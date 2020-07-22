Author Correction: A robust benchmark for detection of germline large deletions and insertions

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0538-8, published online 15 June 2020.
In the version of this article initially published online, orange and black were switched in the legend to Fig. 5. The error has been corrected in the print, PDF and HTML versions of the article.
Author information
Affiliations
Material Measurement Laboratory, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Gaithersburg, MD, USA
Justin M. Zook, Nathan D. Olson & Lesley Chapman
National Human Genome Research Institute, National Institutes of Health, Rockville, MD, USA
Nancy F. Hansen, James C. Mullikin, Sergey Koren & Adam M. Phillippy
National Center for Biotechnology Information, National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA
Chunlin Xiao & Stephen Sherry
Department of Human Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Paul C. Boutros
Roche Sequencing Solutions, Belmont, CA, USA
Sayed Mohammad E. Sahraeian
Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Vincent Huang
Charles-Bruneau Cancer Centre, Division of Hematology-Oncology, CHU Sainte-Justine, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Alexandre Rouette
Molecular Biology Institute, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles CA, USA
Noah Alexander
Department of Physiology and Biophysics, Institute for Computational Biomedicine, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, NY, USA
Christopher E. Mason, Iman Hajirasouliha & Camir Ricketts
The HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud Institute for Computational Biomedicine, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, NY, USA
Christopher E. Mason
The WorldQuant Initiative for Quantitative Prediction, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, NY, USA
Christopher E. Mason
The Feil Family Brain and Mind Research Institute, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, NY, USA
Christopher E. Mason
Bionano Genomics, Inc., San Diego, CA, USA
Joyce Lee
Davies Research Centre, School of Animal and Veterinary Sciences, University of Adelaide, Roseworthy, SA, Australia
Rick Tearle
10× Genomics, Pleasanton, CA, USA
Ian T. Fiddes & Alvaro Martinez Barrio
Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT, Cambridge, MA, USA
Jeremiah Wala
Google, Mountain View, CA, USA
Andrew Carroll
Department of Computer Science, Roy G. Perry College of Engineering, Prairie View A&M University, Prairie View, TX, USA
Noushin Ghaffari
Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA
Oscar L. Rodriguez & Ali Bashir
BC Cancer Genome Sciences Centre, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Shaun Jackman
Biomedical Genetics, Department of Medicine, Boston University Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
John J. Farrell
Pacific Biosciences, Menlo Park, CA, USA
Aaron M. Wenger
Department of Computer Engineering, Bilkent University, Ankara, Turkey
Can Alkan
Department of Computer Engineering, Konya Food and Agriculture University, Konya, Turkey
Arda Soylev
Departments of Computer Science and Biology, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA
Michael C. Schatz
Department of Genetics, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
Shilpa Garg & George Church
Heinrich Heine University, Medical Faculty, Düsseldorf, Germany
Tobias Marschall
Department of Bioinformatics and Computational Biology, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA
Ken Chen
Department of Computer Science, Rice University, Houston, TX, USA
Xian Fan
Bioinformatics R&D, Spiral Genetics, Seattle, WA, USA
Adam C. English
Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, New Brunswick, NJ, USA
Jeffrey A. Rosenfeld
Department of Pathology, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, NJ, USA
Jeffrey A. Rosenfeld
Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI, USA
Weichen Zhou & Ryan E. Mills
Nabsys 2.0, LLC, Providence, RI, USA
Jay M. Sage, Jennifer R. Davis, Michael D. Kaiser, John S. Oliver & Anthony P. Catalano
Quantitative and Computational Biology, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Mark J. P. Chaisson
Joint Initiative for Metrology in Biology, SLAC National Accelerator Lab, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA
Noah Spies & Marc Salit
Human Genome Sequencing Center, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA
Fritz J. Sedlazeck
Corresponding author
Correspondence to Justin M. Zook.
Rights and permissions
About this article
Cite this article
Zook, J.M., Hansen, N.F., Olson, N.D. et al. Author Correction: A robust benchmark for detection of germline large deletions and insertions. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0640-y
Published: