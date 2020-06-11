Publisher Correction: Modeling neural tube development by differentiation of human embryonic stem cells in a microfluidic WNT gradient

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0525-0, published online 25 May 2020.

In the version of this article initially published online, the data points and the text label FB/MB/HB in Fig. 3d were shifted and mis-scaled relative to the dashed lines and other figure elements. The error has been corrected in the print, PDF and HTML versions of the article.

Author information

Author notes

  1. These authors contributed equally: Pedro Rifes, Marc Isaksson.

Affiliations

  1. Department of Neuroscience, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark
    • Pedro Rifes
    • , Gaurav Singh Rathore
    • , Patrick Aldrin-Kirk
    • , Oliver Knights Møller
    •  & Agnete Kirkeby
  2. The Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Stem Cell Biology (DanStem), University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark
    • Pedro Rifes
    • , Gaurav Singh Rathore
    • , Patrick Aldrin-Kirk
    • , Guido Barzaghi
    •  & Agnete Kirkeby
  3. Department of Biomedical Engineering, Lund University, Lund, Sweden
    • Marc Isaksson
    •  & Thomas Laurell
  4. Department of Experimental Medical Science, Lund University, Lund, Sweden
    • Marc Isaksson
    • , Malin Parmar
    •  & Agnete Kirkeby
  5. The Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark
    • Julie Lee
    • , Kristoffer Lihme Egerod
    • , Dylan M. Rausch
    •  & Tune H. Pers
  6. Wallenberg Center for Molecular Medicine, Lund University, Lund, Sweden
    • Agnete Kirkeby
Authors
  1. Pedro Rifes
  2. Marc Isaksson
  3. Gaurav Singh Rathore
  4. Patrick Aldrin-Kirk
  5. Oliver Knights Møller
  6. Guido Barzaghi
  7. Julie Lee
  8. Kristoffer Lihme Egerod
  9. Dylan M. Rausch
  10. Malin Parmar
  11. Tune H. Pers
  12. Thomas Laurell
  13. Agnete Kirkeby
Corresponding author

Correspondence to Agnete Kirkeby.

Cite this article

Rifes, P., Isaksson, M., Rathore, G.S. et al. Publisher Correction: Modeling neural tube development by differentiation of human embryonic stem cells in a microfluidic WNT gradient. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0590-4

