goal was to go from patient to 20,000 doses of countermeasure in 60 days,” says Carl Hansen, CEO of Vancouver-based AbCellera, one of the companies involved with P3. “When they first launched … it was considered complete lunacy.” But using their proprietary microfluidic platform for the functional characterization of individual B cells, AbCellera was able to home in on neutralizing antibodies for H1N1 influenza within 55 days. “When COVID-19 finally came to North America … we were ready for that and able to turn the platform directly onto that problem,” says Hansen.

Using its high-throughput single-cell screening platform, AbCellera went from 5.5 million cells to clinical testing of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in 90 days. Credit: AbCellera

Other analytical techniques have also emerged as a valuable complement to transcriptomic data. Several COVID-19 studies are employing repertoire analysis, for example — using targeted sequencing of T cell receptors (TCRs) and immunoglobulins to analyze how the adaptive immune system responds to infection and identify receptors that might offer therapeutic value. Before the pandemic, Adaptive Biotechnologies was using its repertoire analysis tools in collaboration with Microsoft to identify useful immunological signatures for detection and diagnosis of disease. In late February, the two companies launched the immuneRACE study to apply the same analytical strategy to COVID-19, hunting for patterns in the TCR repertoire that may prove predictive of patient outcomes.

Proteomic analysis can also fill in critical gaps concerning cell type and function. Villani and colleagues are using a technique called CITE-seq, commercialized by BioLegend as TotalSeq, which employs DNA-barcoded antibodies to detect hundreds of surface proteins from individual cells in parallel with the transcriptomic data gathered by RNA-seq. “There’s a lot of key effector molecules that are really not well captured transcriptionally,” says Villani. These can be readily detected with a well-chosen antibody, producing richer molecular profiles for categorizing individual cells in a highly heterogeneous mixture. A Seattle-based research consortium headed by the Swedish Medical Center, the Institute for Systems Biology and Merck is also applying a host of multi-omic analytical techniques to blood specimens collected from patients with COVID-19, including a platform developed by IsoPlexis that employs microchip-based immunoassays to profile secreted cytokines and other signaling molecules from individual immune cells. “It basically allows you to perform 35-plex analysis of cytokine secretion from viable single cells,” says James Heath, president of the Institute for Systems Biology and cofounder of IsoPlexis.