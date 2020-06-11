Publisher Correction: Modeling neural tube development by differentiation of human embryonic stem cells in a microfluidic WNT gradient

Author notes
These authors contributed equally: Pedro Rifes, Marc Isaksson.
Affiliations
- Department of Neuroscience, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Pedro Rifes
- , Gaurav Singh Rathore
- , Patrick Aldrin-Kirk
- , Oliver Knights Møller
- & Agnete Kirkeby
- The Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Stem Cell Biology (DanStem), University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Pedro Rifes
- , Gaurav Singh Rathore
- , Patrick Aldrin-Kirk
- , Guido Barzaghi
- & Agnete Kirkeby
- Department of Biomedical Engineering, Lund University, Lund, Sweden
- Marc Isaksson
- & Thomas Laurell
- Department of Experimental Medical Science, Lund University, Lund, Sweden
- Marc Isaksson
- , Malin Parmar
- & Agnete Kirkeby
- The Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Julie Lee
- , Kristoffer Lihme Egerod
- , Dylan M. Rausch
- & Tune H. Pers
- Wallenberg Center for Molecular Medicine, Lund University, Lund, Sweden
Authors
- Pedro Rifes
- Marc Isaksson
- Gaurav Singh Rathore
- Patrick Aldrin-Kirk
- Oliver Knights Møller
- Guido Barzaghi
- Julie Lee
- Kristoffer Lihme Egerod
- Dylan M. Rausch
- Malin Parmar
- Tune H. Pers
- Thomas Laurell
- Agnete Kirkeby
Corresponding author
Correspondence to
Agnete Kirkeby.