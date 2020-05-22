Author Correction: High-throughput single-cell activity-based screening and sequencing of antibodies using droplet microfluidics

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0466-7, published online 30 March 2020.

In the version of this article initially published online, the affiliation for Bin Jia was given as Abbvie Bioresearch Center, Worcester, MA, USA. This has been changed to reflect its status as a present address; the correct primary affiliation is Pfizer, Cambridge, MA, USA. The error has been corrected in the print, PDF and HTML versions of the article.

    • Raphaël Doineau

    Present address: Institute for Integrative Nanosciences, Leibniz IFW Dresden e.V., Dresden, Germany

    • Luis Briseno-Roa

    Present address: Medetia Pharma, Institut Imagine, Paris, France

    • Bin Jia

    Present address: Abbvie Bioresearch Center, Worcester, MA, USA

    • Klaus Eyer

    Present address: Laboratory for Functional Immune Repertoire Analysis, Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, D-CHAB, ETH Zürich, Zurich, Switzerland

    • Allan Jensen

    Present address: Lundbeck A/S, Valby, Denmark

    • Colin Brenan

    Present address: 1CellBiO Inc., Watertown, MA, USA

  7. These authors contributed equally: Adam Woolfe, Guillaume Mottet, Marcel Reichen, Carlos Castrillon, Vera Menrath, Sami Ellouze, Adeline Poitou, Raphaël Doineau.

  8. These authors jointly supervised this work: Annabelle Gérard, Allan Jensen, Andrew D. Griffiths, Pierre Bruhns, Colin Brenan.

Affiliations

  1. HiFiBiO Therapeutics SAS, Paris, France
    • Annabelle Gérard
    • , Adam Woolfe
    • , Marcel Reichen
    • , Vera Menrath
    • , Sami Ellouze
    • , Adeline Poitou
    • , Raphaël Doineau
    • , Luis Briseno-Roa
    • , Yannick Pousse
    • , Bingqing Shen
    • , Kevin Grosselin
    • , Scott McNamara
    • , Allan Jensen
    •  & Colin Brenan
  2. Unit of Antibodies in Therapy and Pathology, Institut Pasteur, UMR1222 INSERM, Paris, France
    • Guillaume Mottet
    • , Carlos Castrillon
    • , Pablo Canales-Herrerias
    • , Bruno Iannascoli
    • , Odile Richard-Le Goff
    • , Baptiste Saudemont
    •  & Pierre Bruhns
  3. École Doctorale Frontières du Vivant (FdV), Centre de Recherches Interdisciplinaires, Paris, France
    • Carlos Castrillon
    • , Raphaël Doineau
    •  & Pablo Canales-Herrerias
  4. Laboratoire de Biochimie (LBC), ESPCI Paris, PSL Research University, CNRS UMR8231 Chimie Biologie Innovation, Paris, France
    • Carlos Castrillon
    • , Raphaël Doineau
    • , Kevin Grosselin
    • , Baptiste Saudemont
    • , Antoine Sautel-Caillé
    • , Alexei Godina
    • , Clément Nizak
    •  & Andrew D. Griffiths
  5. Laboratoire Colloïdes et Matériaux Divisés (LCMD), ESPCI Paris, PSL Research University, CNRS UMR8231 Chimie Biologie Innovation, Paris, France
    • Pablo Canales-Herrerias
    • , Klaus Eyer
    •  & Jean Baudry
  6. HiFiBiO Therapeutics Inc., Cambridge, MA, USA
    • Pascaline Mary
    • , Gregory Rose
    • , Charina Ortega
    • , Matthieu Delincé
    • , Sosthene Essono
    • , Roshan Kumar
    • , Samantha N. Stewart
    •  & Colin Brenan
  7. Pfizer, Cambridge, MA, USA
    • Bin Jia
  8. Institut Pasteur, Hub Bioinformatique et Biostatistique, C3BI, USR 3756 IP CNRS, Paris, France
    • Gaël A. Millot
  9. Plateforme de Biophysique Moléculaire, Institut Pasteur, CNRS UMR3528, Paris, France
    • Patrick England
  10. Centre d’Innovation et de Technologie, Plateforme de Biophysique des Macromolecules et de leurs Interactions, Institut Pasteur, Paris, France
    • Patrick England
Correspondence to Andrew D. Griffiths or Pierre Bruhns or Colin Brenan.

Gérard, A., Woolfe, A., Mottet, G. et al. Author Correction: High-throughput single-cell activity-based screening and sequencing of antibodies using droplet microfluidics. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0563-7

