First Rounders: Ted Love

Ted Love is the president and CEO of Global Blood Therapeutics. In his conversation with Nature Biotechnology, he discusses why his time at Haverford College was transformative, why he views Global Blood Therapeutics as a social justice company, and what might be gained from the “racial catharsis” happening in America after the police killing of George Floyd.
