Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0517-0, published online 11 May 2020.
In the version of this article initially published online, Sc++ was given as Sc+ ++ + in two places in the fifth paragraph of the Results section. The error has been corrected in the print, PDF and HTML versions of the article.
Chatterjee, P., Jakimo, N., Lee, J. et al. Publisher Correction: An engineered ScCas9 with broad PAM range and high specificity and activity. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0604-2
