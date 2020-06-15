Publisher Correction: Engineered CRISPR–Cas12a variants with increased activities and improved targeting ranges for gene, epigenetic and base editing

Benjamin P. Kleinstiver & Russell T. Walton
Present address: Center for Genomic Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
Jose Malagon-Lopez
Present address: Advance Artificial Intelligence Research Laboratory, WuXi NextCODE, Cambridge, MA, USA
These authors contributed equally: Alexander A. Sousa, Russell T. Walton.
Molecular Pathology Unit, Massachusetts General Hospital, Charlestown, MA, USA
Benjamin P. Kleinstiver, Alexander A. Sousa, Russell T. Walton, Y. Esther Tak, Jonathan Y. Hsu, Kendell Clement, Moira M. Welch, Joy E. Horng, Jose Malagon-Lopez, Luca Pinello, Martin J. Aryee & J. Keith Joung
Center for Cancer Research, Massachusetts General Hospital, Charlestown, MA, USA
Benjamin P. Kleinstiver, Alexander A. Sousa, Russell T. Walton, Y. Esther Tak, Jonathan Y. Hsu, Kendell Clement, Moira M. Welch, Joy E. Horng, Jose Malagon-Lopez, Irene Scarfò, Marcela V. Maus, Luca Pinello, Martin J. Aryee & J. Keith Joung
Center for Computational and Integrative Biology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Charlestown, MA, USA
Benjamin P. Kleinstiver, Alexander A. Sousa, Russell T. Walton, Y. Esther Tak, Jonathan Y. Hsu, Moira M. Welch, Joy E. Horng, Jose Malagon-Lopez & J. Keith Joung
Department of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
Benjamin P. Kleinstiver, Y. Esther Tak, Kendell Clement, Jose Malagon-Lopez, Luca Pinello, Martin J. Aryee & J. Keith Joung
Department of Biological Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA, USA
Jonathan Y. Hsu
Cell Circuits and Epigenomics Program, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Cambridge, MA, USA
Kendell Clement, Luca Pinello & Martin J. Aryee
Department of Biostatistics, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, MA, USA
Jose Malagon-Lopez & Martin J. Aryee
Cellular Immunotherapy Program, Cancer Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
Irene Scarfò & Marcela V. Maus
Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
Irene Scarfò & Marcela V. Maus