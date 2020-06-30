The biopharmaceutical anomaly

For some biotech companies, listing now — in the midst of what economists call the worst recession in living memory — is easier than in late 2019, when the China–US trade war caused market jitters. ADC Therapeutics, for instance, pulled an IPO in October 2019 and raised an oversubscribed $235 million in early May 2020 (Table 1). Others are seizing the advantage to raise money, even if they don’t really need to: gene therapy venture Generation Bio raised $230 million in a June IPO, after raising $110 million in private money just four months earlier. Its assets are still preclinical. So are those of Boston-based gene therapy group Akouos, which recently filed for a $100-million IPO, having raised $105 million in a series B in March.

Follow-on public financing has also been healthy, topping $19 billion so far this year, including almost $2 billion raised by RNA-focused Moderna in two separate share offerings in February and May 2020 — the earlier one at $19 per share, the later at four times that. Moderna is the breakout ‘COVID-19 performer’ so far: its shares have trebled since the end of 2019 on the back of heated excitement around its RNA-based vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), slated to start phase 3 trials in July. (Press-released interim data on eight patients from a small study led by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases claimed that the candidate, mRNA-1273, generated an antibody response similar to that seen in convalescing patients.)

Valued at over $23 billion, loss-making Moderna is just one of a growing list of biotechs who have mobilized resources to find a vaccine or therapeutic for COVID-19 — and seen their shares rise as a result. Also riding the COVID-19 wave: Gilead Sciences, whose failed hepatitis C virus (HCV) small-molecule candidate remdesivir, an injectable nucleoside analog that inhibits viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase, was the first COVID-19 therapy to receive US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization. Regeneron’s 60% share-price gain since the start of the year comes thanks to a monoclonal antibody (mAb) duo due to enter the clinic in June and rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara (sarilumab), a human IgG1 mAb targeting the interleukin-6 receptor, being investigated as a therapy for patients with severe COVID-19 disease. Infectious-disease- and immunology-focused Vir Biotechnology has also nearly trebled in value since January, to $4 billion, after announcing COVID-19-related collaborations on antibody therapies with GlaxoSmithKline and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, itself up 20% since the start of the year.

By mid-May 2020, there were over a hundred treatments and more than a dozen vaccine candidates in human testing across the wider biopharmaceuticals industry, academic institutions and non-profits. This extraordinary effort is in part enabled by the healthy financing environment for biotech during 2019 (and much of the previous decade). Last year saw large boosts to industry revenue, even higher rises in R&D spending, and chart-topping up-front partnership financing.

The COVID-19 effort has generated its own flurry of deals — including, most recently, Merck’s May 2020 acquisition of private Austrian biotech Themis, with its measles virus vector-based vaccine technology. The pandemic has not curbed big biotech or big pharma’s broader pipeline hunger, either. Non-COVID-19-related deal-making has slowed, but not stopped. It is mostly restricted to partners with an existing relationship. (Carrying out first-time meetings and due diligence over video conferencing is tricky.) Prices are holding up, at least for popular assets. In late May, Gilead bought a $200-million equity stake in Hayward, California-based Arcus Biosciences, at a price nearly triple the company’s valuation during most of 2019. The deal mirrored Gilead’s noteworthy 2019 collaboration with Galapagos of Mechelen, Belgium — in structure, if not size. A further $175 million up front sealed Gilead’s access to a palette of cancer drug candidates, led by a humanized IgG1 mAb targeting TIGIT (T-cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobulin and ITIM [immunoreceptor tyrosine‐based inhibitory motif] domains) in phase 2 trials for non-small-cell lung cancer, in various combinations with the anti-PD1 (programmed cell death receptor 1) fully human IgG4 mAb zimberelimab and AB928, a small-molecule adenosine A2a/A2b receptor antagonist. (On March 2, before the pandemic roiled markets, Gilead forked out $4.9 billion, also at a healthy premium, for five-year-old immune-oncology firm Forty Seven and its humanized IgG4κ anti-CD47 mAb antibody magrolimab, in phase 2 trials for myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myelogenous leukemia.)

The sector’s public prominence amid the pandemic may also have reduced the threat of immediate curbs on US drug pricing, according to many analysts — a threat that cast a shadow over the industry during 2018 and 2019. President Trump is looking to the sector to help him navigate out of the lockdown, restart the economy and win another election: hardly the time to clobber it with unfriendly new rules, such as an international reference price index.