Direct DNA crosslinking with CAP-C uncovers transcription-dependent chromatin organization at high resolution

Abstract
Determining the spatial organization of chromatin in cells mainly relies on crosslinking-based chromosome conformation capture techniques, but resolution and signal-to-noise ratio of these approaches is limited by interference from DNA-bound proteins. Here we introduce chemical-crosslinking assisted proximity capture (CAP-C), a method that uses multifunctional chemical crosslinkers with defined sizes to capture chromatin contacts. CAP-C generates chromatin contact maps at subkilobase (sub-kb) resolution with low background noise. We applied CAP-C to formaldehyde prefixed mouse embryonic stem cells (mESCs) and investigated loop domains (median size of 200 kb) and nonloop domains (median size of 9 kb). Transcription inhibition caused a greater loss of contacts in nonloop domains than loop domains. We uncovered conserved, transcription-state-dependent chromatin compartmentalization at high resolution that is shared from Drosophila to human, and a transcription-initiation-dependent nuclear subcompartment that brings multiple nonloop domains in close proximity. We also showed that CAP-C could be used to detect native chromatin conformation without formaldehyde prefixing.
Data availability
CAP-C, in situ Hi-C, ChIP–seq and PLAC-seq raw sequencing data are available on Gene Expression Omnibus accession: GSE110061. ChIP–seq data can also be found in the following links on UCSD genome browser: CAP-C–mESC: https://genome.ucsc.edu/s/anton386/CAPC%2DmESC; CAP-C–CTCF-AID: https://genome.ucsc.edu/s/anton386/CAPC%2DCTCF%2DAID; CAP-C–induction: https://genome.ucsc.edu/s/anton386/CAPC%2DInduction. Source data are provided with this paper.
Code availability
Code for CAP-C and ChIP–seq analysis is available on GitHub: http://github.com/ouyang-lab/CAPC.
Acknowledgements
We thank A. Andersen (Life Science Editors) for editing the manuscript, P.W. Faber for helping with high-throughput sequencing, and J. Fei and J. Zhang for helping with DNA–FISH experiments. This work was supported by grant nos. NIH F32CA221007 (B.T.H.), NIH RM1HG008935 (C.H.), NIH U54CA193419 (C.H.), the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research (B.R. and C.H.) and NIH/NIGMS grant no. R35 GM124998 (Z.O.). C.H. is an investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.
Ethics declarations
Competing interests
C.H. is a scientific founder and a member of the scientific advisory board of Accent Therapeutics, Inc. and a shareholder of Epican Genetech. B.R. is a co-founder and a member of the scienceitific advisory board of Arima Genomics Inc.
Additional information
Supplementary information
Supplementary Information
Supplementary Figs. 1–30 and Notes 1–5.
Supplementary Table 1
DNA–FISH probes
Supplementary Table 2
The sequencing information of CAP-C and in situ Hi-C
Source data
Source Data Fig. 2
Statistical source data.
Source Data Fig. 3
Statistical source data.
Source Data Fig. 5
Statistical source data.
Source Data Fig. 6
Statistical source data.
