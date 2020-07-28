Watcher in the wastewater

Alm and Matus say their models are now going beyond trend estimates to infer the number of infected people in a given area. On 23 June, the BioBot team and its collaborators posted a study on medRxiv reporting that viral loads from an urban wastewater treatment plant in Massachusetts serving a combined 2.25 million people shot up in advance of a surge in diagnosed cases (Fig. 1). The virus was first detected in sampling from the plant on 3 March, when just two people in the service area had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The viral loads hovered below 90 copies per milliliter of wastewater until 15 March, after which they began climbing sharply. Four days later, clinical reports of COVID-19 hit a corresponding high, which is consistent with the typical 4- to 5-day incubation period from infection to symptom onset, according to William Hanage, a coauthor and epidemiologist at Harvard University’s T. H. Chan School of Public Health.

Fig. 1: Clinical cases versus viral titers in wastewater. Viral titers in wastewater in four counties in Massachusetts (blue line, left vertical axis; shaded area represents the minimum to maximum range of normalized and averaged values), along with daily (orange line) and cumulative (brown line) confirmed cases (right vertical axis). Adapted with permission from F. Wu et al. https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.04.05.20051540 (2020). Full size image

Alm says that by mathematically fitting viral titers in wastewater to the number of diagnosed cases over time, it’s possible to infer shedding rates in stool that correspond with the number of infections. “We found that the shedding function has a huge peak in the very beginning stages of the infection that occurs before the patient presents symptoms and gets tested,” he says. “After that, it falls off exponentially.” A sudden boost in the genetic signal, he says, “reflects disease incidence — it’s actually the number of new cases that will be reported in the future.”

Other experts are more skeptical, however, and argue that, given modeling uncertainties, particularly with respect to shedding rates, wastewater surveillance is, for now, better suited to more limited assessments of whether disease rates in particular areas are falling or rising. “There’s divergence of opinion in the scientific community,” Halden notes. “Some say you can pinpoint the number of infected individuals, but in my view that’s overly ambitious.” The duration of viral excretion can “last days or months; we don’t know,” he adds. “And 1 individual may excrete as much virus as 100 others. If we don’t fully acknowledge the uncertainty, it may come back to haunt us, and expose us to criticism. We don’t want to overstate what the data mean or we’ll be at risk of losing credibility.”

Lawrence Madoff, medical director of the Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, says state officials have access to many different data streams for monitoring COVID-19 and other diseases. Apart from viral testing, syndromic surveillance of social media, web searches and hospital admissions, he says, can also reflect an early increase in disease rates. But Madoff says the resulting data may not be unique to COVID-19, which shares symptoms with other respiratory and gastrointestinal ailments. That’s where sewage sampling “hits a sweet spot as a leading indicator,” he says. “It’s both early and specific to COVID-19.”

Madoff says wastewater monitoring can’t replace other surveillance methods, all of which he describes as complementary. But he adds that the evidence so far with wastewater surveillance is encouraging and actionable. “It could prompt us to look closer at what’s going on in a particular area by looking at other signals, such as testing or hospitalization data,” he says. Matthew Meyer, County Executive for New Castle, Delaware, says wastewater surveillance is already informing pandemic responses in his jurisdiction, which has roughly 560,000 residents. County officials are getting weekly sampling updates from 11 sewage treatment substations throughout the region, and according to Meyer, the coverage far exceeds what’s feasible with clinical testing. “We’ve tested about 50,000 people over the last few months, but wastewater surveillance routinely monitors 70% of the population,” he says. “We have to make decisions every week about where to locate drive-by testing sites, and the sewage surveillance data are guiding us.”

Rob Knight, a microbiologist at the University of California, San Diego, says wastewater surveillance for COVID-19 shows enormous potential. His team plans to monitor sewage sampled from cafeterias, dorms and other campus buildings as part of the university’s ‘Return to Learn’ program, which also includes contact tracing and isolation housing for students who test positive for SARS-CoV-2. But Knight says there’s still a need for more data from different populations, especially on shedding rates and what controls them. “We’re finding that shedding rates are highly variable by symptom,” he says. “What has to happen is not just PCR but also sequencing to see if the loads are high from one individual or low from many.” According to Knight, sequencing could potentially pick up viral strains missed by PCR, but it hasn’t yet been applied to wastewater sampling of SARS-CoV-2 on a broad scale, and could be useful for interpreting wastewater results. “We’re still working on better ways to integrate environmental microbiology with viral epidemiology,” Knight says. “This pandemic is compelling us to work together in new ways.”