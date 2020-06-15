Publisher Correction: Engineered CRISPR–Cas12a variants with increased activities and improved targeting ranges for gene, epigenetic and base editing

Nature Biotechnology (2020)Cite this article

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-018-0011-0, published online 11 February 2019.

In the HTML version of this article initially published, Benjamin P. Kleinstiver was not listed as a corresponding author.

Author notes

  1. Benjamin P. Kleinstiver & Russell T. Walton

    Present address: Center for Genomic Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA

  2. Jose Malagon-Lopez

    Present address: Advance Artificial Intelligence Research Laboratory, WuXi NextCODE, Cambridge, MA, USA

  3. These authors contributed equally: Alexander A. Sousa, Russell T. Walton.

Affiliations

  1. Molecular Pathology Unit, Massachusetts General Hospital, Charlestown, MA, USA

    Benjamin P. Kleinstiver, Alexander A. Sousa, Russell T. Walton, Y. Esther Tak, Jonathan Y. Hsu, Kendell Clement, Moira M. Welch, Joy E. Horng, Jose Malagon-Lopez, Luca Pinello, Martin J. Aryee & J. Keith Joung

  2. Center for Cancer Research, Massachusetts General Hospital, Charlestown, MA, USA

    Benjamin P. Kleinstiver, Alexander A. Sousa, Russell T. Walton, Y. Esther Tak, Jonathan Y. Hsu, Kendell Clement, Moira M. Welch, Joy E. Horng, Jose Malagon-Lopez, Irene Scarfò, Marcela V. Maus, Luca Pinello, Martin J. Aryee & J. Keith Joung

  3. Center for Computational and Integrative Biology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Charlestown, MA, USA

    Benjamin P. Kleinstiver, Alexander A. Sousa, Russell T. Walton, Y. Esther Tak, Jonathan Y. Hsu, Moira M. Welch, Joy E. Horng, Jose Malagon-Lopez & J. Keith Joung

  4. Department of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA

    Benjamin P. Kleinstiver, Y. Esther Tak, Kendell Clement, Jose Malagon-Lopez, Luca Pinello, Martin J. Aryee & J. Keith Joung

  5. Department of Biological Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Jonathan Y. Hsu

  6. Cell Circuits and Epigenomics Program, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Kendell Clement, Luca Pinello & Martin J. Aryee

  7. Department of Biostatistics, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, MA, USA

    Jose Malagon-Lopez & Martin J. Aryee

  8. Cellular Immunotherapy Program, Cancer Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA

    Irene Scarfò & Marcela V. Maus

  9. Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA

    Irene Scarfò & Marcela V. Maus

  1. Benjamin P. Kleinstiver
  2. Alexander A. Sousa
  3. Russell T. Walton
  4. Y. Esther Tak
  5. Jonathan Y. Hsu
  6. Kendell Clement
  7. Moira M. Welch
  8. Joy E. Horng
  9. Jose Malagon-Lopez
  10. Irene Scarfò
  11. Marcela V. Maus
  12. Luca Pinello
  13. Martin J. Aryee
  14. J. Keith Joung
Corresponding authors

Correspondence to Benjamin P. Kleinstiver or J. Keith Joung.

Kleinstiver, B.P., Sousa, A.A., Walton, R.T. et al. Publisher Correction: Engineered CRISPR–Cas12a variants with increased activities and improved targeting ranges for gene, epigenetic and base editing. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0587-z

