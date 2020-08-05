Drug pipeline 2Q20

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) picked up the pace of drug registrations after a sluggish first quarter. Many were accelerated approvals for cancer indications, including two small molecules — Incyte’s Pemazyre and Novartis’s Tabrecta — approved with companion diagnostics from Foundation Medicine. The agency halted two adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy trials, from Audentes and Sarepta, for safety reasons; next quarter, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will consider AAV gene therapies from Biomarin and PTC Therapeutics for hemophilia and aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, respectively. A small interfering RNA (siRNA) oligonucleotide therapy for hypercholesterolemia from Novartis (The Medicines Company) also will be under evaluation. Several companies reported clinical results from drugs repurposed for COVID-19, with Gilead and Kiniksa reporting preliminary data showing improvements in duration of illness and certain outcomes for Veklury (remdesivir) and mavrilimumab, respectively.