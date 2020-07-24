Author Correction: Efficient production of male Wolbachia-infected Aedes aegypti mosquitoes enables large-scale suppression of wild populations

Nature Biotechnology (2020)Cite this article

Subjects

Download PDF

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0471-x, published online 6 April 2020.

In the version of this article initially published, information was missing from the Competing Interests section. The following has been added: S.L.D. and The University of Kentucky Research Foundation hold a patent (US7868222B1) on the use of Wolbachia for mosquito control. The error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the article.

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Verily Life Sciences, South San Francisco, CA, USA

    Jacob E. Crawford, David W. Clarke, Victor Criswell, Mark Desnoyer, Kyle Gong, Kaycie C. Hopkins, Paul Howell, Justin S. Hyde, Josh Livni, Charlie Behling, Renzo Benza, Willa Chen, Craig Eldershaw, Daniel Greeley, Yi Han, Bridgette Hughes, Evdoxia Kakani, Joe Karbowski, Angus Kitchell, Erika Lee, Teresa Lin, Jianyi Liu, Martin Lozano, Warren MacDonald, Matty Metlitz, Sara N. Mitchell, David Moore, Johanna R. Ohm, Kathleen Parkes, Alexandra Porshnikoff, Chris Robuck, Martin Sheridan, Robert Sobecki, Peter Smith, Jessica Stevenson, Jordan Sullivan, Brian Wasson, Allison M. Weakley, Mark Wilhelm, Joshua Won, Ari Yasunaga, William C. Chan, Nigel Snoad, Linus Upson, Tiantian Zha, Peter Massaro & Bradley J. White

  2. Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District, Parlier, CA, USA

    Devon Cornel, Brittany Deegan, Jodi Holeman & F. Steven Mulligan

  3. MosquitoMate Inc., Lexington, KY, USA

    Karen L. Dobson, James W. Mains & Stephen L. Dobson

  4. Department of Entomology, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY, USA

    Stephen L. Dobson

Authors
  1. Jacob E. Crawford
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  2. David W. Clarke
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  3. Victor Criswell
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  4. Mark Desnoyer
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  5. Devon Cornel
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  6. Brittany Deegan
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  7. Kyle Gong
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  8. Kaycie C. Hopkins
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  9. Paul Howell
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  10. Justin S. Hyde
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  11. Josh Livni
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  12. Charlie Behling
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  13. Renzo Benza
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  14. Willa Chen
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  15. Karen L. Dobson
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  16. Craig Eldershaw
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  17. Daniel Greeley
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  18. Yi Han
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  19. Bridgette Hughes
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  20. Evdoxia Kakani
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  21. Joe Karbowski
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  22. Angus Kitchell
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  23. Erika Lee
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  24. Teresa Lin
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  25. Jianyi Liu
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  26. Martin Lozano
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  27. Warren MacDonald
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  28. James W. Mains
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  29. Matty Metlitz
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  30. Sara N. Mitchell
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  31. David Moore
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  32. Johanna R. Ohm
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  33. Kathleen Parkes
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  34. Alexandra Porshnikoff
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  35. Chris Robuck
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  36. Martin Sheridan
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  37. Robert Sobecki
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  38. Peter Smith
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  39. Jessica Stevenson
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  40. Jordan Sullivan
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  41. Brian Wasson
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  42. Allison M. Weakley
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  43. Mark Wilhelm
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  44. Joshua Won
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  45. Ari Yasunaga
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  46. William C. Chan
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  47. Jodi Holeman
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  48. Nigel Snoad
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  49. Linus Upson
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  50. Tiantian Zha
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  51. Stephen L. Dobson
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  52. F. Steven Mulligan
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  53. Peter Massaro
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  54. Bradley J. White
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

Corresponding authors

Correspondence to Jacob E. Crawford or Bradley J. White.

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Crawford, J.E., Clarke, D.W., Criswell, V. et al. Author Correction: Efficient production of male Wolbachia-infected Aedes aegypti mosquitoes enables large-scale suppression of wild populations. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0649-2

Download citation