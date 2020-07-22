Author Correction: A robust benchmark for detection of germline large deletions and insertions

Nature Biotechnology (2020)Cite this article

Subjects

Download PDF

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0538-8, published online 15 June 2020.

In the version of this article initially published online, orange and black were switched in the legend to Fig. 5. The error has been corrected in the print, PDF and HTML versions of the article.

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Material Measurement Laboratory, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Gaithersburg, MD, USA

    Justin M. Zook, Nathan D. Olson & Lesley Chapman

  2. National Human Genome Research Institute, National Institutes of Health, Rockville, MD, USA

    Nancy F. Hansen, James C. Mullikin, Sergey Koren & Adam M. Phillippy

  3. National Center for Biotechnology Information, National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA

    Chunlin Xiao & Stephen Sherry

  4. Department of Human Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA, USA

    Paul C. Boutros

  5. Roche Sequencing Solutions, Belmont, CA, USA

    Sayed Mohammad E. Sahraeian

  6. Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

    Vincent Huang

  7. Charles-Bruneau Cancer Centre, Division of Hematology-Oncology, CHU Sainte-Justine, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    Alexandre Rouette

  8. Molecular Biology Institute, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles CA, USA

    Noah Alexander

  9. Department of Physiology and Biophysics, Institute for Computational Biomedicine, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, NY, USA

    Christopher E. Mason, Iman Hajirasouliha & Camir Ricketts

  10. The HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud Institute for Computational Biomedicine, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, NY, USA

    Christopher E. Mason

  11. The WorldQuant Initiative for Quantitative Prediction, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, NY, USA

    Christopher E. Mason

  12. The Feil Family Brain and Mind Research Institute, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, NY, USA

    Christopher E. Mason

  13. Bionano Genomics, Inc., San Diego, CA, USA

    Joyce Lee

  14. Davies Research Centre, School of Animal and Veterinary Sciences, University of Adelaide, Roseworthy, SA, Australia

    Rick Tearle

  15. 10× Genomics, Pleasanton, CA, USA

    Ian T. Fiddes & Alvaro Martinez Barrio

  16. Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Jeremiah Wala

  17. Google, Mountain View, CA, USA

    Andrew Carroll

  18. Department of Computer Science, Roy G. Perry College of Engineering, Prairie View A&M University, Prairie View, TX, USA

    Noushin Ghaffari

  19. Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA

    Oscar L. Rodriguez & Ali Bashir

  20. BC Cancer Genome Sciences Centre, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

    Shaun Jackman

  21. Biomedical Genetics, Department of Medicine, Boston University Medical School, Boston, MA, USA

    John J. Farrell

  22. Pacific Biosciences, Menlo Park, CA, USA

    Aaron M. Wenger

  23. Department of Computer Engineering, Bilkent University, Ankara, Turkey

    Can Alkan

  24. Department of Computer Engineering, Konya Food and Agriculture University, Konya, Turkey

    Arda Soylev

  25. Departments of Computer Science and Biology, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA

    Michael C. Schatz

  26. Department of Genetics, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA

    Shilpa Garg & George Church

  27. Heinrich Heine University, Medical Faculty, Düsseldorf, Germany

    Tobias Marschall

  28. Department of Bioinformatics and Computational Biology, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA

    Ken Chen

  29. Department of Computer Science, Rice University, Houston, TX, USA

    Xian Fan

  30. Bioinformatics R&D, Spiral Genetics, Seattle, WA, USA

    Adam C. English

  31. Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, New Brunswick, NJ, USA

    Jeffrey A. Rosenfeld

  32. Department of Pathology, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, NJ, USA

    Jeffrey A. Rosenfeld

  33. Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI, USA

    Weichen Zhou & Ryan E. Mills

  34. Nabsys 2.0, LLC, Providence, RI, USA

    Jay M. Sage, Jennifer R. Davis, Michael D. Kaiser, John S. Oliver & Anthony P. Catalano

  35. Quantitative and Computational Biology, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA, USA

    Mark J. P. Chaisson

  36. Joint Initiative for Metrology in Biology, SLAC National Accelerator Lab, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA

    Noah Spies & Marc Salit

  37. Human Genome Sequencing Center, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA

    Fritz J. Sedlazeck

Authors
  1. Justin M. Zook
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  2. Nancy F. Hansen
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  3. Nathan D. Olson
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  4. Lesley Chapman
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  5. James C. Mullikin
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  6. Chunlin Xiao
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  7. Stephen Sherry
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  8. Sergey Koren
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  9. Adam M. Phillippy
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  10. Paul C. Boutros
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  11. Sayed Mohammad E. Sahraeian
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  12. Vincent Huang
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  13. Alexandre Rouette
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  14. Noah Alexander
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  15. Christopher E. Mason
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  16. Iman Hajirasouliha
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  17. Camir Ricketts
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  18. Joyce Lee
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  19. Rick Tearle
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  20. Ian T. Fiddes
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  21. Alvaro Martinez Barrio
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  22. Jeremiah Wala
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  23. Andrew Carroll
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  24. Noushin Ghaffari
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  25. Oscar L. Rodriguez
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  26. Ali Bashir
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  27. Shaun Jackman
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  28. John J. Farrell
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  29. Aaron M. Wenger
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  30. Can Alkan
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  31. Arda Soylev
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  32. Michael C. Schatz
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  33. Shilpa Garg
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  34. George Church
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  35. Tobias Marschall
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  36. Ken Chen
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  37. Xian Fan
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  38. Adam C. English
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  39. Jeffrey A. Rosenfeld
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  40. Weichen Zhou
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  41. Ryan E. Mills
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  42. Jay M. Sage
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  43. Jennifer R. Davis
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  44. Michael D. Kaiser
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  45. John S. Oliver
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  46. Anthony P. Catalano
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  47. Mark J. P. Chaisson
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  48. Noah Spies
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  49. Fritz J. Sedlazeck
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  50. Marc Salit
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Justin M. Zook.

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Zook, J.M., Hansen, N.F., Olson, N.D. et al. Author Correction: A robust benchmark for detection of germline large deletions and insertions. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0640-y

Download citation