Lactate measurements in an integrated perfusion machine for human livers

Access options
Subscribe to Journal
Get full journal access for 1 year
$259.00
only $21.58 per issue
All prices are NET prices.
VAT will be added later in the checkout.
Rent or Buy article
Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.
from$8.99
All prices are NET prices.
Data availability
The data that support the findings in this paper are available from the corresponding author on request.
References
- 1.
Eshmuminov, D. et al. An integrated perfusion machine preserves injured human livers for 1 week. Nat Biotechnol. 38, 189–198 (2020).
- 2.
Mergental, H. et al. Development of clinical criteria for functional assessment to predict primary nonfunction of high-risk livers using normothermic machine perfusion. Liver Transpl. 24, 1453–1469 (2018).
- 3.
Mergental, H. et al. Transplantation of declined liver allografts following normothermic ex-situ evaluation. Am. J. Transpl. 16, 3235–3245 (2016).
- 4.
Watson, C. J. E. et al. Observations on the ex situ perfusion of livers for transplantation. Am. J. Transpl. 18, 2005–2020 (2018).
- 5.
Nasralla, D. et al. A randomized trial of normothermic preservation in liver transplantation. Nature 557, 50–56 (2018).
- 6.
Bral, M. et al. A back‐to‐base experience of human normothermic ex situ liver perfusion: does the chill kill? Liver Transpl. 25, 848–858 (2019).
- 7.
Matton, A. P. M. et al. Biliary bicarbonate, pH, and glucose are suitable biomarkers of biliary viability during ex situ normothermic machine perfusion of human donor livers. Transplantation 103, 1405–1413 (2019).
- 8.
Troyanov, S. et al. Solute clearances during continuous venovenous haemofiltration at various ultrafiltration flow rates using Multiflow-100 and HF1000 filters. Nephrol. Dialysis Transplant. 18, 961–966 (2003).
- 9.
Cerdá, J. et al. Critical care nephrology: management of acid–base disorders with CRRT. Kidney Int. 82, 9–18 (2012).
Ethics declarations
Competing interests
The authors declare no competing interests.
Additional information
Publisher’s note Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Rights and permissions
About this article
Cite this article
Stephenson, B.T.F., Afford, S.C., Mergental, H. et al. Lactate measurements in an integrated perfusion machine for human livers. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0626-9
Received:
Accepted:
Published: