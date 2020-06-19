Publisher Correction: An engineered ScCas9 with broad PAM range and high specificity and activity

Nature Biotechnology (2020)Cite this article

Subjects

Download PDF

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0517-0, published online 11 May 2020.

In the version of this article initially published online, Sc++ was given as Sc+ ++ + in two places in the fifth paragraph of the Results section. The error has been corrected in the print, PDF and HTML versions of the article.

Author information

Author notes

  1. These authors contributed equally: Pranam Chatterjee, Noah Jakimo.

Affiliations

  1. MIT Center for Bits and Atoms, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Pranam Chatterjee, Noah Jakimo, Sabrina R. T. Koseki, Emma Tysinger & Joseph Jacobson

  2. MIT Media Lab, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Pranam Chatterjee, Noah Jakimo, Sabrina R. T. Koseki, Emma Tysinger, Rui Qing, Shilei Hao & Joseph Jacobson

  3. RNA Therapeutics Institute, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, MA, USA

    Jooyoung Lee, Nadia Amrani, Tomás Rodríguez & Erik J. Sontheimer

Authors
  1. Pranam Chatterjee
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  2. Noah Jakimo
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  3. Jooyoung Lee
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  4. Nadia Amrani
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  5. Tomás Rodríguez
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  6. Sabrina R. T. Koseki
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  7. Emma Tysinger
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  8. Rui Qing
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  9. Shilei Hao
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  10. Erik J. Sontheimer
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  11. Joseph Jacobson
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Pranam Chatterjee.

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Chatterjee, P., Jakimo, N., Lee, J. et al. Publisher Correction: An engineered ScCas9 with broad PAM range and high specificity and activity. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0604-2

Download citation