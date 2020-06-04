Author Correction: Plants with genetically encoded autoluminescence

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0500-9, published online 27 April 2020.

In the version of this article initially published online, a sentence was missing from the Acknowledgements section: The authors would like to acknowledge the work of Genomics Core Facility of the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, which performed the sequencing and bioinformatic analysis. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.

Author information

Author notes

  1. These authors contributed equally: Tatiana Mitiouchkina, Alexander S. Mishin, Louisa Gonzalez Somermeyer, Nadezhda M. Markina, Ilia V. Yampolsky, Karen S. Sarkisyan.

Affiliations

  1. Planta LLC, Moscow, Russia
    • Tatiana Mitiouchkina
    • , Alexander S. Mishin
    • , Nadezhda M. Markina
    • , Tatiana V. Chepurnyh
    • , Tatiana A. Karataeva
    • , Kseniia A. Palkina
    • , Ekaterina S. Shakhova
    • , Liliia I. Fakhranurova
    • , Sofia V. Chekova
    • , Aleksandra S. Tsarkova
    • , Olesya A. Melnik
    • , Alexander S. Pushin
    • , Ilia V. Yampolsky
    •  & Karen S. Sarkisyan
  2. Shemyakin-Ovchinnikov Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry, Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow, Russia
    • Tatiana Mitiouchkina
    • , Alexander S. Mishin
    • , Nadezhda M. Markina
    • , Tatiana V. Chepurnyh
    • , Elena B. Guglya
    • , Tatiana A. Karataeva
    • , Kseniia A. Palkina
    • , Ekaterina S. Shakhova
    • , Liliia I. Fakhranurova
    • , Aleksandra S. Tsarkova
    • , Dmitry Shlykov
    • , Olesya A. Melnik
    • , Victoria O. Shipunova
    • , Sergey M. Deyev
    • , Andrey I. Bubyrev
    • , Alexander S. Pushin
    • , Sergey V. Dolgov
    • , Ilia V. Yampolsky
    •  & Karen S. Sarkisyan
  3. Institute of Science and Technology Austria, Klosterneuburg, Austria
    • Louisa Gonzalez Somermeyer
    •  & Fyodor A. Kondrashov
  4. Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University, Moscow, Russia
    • Elena B. Guglya
    • , Yaroslav V. Golubev
    • , Vadim V. Negrebetsky
    •  & Ilia V. Yampolsky
  5. Institute of Biophysics, Krasnoyarsk Science Center of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Krasnoyarsk, Russia
    • Aleksandra S. Tsarkova
  6. Aivok LLC, Zelenograd, Moscow, Russia
    • Sergey A. Dolgushin
    •  & Pavel V. Shalaev
  7. Botanical Garden of Lomonosov Moscow State University, Moscow, Russia
    • Vladimir V. Choob
  8. Synthetic Biology Group, MRC London Institute of Medical Sciences, London, UK
    • Karen S. Sarkisyan
  9. Institute of Clinical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine and Imperial College Centre for Synthetic Biology, Imperial College London, London, UK
    • Karen S. Sarkisyan
Corresponding authors

Correspondence to Ilia V. Yampolsky or Karen S. Sarkisyan.

