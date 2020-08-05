Biomedical imaging

Recent patents related to systems and methods of imaging.
|Patent number
|Description
|Assignee
|Inventor
|Date
|US 10,614,993
|Methods and apparatus for an imaging system comprising a multitude of chemical-emitting elements upon a substrate. In some embodiments the substrate may be approximately round with a radius of approximately one inch. Various methods relating to using and producing an imaging system of chemical emitters are disclosed.
|Flitsch FA
|Flitsch FA
|4/7/2020
|US 10,473,644
|A system for assaying forces applied by cells, including an optically transparent substrate comprising a soft material having a Young’s modulus within the range of about 3 kPa to about 100 kPa. An array of molecular patterns is disposed on a surface of the optically transparent substrate, and the molecular patterns include fluorophore-conjugated patterns adherent to cells. The system includes at least one light source configured to excite the fluorophore-conjugated patterns and an imaging device configured to capture fluorescence emitted from the fluorophore-conjugated patterns. Dimensional changes in the size of the patterns are used to determine contractile forces imparted by cells located on the patterns.
|The Regents of the University of California (Oakland, CA, USA)
|Di Carlo D, Tseng P, Pushkarsky I
|11/12/2019
|US 10,430,955
|Systems and methods for high-content screening for microscope imaging. In some embodiments, the system comprises a microscope and a processor configured to implement a slide loader module, a reference imager module, a slide imager module, a region of interest (ROI) finder module, a compare imager module, a calibrator module and an image stitcher module.
|The Regents of the University of California (Oakland, CA, USA)
|Frise E, Booth B, McParland C, Beattie K, Fisher B, Hammonds AS, Celniker SE
|10/1/2019
|US 10,376,600
|A method for early-stage pathology detection, location, imaging, evaluation and treatment of cells and/or extracellular vesicles in the circulation.
|Peyman GA
|Peyman GA
|8/13/2019
|US 10,294,510
|Methods and compositions for high-throughput and highly multiplexed imaging with programmable nucleic acid probes.
|President and Fellows of Harvard College (Cambridge, MA)
|Yin P, Agasti S, Chen X, Jungmann R
|5/21/2019
|US 10,077,463
|Photochemical crosslinkers and photocleavable crosslinkers and their uses in methods for cell selection from cell cultures. The photochemical crosslinkers comprise a fluorescent dye and a radical generator. The photocleavable crosslinkers comprise a photocleavable linker linking two electrophilic groups. Also, systems for imaging cells comprising a plurality of cells crosslinked to extracellular matrix proteins using a crosslinker as described, an imaging apparatus, an illuminating apparatus, and software for image processing.
|President and Fellows of Harvard College (Cambridge, MA)
|Cohen AE, Chien M-P
|9/18/2018
Biomedical imaging. Nat Biotechnol 38, 942 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0635-8
