The FDA De Novo medical device pathway, patents and anticompetition

The combination of these guidances and the 21st Century Cures Act establishes a potentially anticompetitive patent strategy. De Novo applicants may patent the core technological characteristics of their devices, essential for FDA’s determination that the follow-on application is “substantially equivalent.” In addition, the De Novo applicant can advocate before the agency that its “performance standards” are, in fact, core technological characteristics for the device’s “special controls.” As a result, a follow-on applicant is given a fatal choice: it must either admit that it uses the same technological characteristics as the patented, predicate device — essentially, an admission of patent infringement — or that it uses different technological characteristics, which is an admission that the device is not substantially equivalent to the predicate. In short: patenting core technological characteristics of a De Novo device and tying performance standards to these underlying technological characteristics gives follow-on developers an impossible path toward entry.

While this anticompetitive strategy is a nascent worry, it is decidedly real. Take, for example, the t:slim X2 Insulin Pump, marketed by Tandem Diabetes Care, classified as a De Novo device in 2019 (ref. 7). Its special controls include “[e]lectrical safety, electromagnetic compatibility, and radio frequency wireless safety testing,” including the “[s]haring of necessary state information between the pump and any digitally connected alternate controllers” — controls that overlap the device’s core technological characteristics. But these very characteristics have been patented by Tandem Diabetes Care8. A potential 510(k) application using the t:slim X2 Insulin Pump as a predicate would therefore be faced with either admitting to the FDA that it either uses the same technological characteristics as the pump, and likely infringes Tandem’s patents, or that it fails to match the pump’s performance standards — an admission that its 510(k) should not be approved.

The Bose Hearing Aid presents another example of patents covering De Novo devices’ special controls. The hearing aid — specifically typed as a “self-fitting air-conduction hearing aid” — uses active noise reduction technology, a feature designed to “reduce environmental noise and to decrease amplification of the user’s own voice typical of an occluding earbud”9. This includes directional sensitivity, the ability of the hearing aids’ microphones to detect the presence of louder-than-room sound in only one ear’s hearing aid. This makes the Bose Hearing Aid’s directional sensitivity a core feature of the device’s “electroacoustic parameters,” one of its special controls. But this directional sensitivity is precisely what is claimed in Bose’s US Patent 10,623,870, making follow-on applicants interested in making their own active noise reduction hearing aid targets for claims of patent infringement. This is potentially concerning given the quantity of patent litigation clouding the hearing aid market10,11,12.

NeuroSigma’s transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, the Monarch eTNS System, similarly lists specific electrical stimulation parameters as special controls13. But the company has at least ten patents covering various aspects of its De Novo device, including US Patent 10,195,435, which claims the same ranges of frequency, pulse duration, output current density and charge density as the Monarch eTNS. Any 510(k) applicants seeking to use these same parameters for their own ADHD stimulators — as they would be required under FDA’s recent guidances — would make themselves ripe for claims of patent infringement.

Examples such as these are likely to become commonplace. In the three years since the act was signed into law, FDA has approved 97 De Novo devices — roughly 30 a year — in contrast to an average of about 9 devices in years prior. In addition, many medical devices are becoming increasingly complex such that controls on elements like energy sources and software — core technological characteristics — are the difference between devices being safe and effective and them being dangerous contraptions14. These developments are likely to increase an already high baseline level of patent litigation for medical devices — 6% of the roughly 4,500 patent cases filed each year, more than cases pertaining to telecommunications, chemicals or cars15.

In addition, the relationship between devices’ special controls and patents covering them has the potential to affect diagnostic testing for diseases, such as COVID-19. Because many diagnostic tests are legally considered to be medical devices in FDA’s purview, one of the more popular avenues for approval for diagnostic tests is the De Novo pathway. Indeed, approved De Novo devices already include test kits for Zika16, Ebola17 and West Nile18 viruses, among others. Unsurprisingly, such kits are subject to robust special and performance controls to ensure their clinical and analytic validity, controls that can rarely be sidestepped by follow-on applicants. If the providers of such devices patent these controls, 510(k) applicants would be effectively blocked from offering competing devices. While this is currently less of a concern for COVID-19 test kits because of the way in which they have been authorized by FDA — under an Emergency Use Authorization pathway, with less stringent controls — patents covering the kits’ special controls may well take an anticompetitive bent once the pandemic begins to subside and the agency starts to require preapproval applications such as those from the De Novo pathway.